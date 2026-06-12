The moment an intake call ends, the real work usually begins. You have an hour of context in your head, and now you have to turn it into a search.

For most teams that means a notepad, a guess at the right keywords, and an afternoon in LinkedIn Recruiter. The brief and the search live in two different places, and a lot gets lost between them.

Here is the mechanic we built instead. When the intake call ends, Metaview's sourcing agent has already searched on the brief you just discussed. No one types Boolean. No one presses go.

This is a short walk through how that works, where it beats the old way, and what it changes about your week.

Key takeaways Metaview captures the intake call and turns it into a search automatically , so the brief and the shortlist live in one place.

Sourcing reads the whole brief, not just keywords , which is why it surfaces candidates Boolean filters miss.

The agent learns from your feedback each search, so the shortlist gets more relevant the more you use it.

What usually happens after an intake call

The intake call is the best context you will get on a role. The hiring manager tells you what great looks like, what the last person got wrong, and which trade-offs they will accept.

Then it evaporates. You translate a rich conversation into a handful of keywords, run them, and hope the filter caught what the manager actually meant. The gap between the brief and the search is where good candidates fall through.

That gap is expensive, because the intake call is where alignment is won or lost. In Metaview's 2026 AI & Hiring Alignment Report, surveying 505 recruiting leaders and hiring managers across North America and EMEA, 68% of searches start with high alignment when AI is core to hiring, against 49% when it is not.

The Metaview mechanic: brief in, shortlist out

Record the intake call with Metaview and the flow changes. The call ends, and Metaview has already summarized the brief and turned it into a first search.

You did not type a single keyword. The must-haves the hiring manager described are pulled straight out of the conversation and written down as the role's brief.

From that brief, the sourcing agent runs the first search and returns a ranked shortlist. You review it, give feedback, and it iterates. That is the part you control. The translation work that used to eat your afternoon is already done.

The reason this works is that the hard part of sourcing was never the search. It was saying clearly what you wanted.

" When you understand what you're looking for in a candidate, it's actually quite fuzzy in your head. Being able to articulate it is almost half the problem. That's where vibe sourcing comes in: you're moving from a world where you had to do a lot of upfront thought to get a machine to do something, to one where you just tell it what you want and let it figure it out. SM

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Why context beats Boolean

A Boolean search matches the words on a profile. If the candidate did not write the right ones, they do not exist as far as the filter is concerned.

Context-aware sourcing reads the whole profile and the brief behind it, so it finds the operations lead who never wrote "logistics," or the French speaker living in London who would move back for the right role.

Boolean search Matches the keywords typed on the profile

Misses people who don't describe themselves that way

Same faces, search after search Context-aware sourcing Reads the full profile and the brief behind it

Surfaces relevant experience even when it isn't spelled out

Learns from your feedback and gets sharper

Qargo, a logistics software company hiring across Ghent, London, and Chicago, made exactly this switch. The intake call is where it clicked for them.

" I've been using it for intake meetings. When you record the intake call, Metaview can summarize it and then create your first search. You don't have to put in all of the keywords. It's already generating a first search for you, and you can tweak it from there. CG

What it changes about your week

The obvious win is time. The first search that used to take a couple of hours is ready in minutes, so you spend the afternoon talking to candidates instead of tuning filters.

The quieter win is reach. Because the agent searches your existing candidates as well as the open market, strong people you already spoke to resurface instead of getting forgotten, and outreach runs from the same place. The more feedback you give it, the more relevant the next shortlist gets.

Case study · Qargo ~10 min to a first search, down from about 2 hours 100+ hires in under a year 4 recruiters keeping pace with that demand 3 offices hiring across Ghent, London, and Chicago

None of this replaces your judgment on the call. It just means the brief you worked so hard to get does not die in a notepad. The intake call becomes the start of the search, not a thing you have to translate after the fact.

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