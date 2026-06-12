What happens after the intake call: turning a brief into a shortlist automatically
The moment an intake call ends, the real work usually begins. You have an hour of context in your head, and now you have to turn it into a search.
For most teams that means a notepad, a guess at the right keywords, and an afternoon in LinkedIn Recruiter. The brief and the search live in two different places, and a lot gets lost between them.
Here is the mechanic we built instead. When the intake call ends, Metaview's sourcing agent has already searched on the brief you just discussed. No one types Boolean. No one presses go.
This is a short walk through how that works, where it beats the old way, and what it changes about your week.
What usually happens after an intake call
The intake call is the best context you will get on a role. The hiring manager tells you what great looks like, what the last person got wrong, and which trade-offs they will accept.
Then it evaporates. You translate a rich conversation into a handful of keywords, run them, and hope the filter caught what the manager actually meant. The gap between the brief and the search is where good candidates fall through.
That gap is expensive, because the intake call is where alignment is won or lost. In Metaview's 2026 AI & Hiring Alignment Report, surveying 505 recruiting leaders and hiring managers across North America and EMEA, 68% of searches start with high alignment when AI is core to hiring, against 49% when it is not.
The Metaview mechanic: brief in, shortlist out
Record the intake call with Metaview and the flow changes. The call ends, and Metaview has already summarized the brief and turned it into a first search.
You did not type a single keyword. The must-haves the hiring manager described are pulled straight out of the conversation and written down as the role's brief.
From that brief, the sourcing agent runs the first search and returns a ranked shortlist. You review it, give feedback, and it iterates. That is the part you control. The translation work that used to eat your afternoon is already done.
The reason this works is that the hard part of sourcing was never the search. It was saying clearly what you wanted.
Why context beats Boolean
A Boolean search matches the words on a profile. If the candidate did not write the right ones, they do not exist as far as the filter is concerned.
Context-aware sourcing reads the whole profile and the brief behind it, so it finds the operations lead who never wrote "logistics," or the French speaker living in London who would move back for the right role.
- Matches the keywords typed on the profile
- Misses people who don't describe themselves that way
- Same faces, search after search
- Reads the full profile and the brief behind it
- Surfaces relevant experience even when it isn't spelled out
- Learns from your feedback and gets sharper
Qargo, a logistics software company hiring across Ghent, London, and Chicago, made exactly this switch. The intake call is where it clicked for them.
What it changes about your week
The obvious win is time. The first search that used to take a couple of hours is ready in minutes, so you spend the afternoon talking to candidates instead of tuning filters.
The quieter win is reach. Because the agent searches your existing candidates as well as the open market, strong people you already spoke to resurface instead of getting forgotten, and outreach runs from the same place. The more feedback you give it, the more relevant the next shortlist gets.
None of this replaces your judgment on the call. It just means the brief you worked so hard to get does not die in a notepad. The intake call becomes the start of the search, not a thing you have to translate after the fact.
Bring Metaview into your hiring stack.
Live notes, structured scorecards, and ATS sync - set up in under 10 minutes.
Frequently asked
What is intake call sourcing?
Intake call sourcing uses the intake conversation itself to generate the candidate search, instead of translating your notes into keywords by hand afterward. The brief the hiring manager gives you becomes the search.
Does Metaview start sourcing automatically after an intake call?
Yes. When you record the intake call, Metaview summarizes the brief and generates a first search, so a ranked shortlist is ready without anyone typing Boolean or pressing go.
How does Metaview turn an intake call into a shortlist?
It captures and summarizes the call, pulls out the role's must-haves, runs them as a search, and returns a ranked shortlist you can review and refine with feedback.
Can the sourcing agent search my existing candidates?
Yes. It can search the candidates already in your systems as well as the open market, so strong past applicants and silver medalists resurface instead of being forgotten.
How is this different from Boolean search?
Boolean matches the keywords on a profile. Context-aware sourcing reads the whole profile and the brief behind it, so it surfaces relevant people who do not describe themselves with the obvious terms.