Why “selfish software” is the AI unlock

AI makes building dramatically easier. The best builders start with proximity: the problems they understand deeply, the workflows they touch daily, and the taste they’ve earned through reps.

In this episode, Nolan sits down with Viet Nguyen, former Head of Rec Ops at Vercel who’s now running his own shop, to talk about selfish software, AI slop, and why the final 20% of any AI workflow is where the real craft lives. Viet breaks down how he’s building tools for his own recruiting work, from a live knowledge base of recruiting benchmarks to a searchable, enriched map of his personal network.The takeaway: AI leverage comes from solving the right problem with the right workflow. Build it, buy it, or redesign the system around the outcome the business actually needs.Key takeaways:

Why “selfish software” is unlocking a new wave of builder energy

How AI slop is raising the bar for quality, taste, and judgment

Why recruiting teams should operationalize their internal networks

How to prioritize AI projects around business pain and measurable leverage

Watch the full episode:

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