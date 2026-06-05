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Interview scorecard template: how to score candidates fairly, and stop hand-filling it

Stephanie Bowker
Stephanie Bowker
17 Jun 2026 • 8 min read

The interview scorecard is where a fair hiring decision is supposed to live. It's also the form most interviewers fill out from memory, a few hours late, between two other calls, if they fill it out at all.

That gap is where bias creeps back in. A scorecard written from memory rewards the candidate who was charming in the first ten minutes, not the one who answered the hard question forty minutes in.

Score every candidate against the same rubric, with evidence from the actual conversation, and the decision gets fairer and faster at the same time.

So here are two things: A free interview scorecard template you can copy and use this week. And the part most guides skip: how to stop hand-filling it.

Metaview drafts the scorecard from the interview itself, using your own template as the rubric, so completion stops depending on whose memory held out longest. And if you want the deeper version of the argument, our guide to fair scorecards goes further.

What a fair interview scorecard needs

A scorecard is only as fair as the rubric behind it. The good ones share a simple backbone: the competencies the role actually needs, a short description of what a strong answer looks like for each, a rating scale everyone reads the same way, and room to paste the evidence that justifies the score.

The evidence field is the part people skip and the part that matters most. A 3 out of 4 with nothing behind it is an opinion. A 3 with two lines of what the candidate actually said is a decision a hiring manager can trust, and a debrief moves fast because nobody is relitigating from memory.

The same backbone separates a real scorecard from the interview quality theater of a form filled in at the last minute.

Here's that backbone as a template you can lift straight into your ATS or a doc.

The free interview scorecard template

Copy this into your notes or your ATS scorecard. Swap the competencies for the ones your role actually hires against, keep the rating scale, and never let a score ship without a line of evidence next to it.

Competency What you are listening for Rating (1 to 4)
Role craft Depth and recency of hands-on work in the core skill the role needs 1 to 4
Problem-solving How they break down an unfamiliar problem, and whether they reason from evidence 1 to 4
Collaboration Concrete examples of working across a team, handling disagreement, sharing credit 1 to 4
Communication Clear, structured answers, checks for understanding, listens before answering 1 to 4
Motivation and fit Specific reasons for this role and team, not a generic pitch 1 to 4

Read the rating scale the same way every time. A 1 means no evidence or a red flag, a 2 means some evidence with real gaps, a 3 means solid evidence the candidate clears the bar, and a 4 means strong evidence they clearly exceed it.

Add a one-line recommendation at the end (strong yes, yes, no, strong no) so the panel reads the same shorthand.

Interview scorecard
Role craft4
Problem-solving3
Collaboration3
Communication4
Recommendation: Strong yes
Free template

Get the scorecard that fills itself in

Want the version you do not have to maintain by hand? Start free and Metaview drafts this template from your interviews, then hands it to your ATS.

Start free. No credit card.

How to use it in the interview

The template is the easy part. Scoring it fairly is a habit, and four moves carry most of the weight.

First, build the rubric from the intake, before the first interview. If you and the hiring manager haven't agreed on what good looks like (the heart of a real interviewing culture), the scorecard just records four people’s private definitions. Second, score in the call, not after. Capture the rating and the quote while the conversation is fresh.

Third, demand evidence: a rating with no line from the candidate behind it doesn't count.

Fourth, calibrate as a panel against the same scale. A 3 from one interviewer must mean the same thing as a 3 from another.

Metaview candidate pack combining the interview recording, the resume, and the job description, with each point tagged by the source it came from
A candidate pack pulls the interview, resume, and job description into one view, and tags each point with its source, so every score traces to something specific rather than a memory.

Stop hand-filling it: let the interview write the scorecard

Your best interviewers are the hardest to standardize, because their judgment lives in their head. The way to scale it is to write what they listen for into the rubric, then score every candidate against it. This 10x Recruiting conversation digs into exactly that.

Once the rubric is in your template, the scoring can write its own first draft. Metaview’s interview notes capture the conversation, and Scorecard Autofill drafts each field using your own template as the rubric: the section headings and descriptions you wrote flow into the prompt alongside the transcript.

Because Metaview captures every spoken word, the draft is built from what the candidate actually said, not from whoever’s memory lasted longest. You still edit and submit; the AI just removes the blank page.

Metaview choose a notes template modal, where the interviewer picks or builds the template that becomes the scorecard rubric
1
2
3
  1. 1Pick a template that matches the interview, like a recruiter screen, a coding interview, or a final round.
  2. 2A template like Role Alignment maps the candidate’s signal against the job’s requirements: that mapping is your rubric.
  3. 3Or build a custom template from the competencies your role hires against, and Metaview drafts every call against it.
Pick or build the template, and its sections become the scorecard fields Metaview drafts against.

Metaview can fill Ashby and Greenhouse scorecards through the browser extension, and push completed scorecards to Lever and Gem, so the draft ends up in the system of record instead of a second tool. A Report flags every interview from the past week where a scorecard was never submitted, so completion stops quietly leaking. Connect it once through your ATS integrations and it runs in the background.

See this on your roles
Watch Metaview draft a scorecard from a real interview, against your own template.
Book a demo

Fair scoring across every candidate

Fairness isn't one good scorecard; it's the same scorecard fifty times. When every interviewer scores against the same rubric and the AI drafts in the same structure, a candidate is judged on the role, not on which interviewer they drew. That consistency is also where AI quietly earns its keep in hiring.

According to Metaview’s 2026 AI & Hiring Alignment Report, surveying 505 recruiting leaders and hiring managers across North America and EMEA, the teams that put AI at the core of hiring are the ones pulling ahead on the outcomes that matter.

85%
of companies that exceeded their hiring goals last year use AI in hiring. Consistent, evidence-based scoring is one of the places it pays off.Source: Metaview 2026 AI & Hiring Alignment Report
Metaview Reports showing competency coverage across the candidate pipeline, so every candidate is scored on the same criteria
Reports rolls the scores up across the pipeline, so you can see whether every candidate was actually assessed on the same competencies.

That's the difference customers feel first: not speed, but that the output reads the same no matter who prepared it.

We elevated from gut-feel recommendations to evidence-based insights, creating a faster, clearer, and more data-driven experience for everyone involved. Every scorecard and report looks and sounds consistent, regardless of who prepared it.”
JD Jessica DeOliveira Managing Director · Raines
Structured interviews with AI: fair hiring at scale
Is your interview process really fair? A look at scoring every candidate against the same structured criteria, with Metaview capturing the interview notes automatically.
LinkedInRoman Thies

Start small. Pick one role this week, put its real competencies into the template above, and run the next interview against it. If you want the scoring to stop depending on memory, connect Metaview and let it draft the scorecard from the conversation, free to start.

The fairer process turns out to be the faster one too.

See it on your roles

See the scorecard write itself.

Bring your own template, and watch Metaview draft a fair, evidence-based scorecard straight from the interview.

Book a demo

Frequently asked questions

What is an interview scorecard?

A structured form that scores a candidate against the specific competencies a role needs, using a consistent rating scale and evidence from the interview. It exists so a hiring decision rests on the same criteria for everyone, instead of gut feel.

What should an interview scorecard template include?

Four things: the competencies the role requires, a short description of what a strong answer looks like for each, a rating scale everyone reads the same way (a 1 to 4 works well), and an evidence field for the candidate's actual words. The free template above has all four.

How do you score candidates fairly?

Define the rubric before the first interview, score every candidate against the same competencies and scale, and back each rating with evidence from the conversation. Scoring during the interview, rather than from memory hours later, keeps the score tied to what the candidate actually said.

Can you auto-fill an interview scorecard?

Yes. Metaview's Scorecard Autofill drafts each field from the interview, using your own template as the rubric, then lets you edit before it goes to the ATS. It works in the app and through the browser extension for Ashby and Greenhouse, and can push completed scorecards to Lever and Gem.

How is a scorecard different from interview notes?

Notes capture what was said; the scorecard turns that into a judgment against the rubric. Metaview writes structured notes from the interview and uses them to draft the scorecard, so the two stay connected instead of living in separate tabs.

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