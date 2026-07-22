July 2026: Instant sourcing, smarter AI, & stronger fraud filters

The intense summer heatwaves have gone (fingers crossed), but we’re still burning through hot new releases. June was another busy month at Metaview, with upgrades to AI Sourcing, Application Review, and integrations that help recruiters spend less time searching and more time hiring.

As of right now, you get:

New candidates from the moment you define the ICP

More collaborative sourcing

Richer candidate research and profiles (beyond LinkedIn)

More robust applicant fraud alerts

Lots of new integrations with crucial business tools

Here's everything we shipped this month in more detail.

Define your ICP. Get immediate sourcing results.

The beauty of AI agents is they work autonomously and can start right away, even before you finish your kickoff call. As soon as you approve your ideal candidate profile (ICP) , Metaview instantly generates a list of matching candidates for you to review right away.

The AI Sourcing agent then continues researching, evaluating, and ranking prospects, refreshing your shortlist as it goes. You get instant momentum without sacrificing the depth or breadth of search.

Hiring decisions rarely happen in isolation. With multiplayer sourcing, you can leave comments, @mention teammates, ask Metaview follow-up questions, or discuss whether someone is worth pursuing. All without switching to Slack, email, or the dreaded “quick call.”

Everything is connected to the candidate’s profile, for a shared record of thoughts, decisions and feedback throughout the search. Nothing gets lost, and no context switching.

Research profiles beyond LinkedIn.

LinkedIn Recruiter is the obvious starting point for candidate research. But it’s not the only available data source. Metaview's sourcing agents look beyond LinkedIn profiles , enriching candidates with public information from across the web.

Need to understand someone's open-source contributions, GitHub activity, technical writing, portfolio, or other publicly available work? Just ask.

Combining LinkedIn with broader web research, Metaview builds a complete picture of every candidate. And you get an unfair advantage over everyone limited to LinkedIn Recruiter .

Stronger fraud detection. Better Application Review.

The state of candidate fraud is getting out of hand. AI resumes and sophisticated application fraud are overwhelming recruiting teams. Thankfully, Application Review has a new set of fraud detection signals, validated against thousands of real-world applications.

You both identify more sophisticated scams and reduce the likelihood that high-quality candidates are overlooked.

The enhanced fraud detection is now enabled by default for every Metaview workspace. So you can confidently review hundreds of inbound applications, and sort the real from the fake.

More integrations. Maximum flexibility.

Metaview’s integration ecosystem just keeps growing. Whether you're connecting your ATS, recruiting tools, or other parts of your business stack, Metaview fits seamlessly into your existing workflow.

Truthfully, there are too many additions to list them all in a monthly update. Take a look at our integrations page to the tools that matter most to you.

And if there's a platform you'd like us to add next, just get in touch!

Whether you're sourcing hard-to-find talent, reviewing hundreds of inbound applications, or collaborating with hiring managers, these updates remove even more manual work.

If you're already using Metaview, these updates are live for you to explore today. If you're new here, try Metaview for free and see how AI recruiting agents help you source, review, and hire with greater speed and confidence.