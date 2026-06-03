May 2026: Sourcing updates, ChatGPT app, WhatsApp outreach & more

The biggest bottlenecks in hiring rarely come from a lack of information. They come from information being scattered across interviews, ATS records, sourcing workflows, messaging channels, and reporting tools.

This month, we've shipped a set of updates that bring sourcing, candidate intelligence, communication, and recruiting data closer together. Here's what's new.

1. New sourcing workflows: Referrals, Talent Mapping, and Market Mapping

Finding great candidates is less about searching harder, and more about knowing where to look. So we've expanded Sourcing with new Talent Mapping, Market Mapping, Referencing, and Referral workflows designed to help teams uncover candidates they might otherwise miss.

Referrals in particular deserve a closer look:

Simply paste in a job description and Metaview will analyze your ATS data to identify relevant past hires and uncover candidates within their networks. Instead of relying on keyword searches and traditional sourcing, you leverage the relationships and hiring patterns already embedded in your organization.

It's a faster way to uncover high-quality talent. And a great fit for hard-to-fill roles where the best candidates may not appear in a standard search.

Try it: Go to Sourcing, paste in a job description, and explore the new referral workflow.

Not using Sourcing yet? Get started here .

2. Metaview is an official ChatGPT app

Recruiters spend too much time hunting for candidate details, interview notes, and funnel data. The answers exist, but they're scattered across systems and folders.

That's why we're excited to launch Metaview's official ChatGPT app .

Ask natural-language questions about interviews, candidates, sourcing activity, and reports directly inside ChatGPT.

Questions like:

Which candidates have the strongest technical signals for this role?

What concerns were raised during final-stage interviews?

How many candidates have compensation expectations above our target range?

What sourcing channels are producing the strongest pipeline?

No dashboards. No filters. Just answers.

It’s a major step toward making recruiting intelligence instantly accessible to everyone involved in hiring.

Try it: Connect your Metaview account and start asking questions in plain English .

Learn more about the ChatGPT app

Email isn't always the fastest path to a response, particularly in competitive markets where candidates live on messaging platforms. That's why we've added WhatsApp support to Sequences.

Connect your WhatsApp account and include manual or automated WhatsApp steps alongside email and LinkedIn outreach.

This gives you more flexibility to meet candidates where they already are, while managing outreach from a single workflow.

The result: better response rates, less context switching, and more consistent candidate engagement.

Try it: Add a WhatsApp step to your next sequence and see how candidates respond.

Discover Metaview Outreach in detail here .

4. Record in-person conversations with Metaview

Zoom calls have become the status quo in recruiting. But a lot of essential interactions still happen face to face.

Whether you're meeting candidates onsite, attending an event, or having a kickoff call with colleagues over coffee, important hiring signal shouldn't get lost.

Metaview ensures it won’t.

The AI Notetaker will generate a transcript and structured notes from in-person recordings, just like it does for virtual meetings.

That means every important hiring conversation becomes data and contributes to broader recruiting intelligence, regardless of where it happens. You get complete visibility across your hiring process.

Try it: Record your next in-person meeting or candidate conversation with Metaview.

Learn more about Metaview’s AI Notetaker .

The best recruiting platforms fit into your workflow and work with key business systems. So we've continued expanding our integration ecosystem.

These integrations make it easier to connect recruiting conversations, candidate data, and hiring insights with the systems your team already depends on.

This month we've added support for:

The less time spent moving information between platforms, the more time recruiters can spend building relationships and making great hires.

Ready to see what's new?

If you're already a customer, log in and explore the latest features today .

If you're not yet using Metaview, see how AI can bring radical efficiency and precision to every part of your hiring process.