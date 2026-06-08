If your team runs on Workday, your interview notes and your candidate data have probably lived in two separate worlds. Metaview’s Workday integration closes that gap.

It’s live now. Once it’s connected, your AI interview notes post straight into Workday as feedback, and Metaview’s sourcing agent can search the candidates already sitting in your tenant.

Most launch posts stop at the good news. This one covers the limits too. Here’s what the integration does, where it stops, and how to turn it on.

The point isn’t tidiness. When your interview notes and your candidate data live in one place, hiring managers get a single source of truth and recruiters stop re-typing the same structured scorecard twice. In Metaview’s 2025 survey of 380 talent acquisition pros, teams reported 41% less time spent on interview documentation once their notes wrote themselves. The Workday integration carries that time saving into the system your team already lives in.

Key takeaways The integration runs two ways : your AI interview notes post into Workday as feedback, and the sourcing agent searches the candidates already in your tenant.

It matches and enriches interviews automatically, but it doesn’t schedule them for you, and clean matching depends on a few setup details.

Setup runs through Workday’s admin tools and a one-time connection in Metaview, with data syncing inside about 48 hours.

What the Workday integration does

The integration runs in two directions. Your interview intelligence flows into Workday, and your Workday candidate data flows into Metaview.

On the interview side, Metaview matches each call to the right candidate and requisition in Workday. Then it enriches the record automatically with the details people usually type by hand: candidate name, job requisition title, recruiting step, and location.

When you’re ready, you post your AI Notes into Workday as interview feedback with one click. The scorecard your team already wrote in Metaview lands on the candidate’s Workday record, so there’s no duplicate entry and no copy-paste.

For the hiring manager, that feedback shows up where they already work, attached to the candidate and scored against the same interview rubric every time. The debrief stops being a scavenger hunt across three tabs.

For the recruiter, the visible change is small and the time back is real. You finish the interview, review the AI scorecard, and send it to Workday before you’ve even left the call. No end-of-day catch-up, and no feedback written from memory two days later.

Matched interviews also show a Workday logo inside Metaview. Click it and you jump straight to that candidate’s application in Workday Recruiting. Your worker and recruiting-team data stays in sync, and every matched interview feeds Metaview Reports, so the data you push to Workday is also there to analyze.

On the sourcing side, Metaview turns Workday from a system of record into an active sourcing channel.

Most teams have strong candidates already sitting in Workday: past applicants, silver medalists, people who were close last time. Metaview’s sourcing agent searches all of them, ranks them by fit, and surfaces the ones worth re-engaging.

That’s a real saving. Every strong candidate you rediscover in Workday is one you don’t have to source, screen, or pay an agency to find again, and you stop reaching out to someone your team already spoke to last quarter.

When you source someone new in Metaview, they sync back into Workday automatically, aligned to the right job and recruiting stage, with the follow-up workflows triggered. No manual re-entry, and one complete record across both systems. The sourcing side has its own deeper walk-through if you want it.

And if you’re vetting this for an enterprise stack, the foundations are covered:

62+ recruiting tools Metaview connects to 4,000+ teams hiring on Metaview SOC 2 Type II certified, GDPR and CCPA compliant 48h to a full first sync, then it runs itself

Want this set up on your interviews? Connect Metaview to your ATS in under 10 minutes. See it live

What the integration leaves out

No integration does everything, and it’s worth being clear about where this one stops. None of these are dealbreakers, but knowing them up front saves you a support ticket later.

It doesn’t schedule interviews from Workday. Metaview won’t pull your Workday calendar and set up calls. It matches the interviews you schedule elsewhere to the right Workday candidate and requisition, then does its work from there.

Matching depends on a few details. For Metaview to connect a call to the right Workday record, the meeting type needs to be set to Job interview or Debrief, and the candidate and requisition need to exist cleanly in Workday. Duplicate applications, a missing participant, or a mismatched candidate name can break the match.

Posting notes is a choice, not a default. Your AI Notes go to Workday when you click to send them, not automatically after every call. That’s deliberate, so you decide which feedback lands on the record.

Watch out If an interview isn’t matching to Workday, check the meeting type first. Calls added through “invite to an ongoing call” or uploaded recordings often don’t carry enough detail to match cleanly.

It’s a real ATS connection, not a one-click sign-in. Workday runs through its own admin tooling, so you’ll need an administrator to set it up once. After that, it runs quietly in the background.

And you’re not locked in. You can disconnect Workday from Settings, then Integrations whenever you want, which cuts Metaview off from your ATS data straight away. Calls already on the schedule may still go ahead, so turn off the Notetaker for future ones too if you’re fully unwinding.

How to turn it on

Setup runs through Workday and takes a few admin steps, but it’s a one-time job.

Create an Integration System User (ISU) in Workday for Metaview, and give it a security group with the required recruiting permissions.

Activate the permission changes, then find your Workday host and tenant under View API Clients.

Connect your tenant in Metaview under Settings, then Integrations, enter the credentials, and click Connect.

Metaview validates the connection and starts syncing. The first sync can take up to 48 hours, and you’ll get an email once it’s done.

The full step-by-step, including the exact Workday permissions, is in the setup guide. You’ll need Workday admin access to complete it, and it sits alongside Metaview’s other integrations if you run more than one ATS.

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