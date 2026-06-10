The recruiter intake meeting: the questions, agenda, and template that align hiring managers

The intake meeting decides whether a search succeeds before sourcing even starts. Get it right and every downstream step inherits a clear target. Get it wrong and you'll discover the real requirements three weeks in, one rejected shortlist at a time. The data puts a number on the stakes: when AI is core to the hiring workflow, 68% of searches start with recruiter and hiring manager highly aligned on requirements, against 49% without it, according to Metaview's 2026 AI & Hiring Alignment Report, surveying 505 recruiting leaders and hiring managers across North America and EMEA.

Here's the 30-minute intake that earns that alignment: the framing that gets the hiring manager to engage, the agenda, the eight questions that surface the real role, and the capture workflow that turns the conversation itself into your search brief and scorecard with no manual write-up.

Key takeaways Frame the intake as a working session that produces three artifacts: a search brief, a scorecard, and a calibration commitment.

Eight questions surface the real role. The job description is the starting fiction; the intake is where the truth comes out.

Pin must-haves versus nice-to-haves before the meeting ends, or the first shortlist becomes the argument you should have had in the room.

Capture the call and the write-up disappears: the conversation becomes the brief, the scorecard, and the sourcing input the same day.

Step 1: book a working session, not a req handoff

Most intakes fail in the calendar invite. Book "quick sync on the PM req" and the hiring manager arrives expecting to forward you a job description and leave in ten minutes. Book it as the working session that defines what you'll both say yes to, and send two things ahead: the job description with your open questions annotated, and three example profiles at different levels to react to.

The pre-read changes the meeting's physics. Reacting to real profiles forces specificity that abstract requirement lists never produce. A hiring manager who says "senior enough to run discovery solo" while rejecting an example profile with eight years of experience has just taught you something the job description never would.

Step 2: run the 30-minute agenda

Thirty minutes is enough when every segment has an output. Run the same agenda every search so hiring managers learn the rhythm and arrive prepared.

Minutes Segment Output 0 to 5 Business context: why this role, why now, what breaks without it The one-sentence pitch you'll use in outreach 5 to 15 The eight questions (step 3), profile reactions included Real requirements, separated from the job description's wish list 15 to 22 Scorecard: must-haves vs nice-to-haves, who interviews for what A draft scorecard both sides agreed to out loud 22 to 27 Process contract: stages, SLAs, feedback turnaround, comp range Committed timelines you can hold each other to 27 to 30 Calibration commitment: first-batch review date A booked 15-minute review of your first 10 profiles

The last three minutes matter most. The first-batch calibration review, booked before you leave the intake, is the cheapest insurance in recruiting: it catches a mis-aimed search at profile ten instead of interview four.

Step 3: ask the eight questions that surface the real role

The job description is the starting fiction. These eight questions get to the operating truth:

First-90-days output. "What will this person ship in their first 90 days?" Concrete deliverables expose the real seniority bar faster than any leveling framework.

"What will this person ship in their first 90 days?" Concrete deliverables expose the real seniority bar faster than any leveling framework. The success pattern. "Who succeeded in a role like this here, and why?" You're sourcing for a pattern that already works in this company, with this manager.

"Who succeeded in a role like this here, and why?" You're sourcing for a pattern that already works in this company, with this manager. The failure mode. "Who struggled, and what did that look like?" The hidden requirement lives in this answer, and it never appears in the job description.

"Who struggled, and what did that look like?" The hidden requirement lives in this answer, and it never appears in the job description. The tradeable requirements. "Which two requirements would you actually trade away?" Forces the must-have versus nice-to-have split the scorecard needs.

"Which two requirements would you actually trade away?" Forces the must-have versus nice-to-have split the scorecard needs. The week-six calendar. "What does this person's calendar look like in week six?" Meetings, counterparts, and autonomy level tell candidates what the job really is.

"What does this person's calendar look like in week six?" Meetings, counterparts, and autonomy level tell candidates what the job really is. The internal-candidate test. "What would make an internal candidate wrong for this?" Surfaces the growth-vs-maintenance intent behind the headcount.

"What would make an internal candidate wrong for this?" Surfaces the growth-vs-maintenance intent behind the headcount. The honest pitch. "What's the honest pitch, including the hard parts?" Candidates trust specifics. You need the manager's words, not marketing's.

"What's the honest pitch, including the hard parts?" Candidates trust specifics. You need the manager's words, not marketing's. The last rejection. "What happened the last time you rejected a strong-on-paper candidate?" The story reveals the taste you're calibrating to.

Follow up on vague answers in the room. Every undefined word in the intake, "scrappy," "senior," "strategic," becomes a rejected candidate later. The eight answers also hand you the outreach material a sourcing strategy actually runs on, and they're the evidence base your quality-of-hire review will trace decisions back to.

Step 4: pin the scorecard before you leave

Leave the meeting with the scorecard drafted out loud: four to six competencies, each tagged must-have or nice-to-have, each assigned to a stage of the loop. Write the must-haves as observable evidence ("has run discovery with enterprise customers solo") rather than traits ("customer-obsessed"), because evidence is what an interview rubric can actually test.

Watch out The three intake mistakes that sink searches: accepting the job description as the requirements instead of interrogating it, leaving "senior" undefined, and ending without a booked calibration review. Each one feels like saved time in the meeting and costs weeks in the search.

Step 5: turn the captured call into the search brief

The traditional intake ends with the worst part: an hour of reconstructing the conversation into a brief, from notes you took while trying to also run the meeting. Capture the call instead and that write-up stops existing. Metaview's Notetaker captures every spoken word of the intake, which means the search brief assembles itself from what the hiring manager actually said, the scorecard inherits the must-haves with the manager's own phrasing, and the comp range, SLAs, and first-batch date land as commitments you can quote back later.

The outputs flow to where the work happens next. Connect your ATS under Settings, then Integrations, and the intake notes attach to the req; Metaview integrates with 62+ recruiting tools, so the brief lives where your team already works rather than in another document nobody reopens.

Step 6: hand the outputs to sourcing the same day

A captured intake doesn't just document the search. It starts it. The brief feeds AI Sourcing directly, so the agent begins finding candidates against the hiring manager's actual requirements the same afternoon, and your first calibration batch exists before the traditional write-up would have been finished.

The intake recording keeps paying after the meeting ends. The strongest outreach asset you own is the hiring manager's own voice describing the role:

“ Have Metaview on your intake call with your hiring manager. Then you can immediately create a snippet, a short video of the hiring manager selling the job directly. The hiring manager is going to be more compelling than you are at selling the role.” /MV

Shiv's full walkthrough of the intake-to-outreach workflow, including the hiring-manager snippet tactic.

The alignment math says this discipline compounds. The same survey behind the kickoff numbers shows where aligned teams end up:

68% of searches start highly aligned when AI is core to the hiring workflow 40% more kickoff alignment than teams running hiring without AI 90% of recruiting leaders and hiring managers call the relationship good or excellent 55% of AI-core teams rate it excellent, the honest version of that number

See this on your roles Run your next intake with capture on, and walk out with the brief, the scorecard, and a sourcing-ready search. Book a demo

See it in action Run your next intake on Metaview. The conversation becomes the search brief, the scorecard, and the sourcing input. No write-up. Book a demo