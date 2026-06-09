Beyond the Hire: How Recruiting Reports Surface Salary, Skills, and EVP Trends in Real Time
Every interview and intake call your team runs is talent-market data. Candidates tell you what they expect to be paid, which skills they have actually used, why they're leaving their last job, and who else is trying to hire them. Most teams capture all of it, then let it evaporate the moment the debrief ends.
That's the quiet waste in recruiting. You're sitting on the richest, freshest read of your talent market that exists anywhere, your own conversations, and you treat it as exhaust. Meanwhile you go buy a salary survey that's a year old and averaged across companies that look nothing like yours.
The teams pulling ahead do the opposite. They treat recruiting data as intelligence, not exhaust, and they read it in real time. This is what that looks like in practice: the questions it answers, what your conversations already contain, and how to turn them into a live view of salary, skills, and what candidates think of working for you.
The questions you can't answer today
Ask your ATS what candidates in your senior engineering pipeline expect to be paid this quarter, or which competitor keeps showing up in your final rounds, or why your last five declines walked away. It can't tell you. It tracks stages and dates, not what was actually said in the room.
So those questions get answered with a guess, or a survey, or the loudest opinion in the room. That's a strange way to run the function that decides who joins the company, and it's the gap that separates teams who measure hiring from teams who just do it.
Most teams can't answer that, because the evidence they'd need is locked inside conversations nobody can search. The fix isn't another survey. It's reading the data you already generate every week.
What your hiring conversations already contain
Because Metaview's Notetaker captures every spoken word, each interview and intake call becomes a structured record instead of a half-remembered impression. Stack a few hundred of those together and you're not looking at notes anymore. You're looking at a dataset about your talent market, gathered by the people closest to it.
Four kinds of signal sit in that record, and each one answers a question leaders actually ask:
The numbers candidates name out loud, by role and seniority, fresher than any survey and specific to your pipeline.
Which skills show up, which are scarce, and where the bar is moving, summarized from what candidates actually describe doing.
Who else is in the process, what candidates ask about, and why they accept or walk, the read on how your employer brand lands.
Whether interviewers assessed what mattered, where strong candidates drop, and which stage is quietly costing you hires.
None of this is a new data-collection project. It's the natural by-product of interviewing the way you already do. The work isn't gathering it. The work is reading it.
Turning conversations into real-time intelligence
This is the job Reports does. It sits on top of your captured conversations and gives you three ways in. Filter the conversations by any dimension you care about, department, stage, hiring manager, location, or what was discussed. Watch how the things you track are trending over time. And get alerted when new conversations match a pattern you're watching, so the read comes to you instead of you going to dig for it.
Siadhal Magos, Metaview's CEO, walks through what it looks like to distill raw interview data into something you can actually decide from:
The teams that run hiring on data aren't just better organized, they're hitting their numbers. According to Metaview's 2026 AI & Hiring Alignment Report, surveying 505 recruiting leaders and hiring managers across North America and EMEA, the gap between data-led teams and everyone else shows up everywhere from goals to alignment:
Ask your hiring data anything
The fastest way in is to just ask. Instead of building a report, you instruct the AI to pull out a specific detail from across your conversations: the compensation ranges candidates have named for a given role, or a summary of what each person said about a skill you're hiring for. The question that used to be a week of digging becomes a sentence.
It works because the underlying record is complete, not a recruiter's partial recall. You can go back to exactly what was said, on any topic, across the whole pipeline.
Siadhal's interview-data masterclass works through the same move on a real pipeline, turning everyday recruiting conversations into a read on what your candidates are telling you:
What this means for your team
Start with one question the business keeps asking you, the one you've been answering with a shrug. Are we still competitive on comp for this role? Why are senior candidates passing? Point Reports at the conversations you already have and answer it with evidence this week. Then make it a standing read, not a one-off.
You don't need to change your stack to do it. Keep your ATS, connect Metaview through native integrations, and let the capture layer do the gathering while you do the reading. If you want the groundwork first, our writeups on quality of hire, great interviewers, and interview quality are a good start, the interview questions hub helps you capture cleaner signal, and pricing shows what it costs.
Do this and the job changes. Talent acquisition stops being the team that fills reqs and becomes the team that reads the market, the one the business comes to for the real picture of who's out there, what they want, and what it'll take to win them. That's what's beyond the hire.
See the talent intelligence hiding in your own interviews.
Filter your conversations, trend what matters, and ask your hiring data anything, all from the interviews you already run.
Frequently asked questions
What is recruiting analytics?
Recruiting analytics is the practice of turning your hiring activity into data you can read and act on, from funnel conversion and time-in-stage to what candidates actually say in interviews. The richest source is usually the one teams ignore: the conversations themselves, which hold salary expectations, skills, and competitive signal that a standard ATS report never captures.
How can recruiting reports show salary and market trends?
Candidates routinely name their compensation expectations and describe the other processes they're in. When every interview is captured as a structured record, a reporting layer can pull those mentions together, so you can ask what candidates for a given role expect to be paid, or how often a competitor shows up, and get an answer from your own pipeline instead of a generic survey.
Is this the same as a salary benchmarking survey?
No, and that's the point. A survey is averaged across many companies and is usually months old. Your own conversations are current and specific to the exact roles and market you compete in. The trade-off is representativeness: your data reflects the candidates you spoke to, so treat it as a sharp directional read rather than a statistically representative benchmark.
What can Metaview Reports actually do?
Reports lets you filter your hiring conversations by dimensions like department, stage, hiring manager, or what was discussed; understand how the things you track are trending over time; ask the AI to extract a specific detail such as compensation ranges or skill experience; and get alerted when new conversations match a pattern you care about. It works across the interviews Metaview already captures.
Do candidates need to know their interviews are analyzed?
Yes. Capturing and analyzing interview conversations should always be done with clear notice and consent, in line with your local rules and your candidate privacy commitments. Used well, it improves the candidate experience by making evaluation more consistent and fair, but transparency with candidates is non-negotiable.