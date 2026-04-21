Why taste is the moat in recruiting with Hebbia's Scott Bianco
Stephanie Tsimis
21 Apr 2026 • 1 min read
In this episode, Scott Bianco, Head of Talent at Hebbia, breaks down why great recruiters are becoming more valuable, not less. As AI strips out admin, the bar rises for the work that actually matters: judgment, relationships, candidate calibration, and taste.
Scott and Nolan get into:
- Why AI will expose bad recruiters and amplify great ones
- Why recruiter taste is hard to teach and impossible to fake
- How the best recruiters build trust, not just pipeline
Check out the full episode on:
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