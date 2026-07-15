Time-to-Hire by Role: How Long Hiring Really Takes from Engineer to Exec

Metaview has captured 5.2 million candidate interviews. Across the full corpus of captured interviews, the median runs 35.5 minutes. That makes it possible to answer a question hiring managers ask all the time: how long does it really take to hire an engineer versus an exec? The answer depends on which of two numbers you mean, because they behave very differently.

One is the calendar: the days or weeks a role stays open, which vary a lot by function. The other is the interview itself: the minutes a person actually spends interviewing, which vary far less, and mostly with seniority rather than role. Most teams track the calendar and rarely measure the interview. Here is what each one shows when you put them side by side.

5.2M candidate interviews captured, December 2020 to June 2026 35.5 min median length of a single interview 8.8 min gap from the shortest role to the longest 20.8% of candidate-job pairs reach a second captured round

Key takeaways A single interview barely changes by function. Engineering runs 45.7 minutes on average, sales 36.9, an 8.8-minute spread across the whole org chart.

Seniority stretches length more than function does. The median climbs from 34.0 minutes for entry-level roles to 48.8 for the C-suite.

The real role gap in time-to-hire lives in the number of interviews, not their length. Outside benchmarks put a technical hire near 39 interviews versus 21 for sales.

Interviews are getting shorter, not longer. The median fell from 38.6 minutes in mid-2024 to 32.6 in mid-2026.

More than half of interviews run over their scheduled length, so a calendar block understates the real time as often as not.

The two clocks of time-to-hire

Two metrics get mixed up all the time, so it's worth pinning them down. Time to fill counts the calendar days from the moment a role opens to the moment someone accepts the offer. Time to hire is narrower: it starts when the eventual hire first enters the pipeline. Time to fill is always the bigger number, because it includes all the weeks the role sits open before the right person even applies.

On the calendar, roles diverge hard. Gem's 2025 benchmark report puts the average sales role at roughly 35 days and 21 interviews per hire, and the average engineering role at 53 days and 39 interviews. Ashby's 2026 data tells the same story from a different angle: a median 30 days to hire for business roles versus 40 for technical ones. Seniority also slows things down, with senior roles filling about 37% slower than junior ones.

The one place the calendar has quietly converged is the top. SHRM's 2025 data puts median time to fill near 45 days for executive and non-executive roles alike. As recently as 2022, executive searches ran 16 to 17 days longer than everything else. That gap has closed.

Plenty of tools already track the calendar. Metaview measures the other number: the time people actually spend interviewing. It behaves nothing like the calendar days do.

Interview length by role

Across the interviews we could map to a role family, from about 1,200 finance sessions to 35,000 in engineering, a single interview runs close to the same length no matter what you are hiring for. Engineering sessions are the longest on average and sales the shortest, but the whole spread is under nine minutes.

Role family Average length Median length Engineering 45.7 min 42.6 min Design 45.0 min 44.3 min Product 44.5 min 44.5 min Data 41.9 min 41.9 min Recruiting and people 40.0 min 41.1 min Operations 39.4 min 38.2 min Marketing 38.9 min 41.4 min Finance 37.8 min 37.9 min Sales 36.9 min 38.5 min

The ordering even flips depending on which number you trust. Engineering has the highest average, pulled up by a long tail of deep technical sessions, but product and design hold the highest medians. Sales has the lowest average at 36.9 minutes, though finance and operations dip below it on the median. For a metric people expect to swing by role, an 8.8-minute spread from top to bottom is small.

How we measured this Figures come from Metaview's own corpus of 5.5 million captured conversations across 12,491 organizations, pulled on June 17, 2026, of which 5.2 million are candidate interviews. Length is the recorded duration of each interview. Role family and seniority are drawn from connected role data, so the by-role and by-seniority cuts cover the subset of interviews we could tag, from 1,199 finance sessions to 35,247 in engineering. Everything here is aggregate only, with a floor of at least 50 interviews behind every number.

Metaview Reports benchmarks interview length and talk time by role and stage. Data shown is illustrative.

Get this view on your own pipeline See how long your interviews really run, by role and stage, against the benchmark. See it live

Engineer to exec: length by seniority

Function barely moves the number. Seniority moves it more. Entry-level interviews run a median of 34.0 minutes. Senior individual contributors sit at 42.5. By the time you reach the C-suite, the median is 48.8 minutes, and half of executive interviews run longer than that. From the bottom of the ladder to the top, the median stretches by nearly 15 minutes, almost double the spread across functions.

That makes intuitive sense: a senior conversation has more scope to probe and more people who want a turn. So the "engineer to exec" question has a clean answer for a single session, and it is really a seniority story. An executive interview runs a median 15 minutes longer than an entry-level screen, and a few minutes longer than a typical senior round. What none of that explains is why hiring an engineer takes weeks longer than hiring a sales rep. That comes down to how many interviews a role takes, which is the next number to look at.

The gap is the number of interviews, not their length

Here is what the length data implies. If a single engineering interview runs only about 9 minutes longer than a sales one, then the length of any one conversation cannot explain why engineering takes roughly 18 more days to hire. That calendar gap has several causes this dataset does not measure, like how hard the role is to source, how quickly a panel can get on the calendar, and how scarce the candidates are. The clearest driver, that engineering runs more rounds, comes from outside benchmarks rather than Metaview's own data. What Metaview can add is that those technical rounds are the longest kind.

The interview data also shows how a loop stacks up, with one caveat worth stating plainly. Of the 1.4 million candidate and job pairings Metaview tracked, only 20.8% ever reach a second captured round. Among those that do, the share advancing rises at each later stage: 35.9% go from a second captured round to a third, and 43.7% from a third to a fourth. Read that as selection, not momentum. These are only the rounds Metaview captured, and candidates in later rounds are the ones who already cleared the earlier bars, so a rising rate is what a narrowing field looks like. What is not in doubt is the cost of each added round: roughly another 30 to 60 minutes for the candidate and for every interviewer on the panel. An extra stage puts a new meeting on every panelist's calendar, not just a few more minutes on one.

Outside benchmarks put numbers on that load. Gem counts roughly 39 interviews for the average engineering hire against 21 for sales, and Ashby about 5 interview events per technical hire versus 4 for business roles. The stage mix makes each technical round heavier, too: in Metaview's corpus a technical interview runs a mean 62.6 minutes, against 30.5 for a debrief.

23.3 hrs of interviewing goes into the average technical hire, versus 12.2 hours for a business hire, roughly double. Source: Ashby 2026 Talent Trends

This is why a solid bar raiser program or a tight interview kit pays off fastest for technical roles, where the loop is longest. The cost of a bloated process is not one long meeting but many of them, multiplied across every interviewer pulled off their own work.

A hiring analytics view in Metaview Reports, where round counts and time invested per role become visible. Data shown is illustrative.

Interviews are getting shorter, not longer

If it feels like interviews keep sprawling, Metaview's data does not back that up. Within the corpus, the median interview length fell from 38.6 minutes in the second quarter of 2024 to 32.6 in the same quarter of 2026. The mix of teams Metaview captures also shifts over time, so some of that drop could reflect a changing sample rather than shorter interviews. What the data will not support is the opposite claim, that interviews are getting longer.

One finding cuts against the usual advice. Structured interviews run about 5 minutes longer than unstructured ones on average, 39.5 minutes against 34.7. The data shows the length difference; it does not show what fills the extra time, so any story about signal versus small talk is a guess. The case for structure does not rest on speed anyway. Decades of selection research, going back to Schmidt and Hunter, rank it among the strongest predictors of who works out, which is reason enough to spend the extra minutes well.

Scheduled length is a loose guide, too. Among interviews with a set length, 54.3% run over, with a median overrun of 11.9 minutes, so a 30-minute block often becomes 42. Longer interviews do correlate with advancing: candidates in 61 to 90 minute interviews advance at 30.4%, against 14.2% for interviews under 30 minutes. That most likely reflects interest rather than cause, since interviewers tend to linger when a candidate is impressing them. It is not a reason to schedule more time.

Tip Early screens run about 35 minutes in the data, and that is usually enough. The time worth spending is in the structured later rounds, where a guide makes the extra minutes count toward the decision. Before adding a stage, look at where your own interview time already goes.

See your own numbers

A benchmark is only a starting point. Your engineering loop might run lean or bloated, and the only way to know is to measure it rather than lean on an industry average. That kind of data has been hard to see because interviews were rarely recorded in any structured way, so most of the detail was never captured in the first place.

Metaview's Notetaker captures every spoken word of an interview, which is the only reason a dataset like this one exists at all. Once the conversation is captured, Reports lets you pull your own interview length, round counts, and talk time by role and stage, then compare them against the benchmark rather than guessing. It works the same way as the rest of Metaview's agentic recruiting: the conversation is captured first, and the patterns become visible afterward. The same visibility runs from the top of the funnel, where Application Review reads inbound volume, through to the interview scorecard a hiring manager fills out after.

“ Using Metaview Reports, we could analyze those interviews at scale instead of treating them as isolated stories.”

Metaview Notetaker captures the full interview as live transcript and structured notes, the raw material behind every benchmark here. Data shown is illustrative.

The goal is to keep the rounds that earn their time and cut the ones that do not, which means watching both how long a role stays open and how long its interviews actually run. If you want to compare your own numbers against the field, a good next read is our guide to the best interview intelligence tools and how to test them.

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