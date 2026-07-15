Time-to-Hire by Role: How Long Hiring Really Takes from Engineer to Exec
Metaview has captured 5.2 million candidate interviews. Across the full corpus of captured interviews, the median runs 35.5 minutes. That makes it possible to answer a question hiring managers ask all the time: how long does it really take to hire an engineer versus an exec? The answer depends on which of two numbers you mean, because they behave very differently.
One is the calendar: the days or weeks a role stays open, which vary a lot by function. The other is the interview itself: the minutes a person actually spends interviewing, which vary far less, and mostly with seniority rather than role. Most teams track the calendar and rarely measure the interview. Here is what each one shows when you put them side by side.
The two clocks of time-to-hire
Two metrics get mixed up all the time, so it's worth pinning them down. Time to fill counts the calendar days from the moment a role opens to the moment someone accepts the offer. Time to hire is narrower: it starts when the eventual hire first enters the pipeline. Time to fill is always the bigger number, because it includes all the weeks the role sits open before the right person even applies.
On the calendar, roles diverge hard. Gem's 2025 benchmark report puts the average sales role at roughly 35 days and 21 interviews per hire, and the average engineering role at 53 days and 39 interviews. Ashby's 2026 data tells the same story from a different angle: a median 30 days to hire for business roles versus 40 for technical ones. Seniority also slows things down, with senior roles filling about 37% slower than junior ones.
The one place the calendar has quietly converged is the top. SHRM's 2025 data puts median time to fill near 45 days for executive and non-executive roles alike. As recently as 2022, executive searches ran 16 to 17 days longer than everything else. That gap has closed.
Plenty of tools already track the calendar. Metaview measures the other number: the time people actually spend interviewing. It behaves nothing like the calendar days do.
Interview length by role
Across the interviews we could map to a role family, from about 1,200 finance sessions to 35,000 in engineering, a single interview runs close to the same length no matter what you are hiring for. Engineering sessions are the longest on average and sales the shortest, but the whole spread is under nine minutes.
|Role family
|Average length
|Median length
|Engineering
|45.7 min
|42.6 min
|Design
|45.0 min
|44.3 min
|Product
|44.5 min
|44.5 min
|Data
|41.9 min
|41.9 min
|Recruiting and people
|40.0 min
|41.1 min
|Operations
|39.4 min
|38.2 min
|Marketing
|38.9 min
|41.4 min
|Finance
|37.8 min
|37.9 min
|Sales
|36.9 min
|38.5 min
The ordering even flips depending on which number you trust. Engineering has the highest average, pulled up by a long tail of deep technical sessions, but product and design hold the highest medians. Sales has the lowest average at 36.9 minutes, though finance and operations dip below it on the median. For a metric people expect to swing by role, an 8.8-minute spread from top to bottom is small.
Engineer to exec: length by seniority
Function barely moves the number. Seniority moves it more. Entry-level interviews run a median of 34.0 minutes. Senior individual contributors sit at 42.5. By the time you reach the C-suite, the median is 48.8 minutes, and half of executive interviews run longer than that. From the bottom of the ladder to the top, the median stretches by nearly 15 minutes, almost double the spread across functions.
That makes intuitive sense: a senior conversation has more scope to probe and more people who want a turn. So the "engineer to exec" question has a clean answer for a single session, and it is really a seniority story. An executive interview runs a median 15 minutes longer than an entry-level screen, and a few minutes longer than a typical senior round. What none of that explains is why hiring an engineer takes weeks longer than hiring a sales rep. That comes down to how many interviews a role takes, which is the next number to look at.
The gap is the number of interviews, not their length
Here is what the length data implies. If a single engineering interview runs only about 9 minutes longer than a sales one, then the length of any one conversation cannot explain why engineering takes roughly 18 more days to hire. That calendar gap has several causes this dataset does not measure, like how hard the role is to source, how quickly a panel can get on the calendar, and how scarce the candidates are. The clearest driver, that engineering runs more rounds, comes from outside benchmarks rather than Metaview's own data. What Metaview can add is that those technical rounds are the longest kind.
The interview data also shows how a loop stacks up, with one caveat worth stating plainly. Of the 1.4 million candidate and job pairings Metaview tracked, only 20.8% ever reach a second captured round. Among those that do, the share advancing rises at each later stage: 35.9% go from a second captured round to a third, and 43.7% from a third to a fourth. Read that as selection, not momentum. These are only the rounds Metaview captured, and candidates in later rounds are the ones who already cleared the earlier bars, so a rising rate is what a narrowing field looks like. What is not in doubt is the cost of each added round: roughly another 30 to 60 minutes for the candidate and for every interviewer on the panel. An extra stage puts a new meeting on every panelist's calendar, not just a few more minutes on one.
Outside benchmarks put numbers on that load. Gem counts roughly 39 interviews for the average engineering hire against 21 for sales, and Ashby about 5 interview events per technical hire versus 4 for business roles. The stage mix makes each technical round heavier, too: in Metaview's corpus a technical interview runs a mean 62.6 minutes, against 30.5 for a debrief.
This is why a solid bar raiser program or a tight interview kit pays off fastest for technical roles, where the loop is longest. The cost of a bloated process is not one long meeting but many of them, multiplied across every interviewer pulled off their own work.
Interviews are getting shorter, not longer
If it feels like interviews keep sprawling, Metaview's data does not back that up. Within the corpus, the median interview length fell from 38.6 minutes in the second quarter of 2024 to 32.6 in the same quarter of 2026. The mix of teams Metaview captures also shifts over time, so some of that drop could reflect a changing sample rather than shorter interviews. What the data will not support is the opposite claim, that interviews are getting longer.
One finding cuts against the usual advice. Structured interviews run about 5 minutes longer than unstructured ones on average, 39.5 minutes against 34.7. The data shows the length difference; it does not show what fills the extra time, so any story about signal versus small talk is a guess. The case for structure does not rest on speed anyway. Decades of selection research, going back to Schmidt and Hunter, rank it among the strongest predictors of who works out, which is reason enough to spend the extra minutes well.
Scheduled length is a loose guide, too. Among interviews with a set length, 54.3% run over, with a median overrun of 11.9 minutes, so a 30-minute block often becomes 42. Longer interviews do correlate with advancing: candidates in 61 to 90 minute interviews advance at 30.4%, against 14.2% for interviews under 30 minutes. That most likely reflects interest rather than cause, since interviewers tend to linger when a candidate is impressing them. It is not a reason to schedule more time.
See your own numbers
A benchmark is only a starting point. Your engineering loop might run lean or bloated, and the only way to know is to measure it rather than lean on an industry average. That kind of data has been hard to see because interviews were rarely recorded in any structured way, so most of the detail was never captured in the first place.
Metaview's Notetaker captures every spoken word of an interview, which is the only reason a dataset like this one exists at all. Once the conversation is captured, Reports lets you pull your own interview length, round counts, and talk time by role and stage, then compare them against the benchmark rather than guessing. It works the same way as the rest of Metaview's agentic recruiting: the conversation is captured first, and the patterns become visible afterward. The same visibility runs from the top of the funnel, where Application Review reads inbound volume, through to the interview scorecard a hiring manager fills out after.
The goal is to keep the rounds that earn their time and cut the ones that do not, which means watching both how long a role stays open and how long its interviews actually run. If you want to compare your own numbers against the field, a good next read is our guide to the best interview intelligence tools and how to test them.
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Frequently asked questions
How long is the average job interview in 2026?
Across the interviews Metaview captured between December 2020 and June 2026, the median single interview runs 35.5 minutes and the average 38.8 minutes. Most sit between 24 and 48 minutes, and only about 1 in 8 runs longer than an hour.
Which roles have the longest interviews?
Engineering interviews are the longest on average at 45.7 minutes, followed closely by design at 45.0 and product at 44.5. Sales interviews are the shortest at 36.9 minutes. The full spread across role families is only about 8.8 minutes, so function matters far less than most teams assume.
Do executive interviews take longer than junior ones?
Yes. The median interview length climbs from 34.0 minutes for entry-level roles to 42.5 for senior individual contributors and 48.8 for the C-suite. Seniority stretches a single interview by nearly 15 minutes, almost double the spread seen across functions.
Why does engineering take longer to hire than sales if the interviews are a similar length?
Because the role gap lives in the number of interviews, not their length. Outside benchmarks put an engineering hire near 39 interviews versus 21 for sales, and technical rounds are the longest kind at a mean 62.6 minutes. A single engineering interview is only about 9 minutes longer than a sales one, but engineering stacks far more of them.
Are job interviews getting longer?
No. Within Metaview's data the median interview length fell from 38.6 minutes in the second quarter of 2024 to 32.6 minutes in the same quarter of 2026. The mix of teams captured shifts over time, so some of that could reflect a changing sample rather than shorter interviews. Either way, there is no sign in the data of interviews getting longer.