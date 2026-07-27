Workday alternatives: 10 recruiting and HCM platforms for enterprise hiring

Workday is one of the world's leading HCM platforms, and for good reason. It gives large organizations a single system for HR, recruiting, payroll, finance, and workforce planning.

But that's also why many teams start looking elsewhere. Workday is built to run the business, not necessarily to help recruiters hire faster.

As AI reshapes recruiting , many talent teams want better tools for sourcing, application review, interviewing, and hiring manager collaboration.

Some replace Workday with another HCM. Others keep it as their system of record, and invest in better recruiting software instead. This guide covers both approaches, comparing the best Workday alternatives to modernize your HR platform, your hiring technology, or both.

Key takeaways Workday is an enterprise HCM platform first, with recruiting as one part of a much broader suite.

If recruiting is your biggest challenge, adding specialist AI recruiting platforms often delivers more value than replacing your entire HCM.

The best Workday alternative depends on whether you're replacing your HR platform or upgrading your recruiting stack.

Best Workday alternatives at a glance

Platform Category Best for Metaview AI recruiting platform AI-powered sourcing, application review, interviewing, and recruiting workflows Greenhouse Applicant tracking system Structured hiring and collaborative recruiting Ashby ATS and recruiting platform Data-driven recruiting teams and talent operations SmartRecruiters Enterprise recruiting platform Large organizations hiring globally SAP SuccessFactors Enterprise HCM Global enterprises needing comprehensive HR and talent management Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM Enterprise HCM Organizations already invested in Oracle's ecosystem UKG Pro HCM Workforce management, payroll, and HR Dayforce HCM Payroll, workforce management, and compliance-heavy organizations Rippling HRIS/HCM Fast-growing companies wanting HR and IT in one platform BambooHR HRIS Mid-sized organizations seeking a simpler HR solution

Why teams look for Workday alternatives

Most companies aren't looking to replace Workday because it's a bad product. They're looking because recruiting has moved faster than traditional HCM platforms.

Recruiters today expect AI to help them source candidates, review hundreds of applications, capture interview insights, and automate repetitive work. Those capabilities have become some of the biggest drivers of recruiting performance, but they're often where specialist platforms innovate first.

Many enterprise teams don't just rip out Workday. They keep it as their system of record and add recruiting software that's purpose-built for hiring. It gives HR the governance and reporting they need, while giving recruiters the AI tools they actually want to use.

What about Workday Recruiting?

Workday Recruiting is the recruiting module within Workday's HCM platform. It helps organizations manage hiring from job requisition through onboarding, while keeping recruiting, HR, payroll, and employee data in a single system.

Its biggest strength is that it works natively with the rest of Workday. But because it's part of a broader HCM, many recruiting teams pair it with specialist recruiting software to improve sourcing, interviewing, and recruiter productivity.

Key capabilities

Job requisitions and approvals

Applicant tracking and hiring workflows

Interview scheduling

Offer management

Onboarding

Native integration with the wider Workday platform

Where it falls short

Workday Recruiting is built for enterprise HR as much as recruiting. Compared with specialist recruiting platforms, many teams find it less intuitive for day-to-day hiring and less advanced in areas like AI sourcing, application review, interview intelligence, and recruiting analytics.

That's why many organizations keep Workday as their system of record while integrating purpose-built recruiting tools that extend its capabilities.

The 4 best Workday alternatives for recruiters

The best Workday alternative depends on what you're really trying to solve. If it's enterprise HR, look at other HCM suites. If it's hiring, start with recruiting platforms built for the AI era.

1. Metaview

Category: AI recruiting platform

Best for: Enterprise recruiting teams that want AI-powered recruiting while keeping Workday as their system of record.

Workday gives organizations a strong system of record for hiring, HR, and business data. Metaview, meanwhile, makes recruiting radically efficient, with agentic AI processes and workflows.

Metaview adds AI across sourcing, application review, interviewing, and reporting, all synced with Workday.

Unlike point solutions that automate a single task, Metaview connects the entire recruiting workflow. AI sourcing agents find qualified candidates, application review prioritizes the strongest applicants, interview intelligence captures structured evidence, and recruiting insights help teams continuously improve hiring performance.

You get less admin, better decisions, and far more time to spend with candidates.

What it covers

AI sourcing that proactively finds candidates based on your hiring criteria.

that proactively finds candidates based on your hiring criteria. AI application review that prioritizes the strongest applicants in minutes.

that prioritizes the strongest applicants in minutes. AI interview notes , summaries, and scorecards.

, summaries, and scorecards. Interview insights and recruiter coaching.

Recruiting analytics and performance reporting.

Native integrations with Workday and other leading ATS platforms.

Where it stands out

Metaview is built specifically for recruiting. Rather than replacing your HRIS, it enhances it with AI agents that support every stage of hiring. Teams get modern recruiting workflows without disrupting the HR systems they already rely on.

Pricing: Free plans available; Pro plans from $100/user per month; unlimited Max plan from $300/user per month.

“ Metaview has been a game-changer in my role, saving me so much time and significantly improving my efficiency and productivity. It does a far better job than I ever could in just a few seconds, making my workflow smoother and more effective.” /G2

4.8/5 on G2

Want this set up on your interviews? Connect Metaview to your ATS in under 10 minutes. See it live

2. Greenhouse

Greenhouse homepage showing the applicant tracking software and hiring platform interface

Category: Applicant tracking system (ATS)

Best for: Organizations that want a dedicated ATS with structured hiring capabilities.

Greenhouse is one of the best-known applicant tracking systems for structured hiring. It helps you build consistent interview processes, manage candidate pipelines, and partner effectively with hiring managers .

Compared with Workday Recruiting, Greenhouse is a more recruiter-centric experience with a wider ecosystem of recruiting integrations. Its structured interview kits , scorecards, and workflow automation have made it a popular choice for growing companies that want a dedicated ATS.

What it covers

Applicant tracking and pipeline management

Structured interview plans and scorecards

Interview scheduling and hiring workflows

Recruiting analytics and reporting

Extensive third-party integration marketplace

Candidate experience and employer branding tools

Where it stands out

Greenhouse focuses almost entirely on hiring. That lets it deliver a simpler, more intuitive recruiting experience than many enterprise HCM platforms. Organizations that don't need a full HR suite often find it easier for recruiters and hiring managers to adopt.

Pricing: Core, Plus and Pro plans available. Book a demo for details.

“ The platform is reliable and provides robust reporting that helps us make data-driven hiring decisions. While it’s an investment, the time savings, improved collaboration, and streamlined recruiting process deliver strong value.” /G2

4.4/5 on G2

3. Ashby

Ashby homepage hero showing the all-in-one recruiting software dashboard with ATS, analytics, scheduling, and CRM consolidated

Category: ATS and recruiting platform

Best for: Data-driven recruiting teams that want an all-in-one recruiting platform with powerful analytics.

Ashby combines applicant tracking, scheduling, sourcing, CRM, and analytics in a single recruiting platform. It's popular with growth tech companies that want powerful recruiting functionality without stitching together multiple point solutions.

Reporting is a key strength. You can build highly detailed recruiting dashboards , measure funnel performance, and analyze hiring trends without external BI tools. With modern workflow automation and AI features, it’s a compelling alternative to traditional ATS platforms.

What it covers

Applicant tracking and recruiting CRM.

Candidate sourcing and pipeline management.

Interview scheduling and coordination.

Advanced recruiting analytics and dashboards.

Workflow automation and AI-assisted recruiting.

Integrations with HR and recruiting platforms.

Where it stands out

Ashby packs an unusually broad set of recruiting capabilities into one platform. It's a good fit for teams that want recruiting software to do much more than manage applicants, but still less complex than a full enterprise HCM.

Pricing: Foundations plan from $400/month (up to 100 employees); Plus and Enterprise plans available by request.

“ I appreciate how flexible the system is, especially when it comes to tailoring pipelines, workflows, and interview processes to fit the way your team works.” /G2

4.7/5 on G2

4. SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters interface for a Senior Product Development Engineer role.

Category: Enterprise recruiting platform

Best for: Large organizations with global hiring needs.

SmartRecruiters is an enterprise recruiting platform for large, global hiring organizations. You get applicant tracking, recruitment marketing, CRM, and AI-powered hiring tools in one platform. It’s a common alternative for companies that want more recruiting capability than Workday Recruiting.

The platform is particularly strong in high-volume and multi-country hiring. It offers custom workflows, a large integration marketplace, and AI features that help automate repetitive recruiting tasks.

What it covers

Applicant tracking and hiring workflows

Recruitment marketing and career sites

Candidate CRM and talent pools

AI-assisted recruiting and automation

Interview scheduling and collaboration

Enterprise integrations and global hiring support

Where it stands out

SmartRecruiters is built specifically for talent acquisition rather than broader HR. That gives recruiting teams more flexibility and functionality while still integrating with enterprise HCM platforms like Workday.

Pricing: Essential plan starts at $14,995; Professional, High Volume, and Complete plans available by request.

“ It gives an overview of candidates and helps create pools so that qualified candidates are identified easily.” /G2

3.4/5 on G2

6 more alternatives to Workday HCM

5. SAP SuccessFactors

SAP SuccessFactors user dashboard.

Category: Enterprise HCM

Best for: Global enterprises evaluating enterprise HCM platforms.

SAP SuccessFactors is one of Workday's closest competitors. Like Workday, it offers a comprehensive suite covering HR, recruiting, onboarding, performance management, learning, compensation, and workforce planning.

Organizations already invested in SAP often choose SuccessFactors because it fits naturally into their existing technology stack. It's highly configurable, supports complex global organizations, and includes a wide range of compliance and localization features.

While recruiting is only one part of the platform, it's a strong way to standardize HR operations across multiple countries.

What it covers

Core HR and employee records

Recruiting and onboarding

Performance and talent management

Learning management

Compensation and workforce planning

Global HR compliance and reporting

Where it stands out

SuccessFactors is a true Workday alternative, another enterprise HCM designed to manage the entire employee lifecycle. For organizations comparing enterprise HR platforms, it's usually one of the first products on the shortlist.

Pricing: Included with SAP SuccessFactors HCM, with preferential pricing for existing SAP customers. Standalone licenses are typically more expensive.

“ SuccessFactors connects well with SAP and other enterprise applications, allowing employee data to flow seamlessly across systems and reducing manual work.” /G2

4.1/5 on G2

6. Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM

Category: Enterprise HCM

Best for: Large enterprises already invested in Oracle's technology ecosystem.

Oracle's flagship human capital management platform combines HR, recruiting, payroll, talent management, workforce planning, and analytics.

Like Workday, Oracle takes a broad view of workforce management rather than focusing primarily on recruiting. It's obviously deeply embedded in the wider Oracle ecosystem, and thus an attractive option if you already use Oracle ERP, finance, or database products.

It also invests heavily in AI to support workforce planning, skills management, and HR automation.

What it covers

Core HR and workforce management

Recruiting and onboarding

Talent management and career development

Payroll and benefits administration

Workforce planning and people analytics

AI-powered HR automation

Where it stands out

Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM is for organizations that want one platform to manage HR across the business. If you're already an Oracle customer, it’s a more integrated experience than introducing another enterprise HCM.

Pricing: Pay-as-you-go pricing, which can be cost effective but also hard to predict.

7. UKG Pro

UKG Pro's Payroll Gateway section.

Category: Enterprise HCM

Best for: Organizations with large hourly or frontline workforces.

UKG Pro has HR, payroll, talent management, and workforce management in one system. It's popular with organizations that have large, distributed workforces and need strong scheduling, time tracking, and compliance capabilities alongside core HR.

While UKG includes recruiting, its biggest strengths lie in workforce operations rather than talent acquisition. The platform is especially well suited to industries like healthcare , retail , manufacturing, and hospitality, where managing hourly employees is just as important as hiring them.

What it covers

Core HR and employee records

Payroll and benefits administration

Workforce management and scheduling

Recruiting and onboarding

Talent and performance management

Workforce analytics and compliance

Where it stands out

UKG Pro is strong when workforce management is a strategic priority. If scheduling, labor optimization, and payroll are as important as recruiting, it’s a compelling alternative to Workday.

Pricing: Pro suite reportedly costs $32-41/user per month. A one-time implementation fee is also required.

“ I love the freedom and support that UKG offers. That flexibility has made it possible for our company to manage multiple component companies while still maintaining customized settings for each one.” /G2

4.3/5 on G2

8. Dayforce

Dayforce HCM example user dashboard.

Category: Enterprise HCM

Best for: Enterprises with complex payroll, compliance, and workforce management needs.

Dayforce brings together HR, payroll, workforce management, recruiting, and talent management. Like Workday, it helps large organizations manage the employee lifecycle from a central platform. In fact, it’s essentially a 1:1 alternative to Workday.

Dayforce has a strong reputation for payroll and workforce management, particularly among organizations with complex pay rules or compliance requirements. While recruiting is part of the suite, it’s best viewed as a full HCM rather than a dedicated hiring platform.

What it covers

Core HR and employee management

Payroll and tax administration

Workforce scheduling and time tracking

Recruiting and onboarding

Talent management and succession planning

Workforce analytics and reporting

Where it stands out

Dayforce is particularly strong in payroll accuracy and workforce management. Organizations looking for an enterprise HCM with deep operational capabilities often compare it directly with Workday.

Pricing: Talk to their team for details.

“ Everything is in one system, including payroll, HR, benefits, and time tracking, so it really cuts down on duplicate work.” /G2

4.2/5 on G2

9. Rippling

Rippling's applicant tracking and CRM space.

Category: HRIS and HCM

Best for: Growing companies looking for an all-in-one platform for HR, payroll, and IT.

Rippling takes a different approach to Workday. As well as HR, it brings payroll, IT, identity management, and finance into one place. And it’s aimed specifically at fast-growing companies.

The platform is known for its modern user experience, fast implementation, and extensive automation. It’s an attractive option for companies that want to simplify operations without the complexity of a traditional enterprise HCM.

What it covers

HR, payroll, and benefits

Recruiting and onboarding

IT device and app management

Identity and access management

Workflow automation

Reporting and employee analytics

Where it stands out

One of the broadest operational platforms outside the traditional enterprise HCM market. It's appealing to growing companies that want HR and IT in a single system.

Pricing: Request a quote for pricing.

“ Massive ROI but modular pricing. While add-on modules can drive up the monthly cost, the ROI is huge.” /G2

4.8/5 on G2

10. BambooHR

BambooHR's user home screen and mobile app.

Category: HRIS

Best for: Small and mid-sized organizations that want an easy-to-use HR platform.

BambooHR is built for small and mid-sized businesses that want straightforward HR software without enterprise-level complexity. It covers core HR, onboarding, performance management, and applicant tracking through a simple, easy-to-use interface.

Compared with Workday, BambooHR is far easier to implement and manage. It doesn't have the same feature depth, but most mid-market businesses don't need that level of sophistication.

Instead, you get a platform that's quick to deploy and easy for employees, managers, and HR teams to use.

What it covers

Core HR and employee records

Applicant tracking and hiring

Onboarding and offboarding

Performance management

Time off and employee self-service

HR reporting and workflows

Where it stands out

BambooHR prioritizes simplicity over breadth. For organizations that have outgrown spreadsheets but don't need an enterprise HCM, it's one of the most approachable alternatives to Workday.

Pricing: Core plan from $10/employee per month; Pro from $17/employee per month; Elite from $25/employee per month.

“ It streamlines everyday HR tasks without adding unnecessary complexity, and its emphasis on people-first solutions aligns with building a positive workplace culture.” /G2

4.4/5 on G2

Workday vs specialist recruiting platforms

These two options aren’t necessarily in competition. Workday is an enterprise HCM. Recruiting platforms helps talent teams hire better and more efficiently.

For many organizations, the best answer isn't to rip out Workday. It's to keep it as the system of record and add recruiting software that makes hiring dramatically more efficient.

If you want to... Consider... Manage HR, payroll, finance, and workforce planning Workday Add AI sourcing, application review, interviewing, and recruiting automation Metaview Improve structured hiring Greenhouse or Ashby Replace Workday with another enterprise HCM SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM, UKG Pro, or Dayforce Simplify HR for a growing business Rippling or BambooHR

How to choose the right Workday alternative

Not every Workday alternative solves the same problem. So what are you actually trying to improve?

Are you replacing your HCM or your recruiting technology? If Workday meets your HR needs but recruiting feels slow or outdated, replacing your HCM is unlikely to solve the problem. Complementing with a specialist recruiting platform may deliver more value with less disruption.

Look beyond AI features Almost every platform now claims to use AI. The important question is whether AI actually improves your recruiting workflow. Can it find candidates? Prioritize inbound applications? Capture interview evidence? Reduce manual admin? Focus on practical outcomes rather than marketing claims.

Consider implementation and adoption HCM projects can take months. Recruiting platforms are much faster to deploy because they're focused on a smaller part of the employee lifecycle. If speed matters, implementation should be part of your evaluation.

Think about integrations Most organizations don't replace every HR system at once. The best recruiting platforms integrate cleanly with your existing ATS or HCM to modernize hiring without disrupting payroll, HR, or employee records.

Choose software recruiters actually enjoy using The best recruiting technology actually removes work. Look for platforms that reduce repetitive admin, make hiring managers more effective, and help recruiters spend more time engaging candidates.

Why Workday customers choose Metaview

For many organizations, Workday already does exactly what it's supposed to do: serve as the system of record for HR.

The opportunity is improving everything that happens before a candidate becomes an employee.

Metaview adds AI across the entire recruiting workflow:

AI sourcing agents proactively identify candidates that match your hiring criteria.

Outreach makes the first contact, with a unique approach tailored to each candidate.

Application Review analyzes inbound applicants in minutes instead of hours.

Interview intelligence automatically captures structured notes, completes scorecards, and surfaces hiring insights.

Recruiting leaders get better reporting without chasing data across multiple systems.

Because Metaview integrates natively with Workday, you don't need to choose between enterprise HR and modern recruiting. You can keep the HCM you trust and give recruiters AI tools that save time and improve hiring quality.

If Workday runs your workforce, Metaview helps you build it.

See it in action Bring Metaview into your hiring stack. Live notes, structured scorecards, and ATS sync - set up in under 10 minutes. Book a demo