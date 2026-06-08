The Complete Interview Questions Library: 300+ Questions by Role and Competency

There are more interview questions on the internet than anyone could ask in a whole career, and most hiring teams still walk into the room underprepared. Finding questions was never the hard part. The hard part is that a list, on its own, does nothing for the decision.

So this is the library, organized the way you actually hire: by role and by competency. Behavioral questions for almost any role, then competency-by-competency sets you can lift straight into a panel, with the full lists linked under each section. More than 300 in all. Use them. They are the easy half of a good interview.

The hard half is everything around the questions. Asking the same ones across a panel so two candidates get a fair comparison. Scoring the answers the same way, whoever is in the room. And knowing, afterward, which questions actually told you something. That is where most processes quietly fall apart, and it is where the back half of this guide lives. Pick the questions, then make them consistent.

Key takeaways A list of questions is table stakes . The decision is made by how consistently you ask and score them, not by the questions themselves.

Start with behavioral questions for most roles. Past behavior on a real situation predicts more than a polished hypothetical.

Build the loop by competency , not by job title. Pick the four or five that matter for the role and pull a set for each.

Score against a rubric , the same way every time, so two interviewers rating the same answer land in the same place.

The only way to learn which questions work is to capture every answer and look across interviews, not to guess from memory.

What an interview question library is actually for

A library is not a script. It is a shared starting point, so that the people interviewing for the same role are testing for the same things in roughly the same way. The point of a library is coverage and consistency, not variety. Variety is the problem it solves.

Picture the version without one. Every interviewer freelances. One digs into past projects, another runs a brainteaser, a third just vibes with the candidate for thirty minutes. At debrief, nobody is comparing the same thing, so the loudest opinion wins and the quietest strong candidate gets lost. The questions were fine. The lack of a shared set is what broke the decision. The strongest teams fix the inputs first, usually by putting the agreed questions into a shared interview template every panelist runs.

Use the sets below as that starting point. Take what fits the role, drop what doesn't, and agree on the list before anyone interviews. The rest of this guide is about turning that list into a process that holds up across a whole panel and a whole pipeline.

Behavioral interview questions: the backbone

Behavioral interview questions ask a candidate to walk through something they have actually done, rather than something they might do. The logic is simple: how someone handled a real situation is a better signal than how well they can narrate a hypothetical. Good ones start with a prompt like "tell me about a time" and then live or die on your follow-ups, where you push past the rehearsed version to what the candidate specifically did, decided, and learned.

These work across almost every role, which is why they are the backbone of the library. Here is a solid starter set you can ask anyone.

Tell me about a time you owned a project end to end. What was your specific role in it?

Describe a goal you missed. What happened, and what did you change afterward?

Walk me through a hard decision you made without enough information.

Tell me about a time you disagreed with your manager. How did you handle it?

Describe the most difficult piece of feedback you have received. What did you do with it?

Tell me about a time you had to learn something quickly to get a job done.

Describe a time you had to say no to a stakeholder. How did you make the call?

Walk me through a project that did not go to plan. Where did it go wrong?

Tell me about a time you changed your mind based on new information.

Describe a time you carried more than your share. How did you keep it sustainable?

Tell me about a conflict on your team. What was your part in resolving it?

Describe something you shipped that you are proud of. What made it hard?

On any of these, listen for a real situation with specifics, the candidate's own actions (not the team's), the reasoning behind the call, and an honest read on the outcome. A polished story with no "I" in it, or no friction anywhere, usually means you are hearing the rehearsed answer and need one more follow-up to get under it.

A behavioral answer, captured. The Notetaker writes the transcript and structured notes live, so the interviewer can spend the moment on the follow-up instead of scribbling, then read back exactly what the candidate said.

The library by competency

Most interviews assess competencies, not job titles. So the library is grouped by the competency each set is built to test. Each one links to the full question bank, with what to look for in answers. Pick the handful that matter for your role and pull from there. Together these run well past 300 questions.

Communication skills: can they make a complex idea simple and read the room. Try: walk me through a technical concept as if I am not in your field; tell me about a time you had to deliver bad news; describe a moment you realized you had been misunderstood.

Problem-solving: how they break down an unfamiliar problem. Try: tell me about the hardest problem you solved last year; walk me through how you approached something with no obvious answer; describe a time your first solution was wrong.

Leadership: how they set direction and bring people with them. Try: tell me about a time you led without authority; describe a call you made that was unpopular; how have you handled an underperformer.

People management: how they grow and support a team. Try: tell me about someone you helped level up; describe a difficult performance conversation; how do you give feedback that sticks.

Ownership and accountability: whether they run toward problems. Try: tell me about something that broke on your watch; describe a time you fixed a problem that was not yours; what is a commitment you missed, and what did you do.

Adaptability and resilience: how they handle change and setbacks. Try: tell me about a time priorities shifted under you; describe your hardest stretch at work and how you got through it; what did you do when a plan fell apart.

Cross-functional collaboration and teamwork: how they work across lines. Try: tell me about a project that needed another team; describe a time you smoothed friction between functions; when did you put the wider goal ahead of your own.

Prioritization and decision-making: how they choose under pressure. Try: tell me about a week with more work than time; how do you decide what not to do; describe a fast decision you would make the same way again.

Conflict resolution and negotiation: how they handle tension and tradeoffs. Try: tell me about a disagreement that got heated; describe a time you found a middle ground; when did you hold your line and why.

Culture and values: how they actually operate, beyond the slogans. Try: what kind of environment brings out your best work; tell me about a time your values were tested at work; describe a team norm you would fight to keep.

If you want the master set to build from, the question hub collects every competency bank in one place.

Building a set by role

A role is just a weighting of competencies. So you build an interview loop by choosing which ones matter most, then pulling a set for each and spreading them across the panel. The job is to cover the few that predict success for this role, deeply, rather than to skim all of them.

For an account executive, you might weight communication, negotiation, resilience, and ownership, and let each interviewer go deep on one. For an engineering manager, lean on people management, problem-solving, and cross-functional collaboration. For a first product hire, prioritization, decision-making, and communication carry most of the signal. Same library, different four or five sets, assigned so no two interviewers cover the same ground.

Tip Do not make every interviewer ask everything. Assign one or two competencies per person and let them go deep. Five shallow passes at the same traits tell you less than five focused ones that add up to full coverage.

What to look for in an answer

The question is only half of it. The other half is knowing what a strong answer sounds like, and agreeing on that before the interview so everyone is grading on the same scale. Across almost every competency, the same four things separate a real answer from a rehearsed one.

Look for specifics over generalities, the candidate's own actions over the team's, the reasoning behind a decision over the decision itself, and an honest account of what did not work. Watch for the opposite too: answers with no friction, no "I," or no real outcome. Those are the moments to follow up, not to nod along. The cleanest way to hold the bar is to write the criteria into a scorecard and rate every candidate against it, so the rating means the same thing whoever filled it in.

Score against the rubric, not from memory. Metaview drafts the scorecard straight from what was said, mapped to each competency, so two interviewers grading the same answer start from the same evidence.

Make it the same interview every time

A library only pays off if the same interview actually happens every time. That is harder than it sounds, because consistency is boring and people drift. The fix is to move the structure out of everyone's heads and into the tools they already use, so the right question set, the rubric, and the record are simply there by default. Four pieces do most of that work.

Templates Put the agreed set into a shared template, so every panelist runs the same interview without thinking about it. Notetaker Records the full answer to every question, so nothing rides on who happened to take better notes. Scorecards Drafts against your rubric, so two interviewers rating the same answer land in the same place. Reports Shows which competencies got covered across the pipeline, and where the real signal was.

In practice, the questions live in the template, so a new interviewer inherits the same structure a senior one uses on day one. That is the difference between a library that sits in a doc and one that actually shapes the interview.

The library, where it does the work. Templates hold the agreed question set for each interview type, so the same structure shows up in every panelist's call.

None of this is only an interview problem. Consistency starts upstream, when the recruiter and the hiring manager actually agree on what the role needs. According to Metaview's 2026 AI & Hiring Alignment Report, surveying 505 recruiting leaders and hiring managers across North America and EMEA, 68% of searches start with high alignment when AI is core to hiring, against 49% when teams don't use it. The same report is blunt about why: the teams seeing the best results build shared systems, not a folder of everyone's favorite questions.

Recruiters who run it this way describe the same shift, away from interviews that depend on who is in the room.

“ Being able to structure their questions and give them guidance on what they should be asking, which is then represented in the scorecard and their notes, makes that more consistent.” FK

Want to see Metaview alongside? Put your question set into Metaview and watch the same interview run itself across the whole panel. Book a demo

See which questions actually work

Here is the part a static list can never give you: which of these questions actually predicted a strong hire on your team. A document can't know that. The only way to find out is to capture every answer, score it the same way every time, and then look across hundreds of interviews for the pattern that separates your strong-yes from your no.

That is a data problem, and it is exactly the one the product solves. Because the Notetaker captures every spoken word, the record is the real answer the candidate gave, not a form someone half-filled afterward. Reports then lets you ask across every conversation: did this loop actually assess the competencies we cared about, and which questions surfaced real signal versus filler. Over a few dozen interviews, the library stops being a guess and starts being something you can tune.

Did you assess what you meant to? Reports maps competency coverage across the whole pipeline, so you can see which questions are pulling their weight and which loops have a blind spot.

It changes what a recruiter brings to the debrief. Instead of a feeling about the candidate, you bring evidence about the interview itself.

“ Quality of hire starts with quality of interview. If funnel conversions don't make sense or aren't where we want them to be, my next step is to look at Metaview and see what's happening with these interviews to try to get to the root cause.” LS

Put the two ways of running a library side by side and the gap is obvious. One lives in a document and depends on everyone behaving. The other is wired into the interview itself.

Running the library By hand Metaview The questions asked Vary by interviewer and mood Set once in a shared template, the same for every panelist Scoring the answers Free-text notes, hard to compare Scorecard drafted against one rubric Coverage of the role Hope someone assessed the key skills See which competencies each loop actually covered Knowing which questions work Gut feel and memory Patterns across every interview you run

You don't need to rip anything out to start. Keep your current setup, build a loop from the sets above, and let Metaview hold the structure through native integrations with your stack. See how other teams run it on the customers page, or what it costs on pricing. The same record that powers your interviews can feed Application Review and your sourcing too, so the context follows the candidate instead of dying in a tab.

Run a consistent interview Turn the library into a process. Drop your question set into Metaview, score every candidate against the same rubric, and see which questions actually predict your strong hires. Try it free