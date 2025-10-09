Personio's Fritz Singer on the hard-won lessons of global scaling

Personio’s VP of Talent, Fritz Singer, breaks down what it actually takes to scale teams globally—and the hard-won lessons he learned along the way.

You’ll hear how Fritz:

Scaled Personio’s team across 30+ countries, and 12+ nationalities

Built a bar-raiser program with actual teeth

Made internal mobility a business priority

Learned why “context beats commands” the hard way

