Personio's Fritz Singer on the hard-won lessons of global scaling

Metaview
9 Oct 2025 • 1 min read

Personio’s VP of Talent, Fritz Singer, breaks down what it actually takes to scale teams globally—and the hard-won lessons he learned along the way.
You’ll hear how Fritz:

  • Scaled Personio’s team across 30+ countries, and 12+ nationalities
  • Built a bar-raiser program with actual teeth
  • Made internal mobility a business priority 
  • Learned why “context beats commands” the hard way

