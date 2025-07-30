Toast's Jeff Moore on what Big Tech gets wrong about recruiting
Metaview
30 Jul 2025 • 1 min read
Jeff Moore spent 13 years at Google leading some of the company’s most elite recruiting teams. Then he left it all for Toast. Why?Jeff unpacks what Big Tech gets wrong about TA, why “just take the call” is still golden advice, how to scale a recruiting team from 20 to 80—fast, and so much more.
We cover:
- How executive recruiting actually works when done right
- Why recruiting will always be an art, not a science
- The real secret to evaluating recruiter performance
Check it out wherever you get your pods:
