Recruiting tech OG, Jon Bischke, on AI agents, proof of work, and raising the bar

As the founder of Entelo, one of the earliest recruiting tech startups, and now the leader of ZoomInfo’s recruiting product, Jon Bischke’s seen every wave of industry change. In this episode, he joins Nolan to talk through what actually works in hiring today, what’s changing fast, and why the most elite companies are doubling down on data, not guesswork.You’ll hear about:

Why pipeline cures all hiring pain

How “proof of work” is becoming more powerful than LinkedIn profiles

What agent-to-agent recruiting might look like in the near future

How to raise hiring quality with real benchmarks

Check out the full episode:

YouTube

Spotify

Apple Podcasts