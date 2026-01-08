Recruiting tech OG, Jon Bischke, on AI agents, proof of work, and raising the bar
Metaview
8 Jan 2026 • 1 min read
As the founder of Entelo, one of the earliest recruiting tech startups, and now the leader of ZoomInfo’s recruiting product, Jon Bischke’s seen every wave of industry change. In this episode, he joins Nolan to talk through what actually works in hiring today, what’s changing fast, and why the most elite companies are doubling down on data, not guesswork.You’ll hear about:
- Why pipeline cures all hiring pain
- How “proof of work” is becoming more powerful than LinkedIn profiles
- What agent-to-agent recruiting might look like in the near future
- How to raise hiring quality with real benchmarks
Check out the full episode:
