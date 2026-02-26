“How I went from recruiter to VP in 5 years” with Flock’s Laura Barnes
26 Feb 2026 • 1 min read
Laura Barnes doesn’t believe in average careers.She joined Flock Safety as a recruiter. Five years later, she’s VP of Talent at one of the fastest-growing companies in America — solving 20% of crime nationwide.In this episode, we go deep on what it actually takes to scale yourself as fast as your company. From crying in the shower to reinventing herself every year, Laura shares a brutally honest look at elite talent leadership.This is a masterclass in conviction, quality of hire, and what separates good from great.
You’ll learn:
- The real reason most people don’t scale with hypergrowth companies
- How Flock measures quality of hire (without creating fear)
- What great managers do differently in performance management
Check it out on:
