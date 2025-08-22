References: The highest signal in hiring…or totally overrated?
Metaview
22 Aug 2025 • 1 min read
Are references the most important part of hiring...or totally overrated?
In this episode of 10x Recruiting, Nolan and Siadhal debate:
- Why references can be the highest-signal part of hiring—or a dangerous trap
- When to use "front door" vs backchannel references
- How to ask questions that actually reveal the truth (and not just polite praise)
Check it out and let us know how you run references.
Catch the full episode on:
Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to our updates
Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.
Other resources
Slow fills, high bars, and AI’s next big leap
Blog • 1 min read
Metaview • 15 Aug 2025
Toast's Jeff Moore on what Big Tech gets wrong about recruiting
Blog • 1 min read
Metaview • 30 Jul 2025