"How I AI in recruiting” with Qonto's Samy Aumar

This week, Nolan and Siadhal are kicking off a new “How I AI” series where we’re going deep into real-life workflows with the recruiting pros actually getting leverage from AI on a daily basis.

First up: Samy Aumar, People Systems Excellence Manager at Qonto.

Samy gives us an inside look at some of the custom AI agents he and the Qonto team have built to get great work done, fast. He demos how they use Metaview and Dust (an AI agent builder) to go from intake calls to live job postings in less than a day. And he shows us their Market Intelligence agent that automates hours of market and competitive research into minutes.

If you’re a practitioner looking for inspo on how to level-up your work with AI, this one’s for you!

Check out the episode on:

YouTube

Spotify

Apple Podcasts