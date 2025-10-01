Sign inBook a demoStart for free

How to get inside the brain of your best interviewer

Metaview
Metaview
1 Oct 2025 • 1 min read

In this episode, Vercel's Head of Global Recruiting Ops,Viet Nguyen, and Nolan unpack a deceptively simple experiment that turned into a hiring cheat code: reverse-engineering the judgment of an A+ interviewer to level up everyone else.

What started as a Friday night curiosity turned into a new framework for talent density, interviewer training, and turning instinct into insight.

In this episode you’ll learn:
- How Viet uncovered what behaviors top candidates actually exhibit — and how to operationalize them
- The custom tool Vercel built to surface high-signal inbound applicants
- How to stop obsessing over perfect systems and just start building

Check out the episode:

YouTube

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to our updates
Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.

Other resources

The recruiter behind the best GTM execs
Blog • 1 min read
Metaview
Metaview 24 Sep 2025
CEO hot takes + Nolan’s AI hacks
Blog • 1 min read
Metaview
Metaview 16 Sep 2025
Back to all resources