How to get inside the brain of your best interviewer

In this episode, Vercel's Head of Global Recruiting Ops,Viet Nguyen, and Nolan unpack a deceptively simple experiment that turned into a hiring cheat code: reverse-engineering the judgment of an A+ interviewer to level up everyone else.



What started as a Friday night curiosity turned into a new framework for talent density, interviewer training, and turning instinct into insight.



In this episode you’ll learn:

- How Viet uncovered what behaviors top candidates actually exhibit — and how to operationalize them

- The custom tool Vercel built to surface high-signal inbound applicants

- How to stop obsessing over perfect systems and just start building

Check out the episode:

YouTube

Spotify

Apple Podcasts