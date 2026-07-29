How to write a hiring brief you can delegate, to a person or an agent

A weak hiring brief rarely looks weak. It usually has a title, a location, a seniority level, and a long list of requirements. Then a recruiter, agency, or sourcing tool returns a credible-looking shortlist, and the hiring manager says the candidates are not quite right.

The problem is often the information that never made it into the brief. The hiring manager may care more about owning a live migration than years of experience. They may accept less management experience in exchange for deeper technical ownership. They may also have a clear reason a strong candidate would join, but only the recruiter heard it in the intake call.

A useful hiring brief turns those decisions into something another person can act on. It explains the result the role must deliver, the evidence worth looking for, the trade-offs the team will accept, the constraints it will enforce, and the honest case for taking the job.

That makes the search easier to hand over, whether the next person is a recruiter, an agency partner, a sourcer, or an autonomous recruiting agent. It does not remove judgment. It gives that judgment clear boundaries.

Key takeaways Record decisions, not meeting notes. A brief should capture the choices that shape the search, including priorities, trade-offs, constraints, and the role pitch.

Use the delegation test. Give the brief to someone who missed the intake and see whether they can explain whom to target, whom to avoid, and why.

Six elements do most of the work. Define the outcome, must-haves and evidence, trade-offs, constraints, calibration profiles, and an honest pitch.

Separate sourcing evidence from interview evidence. A profile may show relevant experience. It cannot prove judgment, communication, or how someone handled a difficult situation.

Treat the brief as a versioned source of truth. Update it when the team learns something real, and record what changed so new criteria do not stay hidden.

The same core context can guide a person or an agent. fillmore can start from a role, hiring brief, or rough description, then refine the search through conversation while the recruiting team stays in control.

The brief is the work product

Many hiring briefs are summaries of intake calls. They record the role, level, location, and a list of requirements, but leave out the decisions that make those requirements usable.

That can work while one recruiter remains close to the role. They remember which requirements are genuine vetoes, where the hiring manager will compromise, and what an attractive candidate needs to hear. The gaps become obvious when the search moves to someone else. Each missing decision turns into a new interpretation, so two capable recruiters can produce very different shortlists from the same document.

“ This ICP, the ideal candidate profile, is your primary work product as a recruiter now. Engineer the context such that the AI understands what you're looking for just as well as you do, and then use that context in any part of the workflow where it makes sense.

The point is not to remove professional judgment. A useful brief records the decisions that have already been made, so the next person does not have to recreate the intake meeting or guess at the hiring manager’s priorities.

The brief is also not the job description, the sourcing query, or the interview rubric. The job description explains the opportunity to candidates. The brief guides the team running the search. The rubric defines how interviewers will assess evidence later. Those documents should agree, but they do different jobs.

A profile can suggest that someone has handled a migration, worked in a regulated environment, or owned a product at a similar stage. It cannot show how they made decisions, handled conflict, or responded when the work went wrong. The brief should say which signals can be found during sourcing and which must be tested later.

The delegation test

Give the brief to a capable recruiter who did not attend the intake. Ask them to answer these questions and point to the part of the brief that supports each answer:

What result is this person expected to deliver?

Which backgrounds would you target first, and why?

Which profiles would you rule out?

Which requirements can flex, and what would the team accept in exchange?

What would you say to persuade a strong candidate to take a first call?

Compare their answers with the recruiter and hiring manager who own the role. The goal is not to make everyone produce the same shortlist. Reasonable judgment should remain. You are looking for differences caused by missing context.

The test often exposes a must-have that is actually optional, a trade-off nobody wrote down, a preference for a certain company background, or a role pitch that lives only in the recruiter’s head.

Not every hidden preference belongs in the brief. If the hiring manager cannot connect it to the work, the evidence needed, or a real constraint, challenge it rather than turning it into another filter.

Run this test before blaming the tool, the agency, or the person who inherited the search. When several competent people read the same brief and understand the role differently, the brief needs work.

The six elements of a delegable brief

A brief does not need to capture every detail about the role. It needs to preserve the decisions another person would otherwise have to guess or extract from you.

1. The outcome

Start with the work the person must accomplish. Choose a time horizon that fits the role, then describe what should be meaningfully different by the end of it.

“Own the migration off the legacy billing system, stabilize the on-call rotation, and remove routine payment releases from director review” gives the search a direction. “Five years of backend experience” only names a broad candidate category.

Use concrete language from the hiring manager where it helps. Remove internal shorthand that would mean nothing to someone outside the team.

2. Must-haves, with evidence attached

Keep the must-have list to the criteria that can genuinely stop a candidate from progressing. A long list of preferences forces the person running the search to decide which items to ignore.

For each must-have, record three things: what may be visible in a profile or public work, what should be checked in the first conversation, and what must be tested in a structured interview.

For example, a profile may show that someone owned a payments product and led a live migration. A screen can clarify the scale and their direct responsibility. An interview can test the decisions they made, the trade-offs they accepted, and what they learned when something failed.

Avoid vague labels such as “strategic,” “commercial,” or “strong technical depth.” Replace them with job-related evidence that two people can apply in roughly the same way.

3. Explicit trade-offs

Strong candidates rarely match every preference. Write down the near-matches the team is willing to consider before the first shortlist arrives.

A useful trade-off names what the team will accept less of and what must be stronger in return. For example: “We will consider someone with limited people-management experience if they have directly owned payments reliability at scale.”

Also record the trade-offs the team will not make. This prevents every borderline profile from reopening the same argument.

4. Constraints

List the conditions that cannot be solved by relevant experience. These may include work authorization, location, working hours, travel, security clearance, compensation, on-call participation, or a required start window.

Only call something a constraint when the company will enforce it. A preference disguised as a hard rule removes candidates before the team has considered the trade-offs.

Clear constraints also prevent recruiters from approaching people who could never accept the role on the terms available.

5. Calibration profiles

Include a few anonymized or composite examples: a clear advance, a clear decline, and a borderline profile. Add a short, job-related reason for each decision.

The borderline example is often the most useful because it forces the team to apply its trade-offs. What would need to be true for this person to progress? Which evidence is missing?

Use examples to clarify the criteria and not to create a lookalike template. Company prestige, education, career gaps, or a familiar career path should not become substitutes for evidence unless the team can explain why they matter to the work.

6. The honest pitch

Give the person running outreach enough substance to explain why a strong candidate should care. Include the problem they will own, the authority they will have, the team they will work with, why the role exists now, and the difficult part of the job.

A credible pitch helps candidates decide whether the opportunity fits them. It should not hide the work that will be frustrating or unglamorous.

“The billing system is old and the first two quarters will involve difficult migration work. The person who leads it will also design the replacement, and the team has approved the headcount to finish it” is more useful than “exciting opportunity at a fast-growing company.”

What it looks like filled in

This fictional example shows how the six elements could work for a senior backend engineer joining a payments team.

Element Example Outcome Within twelve months, this person has led the migration away from the legacy billing system, stabilized the on-call rotation, and removed the need for director approval on routine payment releases. Must-haves, with evidence Visible during sourcing: direct ownership of a production payments, billing, ledger, or similarly high-integrity transaction system; experience with a live migration; on-call responsibility. Verify later: the decisions they made, how they handled risk, and what changed after incidents. Trade-offs Limited people-management experience is acceptable when technical ownership is deep. Direct payments experience can flex for someone who has owned another high-integrity transaction system at comparable scale. Constraints Must join the on-call rotation, work within two hours of CET for handover, have the required work authorization, and fit the approved compensation band. Calibration profiles Advance: a staff engineer who led a marketplace ledger migration. Borderline: a platform engineer who led a live data migration but has no payments background; progress only if they owned production risk and reconciliation. Decline: an architecture adviser with no direct production ownership. The honest pitch The first two quarters will involve difficult migration and reliability work. The upside is genuine ownership: the person who leads the migration will design the replacement, and the team has approved the resources needed to complete it.

Four ways briefs fail

Most weak briefs are not missing effort. They are missing decisions. These four patterns are where that usually shows up.

The title stands in for the work

The brief names a title, a company tier, or a number of years, but says little about the problems the person will own. The search returns people who look similar on paper even when their experience will not transfer.

Fix it by describing the outcome, the environment, and the decisions the person will be expected to make.

Everything is marked essential

When every preference becomes a must-have, the search owner has to decide what to ignore. The shortlist gets smaller without becoming more accurate.

Keep genuine veto criteria in the must-have list. Put the rest into preferences or explicit trade-offs.

The real bar stays unwritten

The hidden rule appears only after candidates arrive: “not entrepreneurial enough,” “too corporate,” or “I pictured someone more commercial.” These labels are too vague to guide a search and can conceal irrelevant preferences.

Use calibration profiles to force the team to explain each decision with job-related evidence. Remove criteria that cannot survive that explanation.

The brief changes only in conversation

The team learns from the market, but the document stays frozen. A new rule appears in Slack, another emerges in a shortlist review, and the person running the search is expected to remember them all.

Update the brief when the role changes or the first results expose a real gap. Record what changed and why, then make sure everyone is working from the new version.

What changes when the brief is good

A good brief makes human handoffs simpler. A recruiter, sourcer, or agency partner can understand the search without recreating the intake meeting. The hiring manager can challenge the criteria before anyone spends days building a list or contacting candidates.

It also gives the interview process a cleaner starting point. The outcome and must-haves can inform screening questions and interview competencies, while the team still makes decisions from evidence gathered during the process.

The same core context can guide an autonomous recruiting agent. Metaview describes fillmore as an agent that can begin with a role, a hiring brief, or a rough description. It researches prospective candidates, builds target lists, writes personalized outreach, manages follow-up conversations, and schedules meetings with interested candidates.

Product source: Coding was first. Recruiting is next.

fillmore works through Slack, where recruiters and hiring managers can refine the search, review the pipeline, adjust outreach, pause campaigns, and redirect priorities. The product is conversational, so the team can start with an incomplete description and improve it through discussion.

That does not make the written brief unnecessary. A written source of truth keeps the current criteria visible, makes changes reviewable, and lets the same context carry across a recruiter, an agency, an agent, screening, and the interview loop.

The human team still owns the hiring strategy, the quality bar, candidate relationships, evaluation, and every hiring decision. fillmore is currently available through a waitlist.

Want recruiting that runs itself? Fillmore finds candidates, runs outreach, and books screening calls autonomously. Join the waitlist

Start with the next role you open. Draft the six elements after the intake, then give the brief to someone who was not in the meeting.

Where their interpretation differs from yours, decide whether they made a reasonable judgment call or lacked context that should have been written down. Fix the missing context before the full search begins.

Revisit the brief after the first useful batch of profiles or screens. Change it only when the team has learned something real, and record the reason for the change.

A search is ready to delegate when another person can explain the outcome, target backgrounds, evidence, trade-offs, constraints, and pitch without extracting the rest from the hiring manager’s head.

Frequently asked questions Who should own the hiring brief, the recruiter or the hiring manager? + Ownership should be shared, but editing responsibility should be clear. The recruiter often drafts the brief because they must turn the intake into an executable search. The hiring manager confirms the outcome, must-haves, trade-offs, constraints, and pitch. A material change should be added to the brief and communicated to everyone using it. How often should a hiring brief be updated? + Review it when the first profiles or screens reveal a genuine gap, when the role changes, or when the search repeatedly misses for the same reason. Do not add a new rule after every candidate. Record what changed and why so the search does not drift through private conversations.

Meet Fillmore Outbound recruiting that runs itself. Fillmore is the AI coworker that finds candidates, runs personalized outreach, and books screening calls. Autonomously. Join the waitlist

Keep reading: How to capture the ideal candidate profile from the intake call and keep it alive through the loop.