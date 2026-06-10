How to conduct a recruiter phone screen: questions, a script, and a screen scorecard

The phone screen is the highest-volume call in hiring and the least structured. Recruiters run ten to twenty of them a week, and most teams have never written down what a good one looks like. The result is screens that drift, notes that say "great energy, strong communicator," and a hiring manager who reads them and books a second screen to learn what the first one should have caught.

Here's the 25-minute screen worth standardizing: the prep, the opening frame, the six-question core, the script beats that keep you selling while you qualify, and the scorecard that fills itself in while you stay in the conversation. Run it the same way every time and your screens become comparable, which is the whole point. A screen you can't compare to the last one is an opinion with a calendar slot.

Key takeaways A consistent 25-minute structure beats an unstructured 45-minute chat on both signal and candidate experience.

Six core questions cover motivation, evidence, logistics, and risk. Everything else is role-specific follow-up.

The screen scorecard should draft itself from the conversation, so your attention stays on the candidate instead of the keyboard.

Screen-to-hiring-manager-screen conversion is the metric that tells you whether your screens are calibrated. Track it weekly.

Step 1: prep in five minutes, not twenty

Prep has one job: walk in knowing the three things you need this specific candidate to clarify. Skim the application against the role's must-haves, note the gaps and the claims worth pressure-testing, and write your three down. If your team runs Application Review, most of this is already done before you open the calendar invite: every applicant arrives pre-assessed against the ideal candidate profile, with fit reasoning and any fraud or automation flags attached, and you decide who advances.

What you're explicitly not doing in prep is writing questions from scratch. The core question set below stays constant across candidates. Your three clarification points are the only per-candidate variable, which is what makes five minutes enough.

Step 2: open with the 90-second frame

Candidates relax when they know the shape of the call, and relaxed candidates give you real answers. Cut the small talk to 90 seconds and frame it:

Tip The opening script: "Here's how I'd like to use our 25 minutes. I'll take two minutes on the role and the team, then I want to spend most of our time on your experience and what you're looking for. I'll leave the last five for your questions, and I'll tell you exactly what happens next before we hang up. Sound good?"

That's a contract, and keeping it is the first trust signal the candidate gets from your company. Notice what the frame buys you: permission to redirect when answers run long, a reserved slot for selling, and a close that never gets squeezed out.

Step 3: run the six-question core

Six questions, asked the same way every screen, cover what a screen is actually for. Listen for the second layer in each answer, because that's where the signal lives.

The question Surface answer What you're listening for "What made you take this call?" Politeness about your company Pull vs push: running toward this role or away from their current one "Walk me through the work you're proudest of in your current role." A project summary Specificity and ownership: "I" vs "we", numbers vs adjectives "What does your ideal next role look like?" A title and a salary band Overlap with what this role actually offers, stated before you describe it "Where did the last role fall short of what you wanted?" Diplomatic frustration Whether the same conditions exist in your role, because they'll resurface "What are your compensation expectations, and what else matters in an offer?" A range Dealbreakers beyond cash: equity, remote, title, timing "What's your timeline, and who else are you talking to?" "Just exploring" Real urgency and competing processes, so you can pace the loop honestly

Role-specific follow-ups hang off question two. Three of them, prepared in step 1, is plenty for a screen. Depth beyond that belongs to the hiring manager interview, and a good screen rubric marks the boundary.

Step 4: sell while you screen

The best screens qualify and attract at the same time. When a candidate's answer overlaps with something true about the role, name the connection on the spot: "What you said about owning the roadmap end to end, that's most of this job." Specific beats brochure, and it proves you were listening.

Save two of your reserved five minutes for the candidate's questions and answer the hard ones straight. Compensation range, remote policy, why the role is open. Candidates remember the recruiter who answered plainly, and in a market where 67% of teams lose qualified candidates to faster-moving competitors every month, according to Metaview's 2026 AI & Hiring Alignment Report, surveying 505 recruiting leaders and hiring managers across North America and EMEA, the screen is where that loss starts or stops.

Step 5: close with honest next steps

End every screen the same way: what happens next, when they'll hear from you, and what the full process looks like. Then keep the commitment even when the answer is no. "You'll hear from me by Thursday either way" costs nothing and puts you ahead of most of the market on candidate experience.

One discipline move: log the timeline you promised. It becomes a queryable commitment when your notes are structured, and it keeps a 20-screen week from quietly breaking promises on Wednesday.

Step 6: let the scorecard write itself

Everything above collapses if it ends with you reconstructing the call from memory at 6pm. Metaview's Notetaker captures every spoken word of the screen, which means the screen scorecard drafts itself against your question set, comp expectations and timeline land as structured fields instead of margin scribbles, and the hiring manager reads evidence the same afternoon. You review the draft, add your judgment on fit and risk, and submit in minutes. The AI documents the conversation. You make the call on the candidate.

The team-level effect compounds: recruiters using AI-assisted capture run 66% more screens per week, per the same 505-respondent survey. Customers report cutting screening time by 50% with the workflow. Not because anyone talks faster, but because the documentation tax between calls disappears.

See this on your roles Your question set, your rubric, the scorecard drafted from the conversation. Book a demo

Step 7: calibrate on conversion, not vibes

One number tells you whether your screens work: how many candidates you pass forward survive the hiring manager screen.

“ Recruiter phone screen to hiring manager screen and whether those move forward or not, that's the biggest metric you can index on. That equates to the quality metric from the recruiter sourcer side. Are my screens being converted into positive technical phone screens that get moved to the next step?” /MV

If conversion runs high while the funnel starves, your bar is too tight. If hiring managers keep rejecting your passes, your screens are testing the wrong things. Either way the fix is in the screen structure, and you can only see it when the screens are captured and comparable. Metaview Reports turns the captured screens into that calibration loop. Ask in plain language, like "show me every screen where the candidate raised compensation in the first ten minutes," and AI Filters return the exact moments across every captured screen, not just the ones you remember.

Run the review weekly, 15 minutes, same three queries. Your screen-to-onsite picture sharpens within a month, and your time-to-fill follows it.

See it in action Run Metaview on your next phone screen. Structured capture, an auto-drafted screen scorecard, and your ATS in sync. Book a demo