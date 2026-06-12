Here is a clean, structured interview notes template you can copy today. It is organized by competency, so what you write maps straight to the scorecard instead of sitting in a doc nobody opens again.

Then the upgrade. Once you have used it a few times, you will see why most of the best recruiters we work with have stopped hand-writing notes at all. They let capture run automatically and spend the interview actually listening.

I have sat in enough interviews to know the tradeoff. The moment you start typing, you stop listening, and the candidate can feel it. A template fixes the structure of your notes. It does not fix the fact that your attention is split.

So this guide does both. The template first, because you can use it tomorrow. Then the method underneath it, which is where Metaview comes in.

Key takeaways A good interview notes template is organized by competency , captures evidence over impressions, and feeds the scorecard directly.

Freeform notes lose the signal. Structure makes notes comparable across interviewers and candidates.

The real upgrade is to stop hand-writing notes: let capture run automatically so you stay present, and the structured notes write themselves against each competency.

The interview notes template you can copy

Steal this. It has two parts: a header you fill in once, and a block you repeat for each competency you are assessing.

The competencies come from the intake call, so write them down before the interview, not during it. Four to six per role is the sweet spot.

Header

Candidate, role, interviewer, date

The competencies this round is assessing

One line on what good looks like for the role

For each competency

Competency name and what a strong answer sounds like

Evidence: the specific things the candidate said or did, in their words where you can

Follow-ups you asked, and what they revealed

Rating on your scale, with one line of justification tied to the evidence

Overall

Recommendation: advance, hold, or no

The single strongest piece of evidence behind that call

That last line matters more than it looks. If you cannot point to one concrete moment that decided it, you are scoring on a feeling, which is the thing the template exists to replace.

Tip Write evidence, not verdicts. "Walked through a real tradeoff and named what he would do differently" beats "strong problem-solver." The verdict is the rating. The notes are the proof behind it.

Why structured notes beat freeform

Freeform notes feel faster in the moment and cost you later. You end up with a wall of text and a vague sense the candidate was sharp, which is impossible to compare against the next person.

Structure fixes that. When every piece of evidence is filed under the competency it proves, two candidates line up side by side and the stronger one is obvious.

Freeform notes A wall of text you skim two days later

Impressions: "seemed sharp," "good energy"

No clean way to compare two candidates Competency-structured notes Evidence filed under the competency it proves

Quotes and examples, ratings tied to them

Two candidates line up on the same scale

It also makes the debrief work. Instead of trading impressions, the panel compares evidence against the same interview rubric. In Metaview's 2025 survey of 380 talent acquisition professionals, 92% said they made better hiring decisions once every interview was captured and scored the same way.

The upgrade: stop hand-writing notes

Here is the part the template cannot solve. Even a perfect format still has you typing when you should be listening.

The best recruiters we work with stopped doing both at once. They let the capture run, and they stay in the conversation.

" Think about what's going to change with AI, but also think about what's not going to change. AI takes away the crud, and relational recruiting is what's left. SM

That is what the upgrade looks like in practice. Metaview joins the interview, captures every word, and writes the notes against the competencies you set, so the structure you would have typed is there by the time the call ends.

Then it drafts the scorecard straight from what the candidate said. You review and adjust instead of starting from a blank page, and the ratings already point back to the evidence.

From there the structured notes sync into your ATS through Metaview's integrations, so the record lands where your team already works instead of in a doc on the side.

Want this set up on your interviews? Connect Metaview to your ATS in under 10 minutes. See it live

How to make it stick

A template only helps if the team uses it the same way every time. A few habits do most of the work.

Fill it in during or right after the interview, never from memory days later

Give each interviewer one or two competencies to own, not the whole candidate

Keep the same rating scale across the loop, and recalibrate it now and then with regular calibration

Pair it with competency-based interviewing so the notes and the method match

The teams that get this right stop spending their evenings writing up interviews, and the notes get better, not worse.

Case study · Automattic 12+ hours saved per recruiter every week 53 hours a month saved on notes and scorecards 20 min saved per interview wrangling notes 92% satisfaction among Automatticians using Metaview

" The most clear impact is the time saved. Recruiters save 20 minutes per interview from wrangling notes and submitting scorecards. Per month, that's 53 hours saved in total. NM

The template gives you the structure. Letting the capture run gives you the time and the attention back. Use the first today, and move to the second when you are ready to stop choosing between listening and writing.

See it in action Bring Metaview into your hiring stack. Live notes, structured scorecards, and ATS sync - set up in under 10 minutes. Book a demo