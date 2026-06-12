Interview notes template: a free, structured format (and the method top recruiters use instead)
Here is a clean, structured interview notes template you can copy today. It is organized by competency, so what you write maps straight to the scorecard instead of sitting in a doc nobody opens again.
Then the upgrade. Once you have used it a few times, you will see why most of the best recruiters we work with have stopped hand-writing notes at all. They let capture run automatically and spend the interview actually listening.
I have sat in enough interviews to know the tradeoff. The moment you start typing, you stop listening, and the candidate can feel it. A template fixes the structure of your notes. It does not fix the fact that your attention is split.
So this guide does both. The template first, because you can use it tomorrow. Then the method underneath it, which is where Metaview comes in.
The interview notes template you can copy
Steal this. It has two parts: a header you fill in once, and a block you repeat for each competency you are assessing.
The competencies come from the intake call, so write them down before the interview, not during it. Four to six per role is the sweet spot.
Header
- Candidate, role, interviewer, date
- The competencies this round is assessing
- One line on what good looks like for the role
For each competency
- Competency name and what a strong answer sounds like
- Evidence: the specific things the candidate said or did, in their words where you can
- Follow-ups you asked, and what they revealed
- Rating on your scale, with one line of justification tied to the evidence
Overall
- Recommendation: advance, hold, or no
- The single strongest piece of evidence behind that call
That last line matters more than it looks. If you cannot point to one concrete moment that decided it, you are scoring on a feeling, which is the thing the template exists to replace.
Why structured notes beat freeform
Freeform notes feel faster in the moment and cost you later. You end up with a wall of text and a vague sense the candidate was sharp, which is impossible to compare against the next person.
Structure fixes that. When every piece of evidence is filed under the competency it proves, two candidates line up side by side and the stronger one is obvious.
- A wall of text you skim two days later
- Impressions: "seemed sharp," "good energy"
- No clean way to compare two candidates
- Evidence filed under the competency it proves
- Quotes and examples, ratings tied to them
- Two candidates line up on the same scale
It also makes the debrief work. Instead of trading impressions, the panel compares evidence against the same interview rubric. In Metaview's 2025 survey of 380 talent acquisition professionals, 92% said they made better hiring decisions once every interview was captured and scored the same way.
The upgrade: stop hand-writing notes
Here is the part the template cannot solve. Even a perfect format still has you typing when you should be listening.
The best recruiters we work with stopped doing both at once. They let the capture run, and they stay in the conversation.
That is what the upgrade looks like in practice. Metaview joins the interview, captures every word, and writes the notes against the competencies you set, so the structure you would have typed is there by the time the call ends.
Then it drafts the scorecard straight from what the candidate said. You review and adjust instead of starting from a blank page, and the ratings already point back to the evidence.
From there the structured notes sync into your ATS through Metaview's integrations, so the record lands where your team already works instead of in a doc on the side.
How to make it stick
A template only helps if the team uses it the same way every time. A few habits do most of the work.
- Fill it in during or right after the interview, never from memory days later
- Give each interviewer one or two competencies to own, not the whole candidate
- Keep the same rating scale across the loop, and recalibrate it now and then with regular calibration
- Pair it with competency-based interviewing so the notes and the method match
The teams that get this right stop spending their evenings writing up interviews, and the notes get better, not worse.
The template gives you the structure. Letting the capture run gives you the time and the attention back. Use the first today, and move to the second when you are ready to stop choosing between listening and writing.
Bring Metaview into your hiring stack.
Live notes, structured scorecards, and ATS sync - set up in under 10 minutes.
Frequently asked
What should an interview notes template include?
A header you fill in once (candidate, role, interviewer, date, and the competencies you are assessing), then a repeatable block per competency with the evidence you heard, the follow-ups you asked, and a rating tied to that evidence. Close with an overall recommendation and the single strongest piece of evidence behind it.
How do you take good interview notes?
Capture evidence, not impressions. Write down what the candidate actually said or did, organize it under the competency it proves, and fill the notes during or right after the interview while the answers are still fresh.
Should you write interview notes during the interview?
You can, but typing splits your attention and the candidate feels it. Many recruiters now let an AI notetaker capture the conversation so they can stay present, then review structured notes mapped to each competency once the call ends.
What is the difference between interview notes and a scorecard?
Notes are the evidence from the conversation. The scorecard is the rating you give each competency. Good notes make the scorecard fast and defensible, because every rating points back to something the candidate said.
Can interview notes sync to your ATS?
Yes. Metaview writes structured notes and drafts the scorecard from the interview, then posts them into your ATS as feedback, so there is no duplicate entry and the record stays in one place.