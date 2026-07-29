Workday integrations: 10 tools every recruiting and HR team should explore

Workday is one of the most powerful HCM platforms on the market. It gives organizations a single system for HR, recruiting, payroll, finance, and workforce planning. All your most important business data and decision-making flows through it.

But Workday isn't built to do everything. Recruiters still need specialist tools for sourcing, interviewing, learning, collaboration, and employee engagement.

The right integrations reduce manual work, improve the employee and candidate experience, and keep data flowing automatically between systems.

This guide explores the best Workday integrations for recruiting and HR teams, including AI recruiting platforms, ATSs, learning systems, productivity tools, and employee experience software.

Key takeaways Workday works best as the system of record, with specialist tools connected around it.

Top integrations eliminate manual work, while keeping HR and recruiting data synchronized.

Recruiting teams should prioritize integrations that improve sourcing, interviewing, hiring quality, and recruiter productivity.

Best Workday integrations at a glance

Integration Category Best for Metaview Agentic AI recruiting platform AI sourcing, application review, interview intelligence, and recruiting analytics LinkedIn Recruiter Candidate sourcing Finding and engaging qualified candidates Greenhouse Applicant tracking system Structured hiring and applicant tracking Ashby Applicant tracking system Modern recruiting operations GoodTime Interview scheduling Interview scheduling and candidate experience CodeSignal Skills assessments Technical hiring and engineering interviews 360Learning Learning management system Employee learning and upskilling Slack Team collaboration Hiring manager collaboration and HR workflows Culture Amp Employee experience Engagement, feedback, and performance DocuSign eSignature Offer letters and HR documentation

What is Workday?

Workday is a leading human capital management (HCM) platform. It combines HR, recruiting, payroll, workforce planning, talent management, and finance in a single cloud-based system. It’s the system of record for thousands of enterprise organizations.

Its biggest strength is providing one place to manage employee data and core business processes across the entire employee lifecycle.

Why companies choose Workday

A single system of record: Manage HR, recruiting, payroll, finance, and workforce planning in one platform.

Manage HR, recruiting, payroll, finance, and workforce planning in one platform. Enterprise scalability: Built to support large, global organizations with complex HR requirements.

Built to support large, global organizations with complex HR requirements. Strong governance and compliance: Helps standardize processes while supporting security and regulatory requirements.

Helps standardize processes while supporting security and regulatory requirements. Comprehensive HR capabilities: Covers everything from recruiting and onboarding to performance and succession planning.

Covers everything from recruiting and onboarding to performance and succession planning. Extensive integration ecosystem: Connects with hundreds of specialist HR and recruiting applications.

While Workday includes a wide range of built-in capabilities, most organizations extend it with specialist applications for recruiting, learning, collaboration, and employee experience.

Why integrate with Workday?

Workday is at its best as the foundation of your HR tech stack. It stores employee and recruiting data, while specialist applications handle the workflows they're built for.

For recruiting teams, that often means connecting sourcing tools , scheduling software, and AI recruiting tools.

The same principle applies across HR more broadly. Learning platforms, engagement software, collaboration tools, and document management systems all add to Workday’s core value.

How integrations extend Workday

Bring AI to recruiting: Add AI sourcing, application review, interview intelligence, and recruiting analytics.

Add AI sourcing, application review, interview intelligence, and recruiting analytics. Improve recruiter productivity: Connect specialist ATSs , scheduling tools, and sourcing platforms for a better hiring experience.

, scheduling tools, and sourcing platforms for a better hiring experience. Enhance employee development: Integrate learning management systems and skills platforms to support onboarding and upskilling.

Integrate learning management systems and skills platforms to support onboarding and upskilling. Strengthen employee engagement: Connect feedback, performance, and employee experience tools without duplicating HR data.

Connect feedback, performance, and employee experience tools without duplicating HR data. Reduce manual administration: Automatically synchronize candidate, employee, and HR data across your technology stack.

The right integrations remove repetitive admin, keep information synchronized automatically, and give HR and recruiting teams the best tools for every stage of the employee lifecycle.

10 top Workday integrations for more impactful recruiting

1. Metaview

Metaview's AI sources candidates, screens applications, captures interviews, structures feedback, and pushes all that signal back into Workday automatically.

Category: AI recruiting platform

Best for: Enterprise recruiting teams that want modern AI without replacing Workday.

Workday is a powerful system of record. Metaview helps recruiters get more value from everything that happens before a candidate becomes an employee.

The integration brings AI to every stage of recruiting. Recruiters can source candidates with AI agents, review hundreds of inbound applications in minutes, automatically generate interview notes and scorecards, and track hiring performance—all while keeping Workday up to date. Instead of switching between disconnected tools, teams get a faster recruiting workflow with less manual admin.

Key capabilities

AI Sourcing agents that find ideal-fit candidates from a simple prompt

that find ideal-fit candidates from a simple prompt AI Application Review which instantly evaluates inbound applications, highlights the best, and flags fake or time-wasting candidates

which instantly evaluates inbound applications, highlights the best, and flags fake or time-wasting candidates AI interview notes and summaries to feed into fast, effective hiring decisions

and summaries to feed into fast, effective hiring decisions Automated scorecards so every interview is measured on the same consistent scale

Recruiting analytics to measure speed, cost, and impact of hiring

Bi-directional Workday integration, with scorecards and notes made to fit your HCM platform

Why integrate Metaview with Workday?

Workday remains your source of truth for candidate and employee data, while Metaview handles the AI-powered workflows that recruiters use every day. Information stays synchronized automatically, reducing manual updates while improving hiring quality and recruiter productivity.

Pricing: Free plans available; Pro plans from $100/user per month; unlimited Max plan from $300/user per month.

“ The integration with our ATS and the ability to review interview insights asynchronously makes it an invaluable tool for improving consistency and quality across the hiring process.” /G2

4.8/5 on G2

Want this set up on your interviews? Connect Metaview to your ATS in under 10 minutes. See it live

2. LinkedIn Recruiter

Category: Candidate sourcing

Best for: Recruiting teams focused on proactive candidate sourcing.

LinkedIn Recruiter is the starting point for sourcing at most organizations. With access to the world's largest professional network, recruiters can identify candidates, manage talent pools, and reach out directly through InMail.

Connecting LinkedIn Recruiter with Workday creates a smoother sourcing workflow. It reduces duplicate data entry and makes it easier to track hiring activity from first contact through to offer.

Key capabilities

AI-assisted candidate search.

InMail messaging.

Talent pools and projects.

Candidate recommendations.

Team collaboration.

Workday integration.

Why integrate it with Workday?

LinkedIn Recruiter helps teams find talent, while Workday manages the recruiting process once candidates enter your pipeline. Together, they create a more connected sourcing experience.

Pricing: LinkedIn Recruiter Lite costs $170–$270 per month. Custom pricing available for more advanced plans.

“ I love that LinkedIn Recruiter ensures candidates are genuine, unlike other job portals where candidates can create multiple profiles.” /G2

4.5/5 on G2

3. Greenhouse

Greenhouse homepage showing the applicant tracking software and hiring platform interface

Category: Applicant tracking system

Best for: Organizations that want a best-in-class ATS alongside Workday.

Greenhouse manages recruiting, while Workday manages employees after they're hired. Many organizations pair Greenhouse with Workday for the best of both worlds.

Greenhouse gives recruiters structured hiring workflows, interview scorecards, scheduling, and collaboration tools that many teams find more intuitive than working entirely within an HCM. Once a candidate is hired, employee data can flow into Workday automatically, reducing manual administration and keeping records consistent.

Key capabilities

Applicant tracking

Structured interview kits and scorecards

and scorecards Recruiting workflows

Career sites

Recruiting analytics

Workday integration

Why integrate it with Workday?

Greenhouse delivers a dedicated recruiting experience without disrupting your HR operations. Recruiters get specialist hiring software, while HR continues to manage employee records, payroll, and workforce data in Workday.

Pricing: Core, Plus and Pro plans available. Book a demo for details.

“ Scheduling has been one of the standout features. We also appreciate the flexibility to update job descriptions whenever something changes, without hassle.” /G2

4.4/5 on G2

4. Ashby

Ashby homepage hero showing the all-in-one recruiting software dashboard with ATS, analytics, scheduling, and CRM consolidated

Category: Applicant tracking system

Best for: Growing recruiting teams that want a modern ATS without replacing Workday.

Ashby combines applicant tracking, recruiting CRM , scheduling, sourcing, and analytics in a single platform. It's a popular choice for fast-growing companies that want a modern recruiting experience without stitching together separate solutions.

When integrated, Ashby handles day-to-day recruiting while Workday remains the system of record for employee data. Recruiters get a streamlined hiring process, while HR teams maintain clean, consistent records once candidates are hired.

Key capabilities

Applicant tracking

Recruiting CRM

Interview scheduling

Candidate sourcing

Recruiting analytics

Workday integration

Why integrate it with Workday?

Ashby gives recruiting teams a purpose-built hiring platform while Workday manages the employee lifecycle. The integration lets each platform focus on what it does best.

Pricing: Foundations plan from $400/month (up to 100 employees); Plus and Enterprise plans available by request.

“ A powerful combination of ATS functionality and analytics together in one platform. Its reporting capabilities are a real highlight; you can create highly customized reports without relying on external tools.” /G2

4.7/5 on G2

5. GoodTime

Category: Interview scheduling

Best for: Recruiting teams managing large numbers of interviews.

GoodTime automates one of the most time-consuming parts of recruiting: interview scheduling . It coordinates calendars, manages interviewer availability, reschedules, and helps recruiting teams meet candidates without endless back-and-forth emails.

For organizations running high interview volumes, the time savings can be significant. Recruiters spend less time coordinating logistics, candidates move through the hiring process faster, and hiring managers have fewer scheduling headaches.

Key capabilities

Automated interview scheduling

Calendar coordination

Candidate self-scheduling

Interviewer availability management

Recruiting workflow automation

Workday integration

Why integrate it with Workday?

GoodTime manages interview logistics while Workday manages the recruiting process and employee records. Candidate information stays synchronized across both platforms, reducing manual updates and helping interviews happen faster.

Pricing: Request a demo for details.

“ A great deal of the complex scheduling process is automated into a single software. Reduces the amount of effort spent on scheduling. Easy to integrate with MS teams and Outlook.” /G2

4.4/5 on G2

6. CodeSignal

Category: Skills assessments

Best for: Organizations hiring software engineers and other technical talent.

CodeSignal helps recruiting teams evaluate technical candidates through coding assessments, technical interviews, and skills evaluations. It's used by engineering organizations to identify candidates with the right technical ability before they reach final interviews.

Integrating CodeSignal with Workday creates a more streamlined hiring process. Assessment results flow into the recruiting workflow, giving recruiters and hiring managers a complete view of each candidate without switching between systems.

Key capabilities

Coding assessments

Technical interview platform

Skills-based evaluations

Certified assessment library

Candidate performance reporting

Workday integration

Why integrate it with Workday?

CodeSignal adds objective technical assessments to the hiring process while Workday remains the central system for managing candidates and employees. Recruiters spend less time coordinating assessments and hiring managers get richer data to support hiring decisions.

Pricing: Build plan from $79/month (60 annual credits); Grow plan from $479/month (420 annual credits).

“ The Cosmo AI tutor is a real game-changer. It offers real-time, context-aware guidance that helped me get unstuck on more complex issues while working through the courses I enrolled in.” /G2

4.5/5 on G2

7. 360Learning

Category: Learning management system

Best for: Organizations investing in employee onboarding and continuous learning.

Hiring great people is only the beginning. 360Learning helps organizations onboard, train, and upskill employees through collaborative learning, making it a natural complement to Workday once candidates become employees.

The platform combines AI-driven course creation with social learning, helping subject matter experts create and share training quickly. For growing organizations, it helps reduce the time between hiring someone and getting them productive.

Key capabilities

AI-driven course authoring

Subject-matter expert-led learning

Employee onboarding

Skills development

Learning analytics

Workday integration

Why integrate it with Workday?

Workday manages employee records, while 360Learning manages employee development. New hires can be enrolled in learning programs automatically, reducing manual administration and creating a smoother onboarding experience.

Pricing: Starts at $8/registered user.

“ Its AI-powered tools help streamline course creation and make it easier to develop relevant content efficiently. The integration with Microsoft Teams supports learning within a platform our staff already use, while the iorad integration allows us to create clear, interactive, step-by-step tutorials.” /G2

4.6/5 on G2

8. Slack

Category: Team collaboration

Best for: Organizations that want faster communication across recruiting and HR teams.

Slack is the go-to communication hub for modern organizations. So it’s an obvious integration for HR and recruiting teams. Instead of context switching between systems, recruiters and hiring managers receive updates, collaborate on candidates, and respond to hiring activity directly from Slack.

Simple notifications make a surprisingly big difference. Interview reminders, hiring approvals, candidate updates, and recruiting alerts all reach the right people faster. Hiring teams move more quickly without adding more meetings.

Key capabilities

Recruiting notifications.

Hiring manager collaboration.

Workflow automation.

Approval workflows.

Team communication.

Workday integration.

Why integrate it with Workday?

Slack keeps hiring conversations moving while Workday manages the underlying HR data. The integration reduces delays, improves collaboration, and keeps recruiters and hiring managers aligned throughout the hiring process.

Pricing: Pro plan from €4.13/user per month; Business+ plan from €9/user per month.

“ One thing we’ve used extensively is their Slackbot AI. It’s incredible at learning from context and drafting great responses based on that context.” /G2

4.5/5 on G2

9. Culture Amp

Category: Employee experience

Best for: HR teams focused on engagement, retention, and employee performance.

Culture Amp helps organizations understand how employees feel about their work, their managers, and the company as a whole. Through engagement surveys, performance management, and employee feedback, it gives HR leaders the data they need to improve retention and workplace culture.

While Workday stores employee information, Culture Amp helps organizations act on it. Together, the two platforms provide a more complete picture of the employee experience, from hiring and onboarding through development and long-term engagement.

Key capabilities

Employee engagement surveys

Performance management

Goal setting

Employee feedback

People analytics

Workday integration

Why integrate it with Workday?

Employee data flows automatically from Workday into Culture Amp. It’s easy to launch surveys, analyze engagement across teams, and measure HR impact without duplicate records.

Pricing: Engage and Perform plan pricing by request.

“ The reporting capabilities and integrated AI features allow me to synthesize data rapidly, instantly highlighting our wins and areas of opportunity while delivering clear, actionable next steps.” /G2

4.5/5 on G2

10. DocuSign

Category: eSignature

Best for: HR teams that want faster, paperless hiring and onboarding.

DocuSign helps HR and recruiting teams manage one of the final steps in the hiring process: getting documents signed quickly and securely. Offer letters, employment contracts, policy acknowledgements, and onboarding paperwork are automated, eliminating manual transfers and approvals.

For enterprise organizations, that can make a meaningful difference to the candidate experience. Documents are sent automatically, signatures are tracked in real time, and completed paperwork is stored digitally without endless email chains.

Key capabilities

Electronic signatures

Offer letter management

Employment contracts

HR document workflows

Approval tracking

Workday integration

Why integrate it with Workday?

DocuSign streamlines the paperwork, while Workday manages the employee record. Once documents are signed, information can flow back into Workday automatically, reducing manual administration and speeding up onboarding.

Pricing: Standard plan from $30/user per month; Business Pro from $45/user per month.

“ The automated reminders help reduce follow-up, and the platform's security and reliability give me confidence when handling important agreements. Overall, DocuSign has streamlined our document workflow and saved a significant amount of time.” /G2

4.5/5 on G2

How to choose the right Workday integrations

The best integrations aren't necessarily the ones with the most features. They're the ones that remove friction from the workflows your teams use every day.

Start with your biggest bottlenecks

Recruiters, HR teams, and hiring managers all have different challenges. Recruiting teams might benefit most from AI sourcing or interview automation, while HR may get more value from learning, engagement, or document management.

Focus on the areas where manual work is slowing your team down.

Prioritize native integrations

The strongest integrations work in the background. Candidate records, employee data, and hiring activity stay synchronized automatically. This reduces duplicate data entry and ensures everyone is working from the same information.

Keep Workday as your system of record

You probably don't need another HCM. Add specialist software that complements Workday, while keeping it as your single source of truth for employee and recruiting data.

Build a connected technology stack

Every additional tool should make your workflow simpler, not more complicated. Look for platforms that integrate cleanly with Workday and with the rest of your recruiting and HR systems. You need one connected experience instead of a collection of isolated applications.

Think about the future

Your tech stack should grow with your organization. Choose integrations that not only solve today's challenges but also support future priorities like AI-powered recruiting , skills development, workforce planning, and employee engagement.

Why recruiting teams integrate Metaview with Workday

Workday is where recruiting and employee data lives. Metaview makes recruiting radically efficient.

By integrating Metaview and Workday , recruiting teams can automate many of the most time-consuming parts of hiring:

AI sourcing agents proactively identify qualified candidates.

Application Review analyzes inbound applicants in minutes.

Interview intelligence captures structured notes and completes scorecards automatically.

Recruiting leaders get better visibility into hiring performance without chasing data across multiple systems.

Everything syncs back to Workday, so recruiters spend less time updating records and more time engaging candidates and hiring managers.

For organizations that want to modernize recruiting without replacing their HCM, it's one of the highest-impact integrations they can add.

See it in action Bring Metaview into your hiring stack. Live notes, structured scorecards, and ATS sync - set up in under 10 minutes. Book a demo