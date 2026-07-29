Workday integrations: 10 tools every recruiting and HR team should explore
Workday is one of the most powerful HCM platforms on the market. It gives organizations a single system for HR, recruiting, payroll, finance, and workforce planning. All your most important business data and decision-making flows through it.
But Workday isn't built to do everything. Recruiters still need specialist tools for sourcing, interviewing, learning, collaboration, and employee engagement.
The right integrations reduce manual work, improve the employee and candidate experience, and keep data flowing automatically between systems.
This guide explores the best Workday integrations for recruiting and HR teams, including AI recruiting platforms, ATSs, learning systems, productivity tools, and employee experience software.
Best Workday integrations at a glance
|Integration
|Category
|Best for
|Metaview
|Agentic AI recruiting platform
|AI sourcing, application review, interview intelligence, and recruiting analytics
|LinkedIn Recruiter
|Candidate sourcing
|Finding and engaging qualified candidates
|Greenhouse
|Applicant tracking system
|Structured hiring and applicant tracking
|Ashby
|Applicant tracking system
|Modern recruiting operations
|GoodTime
|Interview scheduling
|Interview scheduling and candidate experience
|CodeSignal
|Skills assessments
|Technical hiring and engineering interviews
|360Learning
|Learning management system
|Employee learning and upskilling
|Slack
|Team collaboration
|Hiring manager collaboration and HR workflows
|Culture Amp
|Employee experience
|Engagement, feedback, and performance
|DocuSign
|eSignature
|Offer letters and HR documentation
What is Workday?
Workday is a leading human capital management (HCM) platform. It combines HR, recruiting, payroll, workforce planning, talent management, and finance in a single cloud-based system. It’s the system of record for thousands of enterprise organizations.
Its biggest strength is providing one place to manage employee data and core business processes across the entire employee lifecycle.
Why companies choose Workday
- A single system of record: Manage HR, recruiting, payroll, finance, and workforce planning in one platform.
- Enterprise scalability: Built to support large, global organizations with complex HR requirements.
- Strong governance and compliance: Helps standardize processes while supporting security and regulatory requirements.
- Comprehensive HR capabilities: Covers everything from recruiting and onboarding to performance and succession planning.
- Extensive integration ecosystem: Connects with hundreds of specialist HR and recruiting applications.
While Workday includes a wide range of built-in capabilities, most organizations extend it with specialist applications for recruiting, learning, collaboration, and employee experience.
Why integrate with Workday?
Workday is at its best as the foundation of your HR tech stack. It stores employee and recruiting data, while specialist applications handle the workflows they're built for.
For recruiting teams, that often means connecting sourcing tools, scheduling software, and AI recruiting tools.
The same principle applies across HR more broadly. Learning platforms, engagement software, collaboration tools, and document management systems all add to Workday’s core value.
How integrations extend Workday
- Bring AI to recruiting: Add AI sourcing, application review, interview intelligence, and recruiting analytics.
- Improve recruiter productivity: Connect specialist ATSs, scheduling tools, and sourcing platforms for a better hiring experience.
- Enhance employee development: Integrate learning management systems and skills platforms to support onboarding and upskilling.
- Strengthen employee engagement: Connect feedback, performance, and employee experience tools without duplicating HR data.
- Reduce manual administration: Automatically synchronize candidate, employee, and HR data across your technology stack.
The right integrations remove repetitive admin, keep information synchronized automatically, and give HR and recruiting teams the best tools for every stage of the employee lifecycle.
10 top Workday integrations for more impactful recruiting
1. Metaview
Category: AI recruiting platform
Best for: Enterprise recruiting teams that want modern AI without replacing Workday.
Workday is a powerful system of record. Metaview helps recruiters get more value from everything that happens before a candidate becomes an employee.
The integration brings AI to every stage of recruiting. Recruiters can source candidates with AI agents, review hundreds of inbound applications in minutes, automatically generate interview notes and scorecards, and track hiring performance—all while keeping Workday up to date. Instead of switching between disconnected tools, teams get a faster recruiting workflow with less manual admin.
Key capabilities
- AI Sourcing agents that find ideal-fit candidates from a simple prompt
- AI Application Review which instantly evaluates inbound applications, highlights the best, and flags fake or time-wasting candidates
- AI interview notes and summaries to feed into fast, effective hiring decisions
- Automated scorecards so every interview is measured on the same consistent scale
- Recruiting analytics to measure speed, cost, and impact of hiring
- Bi-directional Workday integration, with scorecards and notes made to fit your HCM platform
Why integrate Metaview with Workday?
Workday remains your source of truth for candidate and employee data, while Metaview handles the AI-powered workflows that recruiters use every day. Information stays synchronized automatically, reducing manual updates while improving hiring quality and recruiter productivity.
Pricing: Free plans available; Pro plans from $100/user per month; unlimited Max plan from $300/user per month.
2. LinkedIn Recruiter
Category: Candidate sourcing
Best for: Recruiting teams focused on proactive candidate sourcing.
LinkedIn Recruiter is the starting point for sourcing at most organizations. With access to the world's largest professional network, recruiters can identify candidates, manage talent pools, and reach out directly through InMail.
Connecting LinkedIn Recruiter with Workday creates a smoother sourcing workflow. It reduces duplicate data entry and makes it easier to track hiring activity from first contact through to offer.
Key capabilities
- AI-assisted candidate search.
- InMail messaging.
- Talent pools and projects.
- Candidate recommendations.
- Team collaboration.
- Workday integration.
Why integrate it with Workday?
LinkedIn Recruiter helps teams find talent, while Workday manages the recruiting process once candidates enter your pipeline. Together, they create a more connected sourcing experience.
Pricing: LinkedIn Recruiter Lite costs $170–$270 per month. Custom pricing available for more advanced plans.
3. Greenhouse
Category: Applicant tracking system
Best for: Organizations that want a best-in-class ATS alongside Workday.
Greenhouse manages recruiting, while Workday manages employees after they're hired. Many organizations pair Greenhouse with Workday for the best of both worlds.
Greenhouse gives recruiters structured hiring workflows, interview scorecards, scheduling, and collaboration tools that many teams find more intuitive than working entirely within an HCM. Once a candidate is hired, employee data can flow into Workday automatically, reducing manual administration and keeping records consistent.
Key capabilities
- Applicant tracking
- Structured interview kits and scorecards
- Recruiting workflows
- Career sites
- Recruiting analytics
- Workday integration
Why integrate it with Workday?
Greenhouse delivers a dedicated recruiting experience without disrupting your HR operations. Recruiters get specialist hiring software, while HR continues to manage employee records, payroll, and workforce data in Workday.
Pricing: Core, Plus and Pro plans available. Book a demo for details.
4. Ashby
Category: Applicant tracking system
Best for: Growing recruiting teams that want a modern ATS without replacing Workday.
Ashby combines applicant tracking, recruiting CRM, scheduling, sourcing, and analytics in a single platform. It's a popular choice for fast-growing companies that want a modern recruiting experience without stitching together separate solutions.
When integrated, Ashby handles day-to-day recruiting while Workday remains the system of record for employee data. Recruiters get a streamlined hiring process, while HR teams maintain clean, consistent records once candidates are hired.
Key capabilities
- Applicant tracking
- Recruiting CRM
- Interview scheduling
- Candidate sourcing
- Recruiting analytics
- Workday integration
Why integrate it with Workday?
Ashby gives recruiting teams a purpose-built hiring platform while Workday manages the employee lifecycle. The integration lets each platform focus on what it does best.
Pricing: Foundations plan from $400/month (up to 100 employees); Plus and Enterprise plans available by request.
5. GoodTime
Category: Interview scheduling
Best for: Recruiting teams managing large numbers of interviews.
GoodTime automates one of the most time-consuming parts of recruiting: interview scheduling. It coordinates calendars, manages interviewer availability, reschedules, and helps recruiting teams meet candidates without endless back-and-forth emails.
For organizations running high interview volumes, the time savings can be significant. Recruiters spend less time coordinating logistics, candidates move through the hiring process faster, and hiring managers have fewer scheduling headaches.
Key capabilities
- Automated interview scheduling
- Calendar coordination
- Candidate self-scheduling
- Interviewer availability management
- Recruiting workflow automation
- Workday integration
Why integrate it with Workday?
GoodTime manages interview logistics while Workday manages the recruiting process and employee records. Candidate information stays synchronized across both platforms, reducing manual updates and helping interviews happen faster.
Pricing: Request a demo for details.
6. CodeSignal
Category: Skills assessments
Best for: Organizations hiring software engineers and other technical talent.
CodeSignal helps recruiting teams evaluate technical candidates through coding assessments, technical interviews, and skills evaluations. It's used by engineering organizations to identify candidates with the right technical ability before they reach final interviews.
Integrating CodeSignal with Workday creates a more streamlined hiring process. Assessment results flow into the recruiting workflow, giving recruiters and hiring managers a complete view of each candidate without switching between systems.
Key capabilities
- Coding assessments
- Technical interview platform
- Skills-based evaluations
- Certified assessment library
- Candidate performance reporting
- Workday integration
Why integrate it with Workday?
CodeSignal adds objective technical assessments to the hiring process while Workday remains the central system for managing candidates and employees. Recruiters spend less time coordinating assessments and hiring managers get richer data to support hiring decisions.
Pricing: Build plan from $79/month (60 annual credits); Grow plan from $479/month (420 annual credits).
7. 360Learning
Category: Learning management system
Best for: Organizations investing in employee onboarding and continuous learning.
Hiring great people is only the beginning. 360Learning helps organizations onboard, train, and upskill employees through collaborative learning, making it a natural complement to Workday once candidates become employees.
The platform combines AI-driven course creation with social learning, helping subject matter experts create and share training quickly. For growing organizations, it helps reduce the time between hiring someone and getting them productive.
Key capabilities
- AI-driven course authoring
- Subject-matter expert-led learning
- Employee onboarding
- Skills development
- Learning analytics
- Workday integration
Why integrate it with Workday?
Workday manages employee records, while 360Learning manages employee development. New hires can be enrolled in learning programs automatically, reducing manual administration and creating a smoother onboarding experience.
Pricing: Starts at $8/registered user.
8. Slack
Category: Team collaboration
Best for: Organizations that want faster communication across recruiting and HR teams.
Slack is the go-to communication hub for modern organizations. So it’s an obvious integration for HR and recruiting teams. Instead of context switching between systems, recruiters and hiring managers receive updates, collaborate on candidates, and respond to hiring activity directly from Slack.
Simple notifications make a surprisingly big difference. Interview reminders, hiring approvals, candidate updates, and recruiting alerts all reach the right people faster. Hiring teams move more quickly without adding more meetings.
Key capabilities
- Recruiting notifications.
- Hiring manager collaboration.
- Workflow automation.
- Approval workflows.
- Team communication.
- Workday integration.
Why integrate it with Workday?
Slack keeps hiring conversations moving while Workday manages the underlying HR data. The integration reduces delays, improves collaboration, and keeps recruiters and hiring managers aligned throughout the hiring process.
Pricing: Pro plan from €4.13/user per month; Business+ plan from €9/user per month.
9. Culture Amp
Category: Employee experience
Best for: HR teams focused on engagement, retention, and employee performance.
Culture Amp helps organizations understand how employees feel about their work, their managers, and the company as a whole. Through engagement surveys, performance management, and employee feedback, it gives HR leaders the data they need to improve retention and workplace culture.
While Workday stores employee information, Culture Amp helps organizations act on it. Together, the two platforms provide a more complete picture of the employee experience, from hiring and onboarding through development and long-term engagement.
Key capabilities
- Employee engagement surveys
- Performance management
- Goal setting
- Employee feedback
- People analytics
- Workday integration
Why integrate it with Workday?
Employee data flows automatically from Workday into Culture Amp. It’s easy to launch surveys, analyze engagement across teams, and measure HR impact without duplicate records.
Pricing: Engage and Perform plan pricing by request.
10. DocuSign
Category: eSignature
Best for: HR teams that want faster, paperless hiring and onboarding.
DocuSign helps HR and recruiting teams manage one of the final steps in the hiring process: getting documents signed quickly and securely. Offer letters, employment contracts, policy acknowledgements, and onboarding paperwork are automated, eliminating manual transfers and approvals.
For enterprise organizations, that can make a meaningful difference to the candidate experience. Documents are sent automatically, signatures are tracked in real time, and completed paperwork is stored digitally without endless email chains.
Key capabilities
- Electronic signatures
- Offer letter management
- Employment contracts
- HR document workflows
- Approval tracking
- Workday integration
Why integrate it with Workday?
DocuSign streamlines the paperwork, while Workday manages the employee record. Once documents are signed, information can flow back into Workday automatically, reducing manual administration and speeding up onboarding.
Pricing: Standard plan from $30/user per month; Business Pro from $45/user per month.
How to choose the right Workday integrations
The best integrations aren't necessarily the ones with the most features. They're the ones that remove friction from the workflows your teams use every day.
Start with your biggest bottlenecks
Recruiters, HR teams, and hiring managers all have different challenges. Recruiting teams might benefit most from AI sourcing or interview automation, while HR may get more value from learning, engagement, or document management.
Focus on the areas where manual work is slowing your team down.
Prioritize native integrations
The strongest integrations work in the background. Candidate records, employee data, and hiring activity stay synchronized automatically. This reduces duplicate data entry and ensures everyone is working from the same information.
Keep Workday as your system of record
You probably don't need another HCM. Add specialist software that complements Workday, while keeping it as your single source of truth for employee and recruiting data.
Build a connected technology stack
Every additional tool should make your workflow simpler, not more complicated. Look for platforms that integrate cleanly with Workday and with the rest of your recruiting and HR systems. You need one connected experience instead of a collection of isolated applications.
Think about the future
Your tech stack should grow with your organization. Choose integrations that not only solve today's challenges but also support future priorities like AI-powered recruiting, skills development, workforce planning, and employee engagement.
Why recruiting teams integrate Metaview with Workday
Workday is where recruiting and employee data lives. Metaview makes recruiting radically efficient.
By integrating Metaview and Workday, recruiting teams can automate many of the most time-consuming parts of hiring:
- AI sourcing agents proactively identify qualified candidates.
- Application Review analyzes inbound applicants in minutes.
- Interview intelligence captures structured notes and completes scorecards automatically.
- Recruiting leaders get better visibility into hiring performance without chasing data across multiple systems.
Everything syncs back to Workday, so recruiters spend less time updating records and more time engaging candidates and hiring managers.
For organizations that want to modernize recruiting without replacing their HCM, it's one of the highest-impact integrations they can add.
Bring Metaview into your hiring stack.
Live notes, structured scorecards, and ATS sync - set up in under 10 minutes.
FAQs: Workday integrations
What are the best Workday integrations for recruiting?
Some of the most valuable recruiting integrations include Metaview for AI recruiting, LinkedIn Recruiter for sourcing, Greenhouse or Ashby for applicant tracking, GoodTime for interview scheduling, and CodeSignal for technical assessments.
Does Workday integrate with AI recruiting tools?
Yes. Many AI recruiting platforms (including Metaview) integrate with Workday, allowing organizations to add capabilities like sourcing, application review, interview intelligence, and recruiting analytics while keeping Workday as the system of record.
Why should I integrate HR or recruiting software with Workday?
Integrations eliminate manual work, improve data accuracy, and allow specialist applications to handle workflows that fall outside Workday's core strengths. Most organizations use integrations to create a more efficient recruiting and HR technology stack.
Can Workday integrate with an ATS?
Yes. Many organizations use applicant tracking systems such as Greenhouse or Ashby alongside Workday. The ATS manages the recruiting workflow, while Workday manages employee records after candidates are hired.
How do I choose the right Workday integrations?
Start with your biggest operational challenges. Then choose integrations that solve those problems while connecting seamlessly with Workday. The best integrations reduce manual work, improve the user experience, and keep your HR and recruiting data synchronized automatically.