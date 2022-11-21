How Brex used Metaview to level-up their Values Interviews

Brex is an intelligent finance platform used by more than 35,000 companies. Founded in 2017, the company has grown to 1,200+ employees across five countries and eight offices.

By the time the recruiting team was hiring engineers across all those offices, Brex had outgrown an interview stage that was running differently depending on who was running it.

Their Values Interview was a stage in the engineering loop, designed to assess how candidates lived Brex’s six core values. In practice, it was running on six interviewers’ interpretations rather than one consistent rubric.

Brex needed every engineer evaluated against the same six values. They needed questions that surfaced values fit, and a rubric every interviewer agreed with.

This is what Metaview was built for, and this is how we helped them.

Key takeaways Metaview helped Brex create a structured rubric to map all six core values their engineering team needed to assess candidates against.

A training library of real interview clips that new interviewers watch before their first panel, so they start calibrated instead of guessing.

Evidence-based debriefs. When a panel splits on a candidate, anyone can go back to the recorded interview and find the exact moment in question.

What Brex needed

Brex’s recruiting team was hiring engineers across five countries and eight offices.

The Values Interview was a fixed stage in the engineering loop. It was designed to assess how candidates lived Brex’s six core values.

Interviewers asked candidates to talk through real situations from their work history that demonstrated each one.

What it actually looked like in practice depended on who was running it.

Different interviewers asked different questions for the same value. Some leaned on culture-fit anecdotes. Others probed for behavioral evidence.

The rubric existed on paper but didn’t translate to consistent scoring in practice.

“ We may need to know whether a recruiter or hiring panel went deeper on a certain topic. Being able to go back to Metaview, pull those exact notes, and see exactly what was said has been really helpful.” LA

Brex needed to codify what good looked like for each of the six values, get every interviewer there fast, and train new interviewers on real examples rather than theory.

What they had to work with:

Six core values that every Brex engineer was expected to embody.

A scaling engineering team across multiple geographies and time zones.

A growing panel of interviewers, including newly-promoted hiring managers running their first values interviews.

An existing Metaview deployment from the broader recruiting org.

6 core Brex values evaluated in every engineering panel 1,200+ Brex employees across 5 countries and 8 offices at the rollout point 8 offices where the new values rubric had to deploy consistently 35,000+ companies running on Brex’s intelligent finance platform

How they used Metaview

Brex ran the values-interview rebuild in four moves. Each one cleared a specific bottleneck, and each one compounded on the last.

Capture every values interview

Notetaker joined the Zoom call as a silent participant. It captured the full conversation, transcribed every question and answer, and attached the panel’s debrief notes to the same record.

Every values interview Brex ran from that point on became a complete artifact. Not just a score in Greenhouse, but the actual exchange that produced the score.

Over time, the values interviews built up into a queryable corpus the recruiting team could go back to whenever they needed to.

They used it to audit how a single value was being assessed, to find a strong moment to clip into the training library, or to refine the rubric based on what was working.

Notetaker joins the Zoom call, captures every spoken word, and writes the scorecard against the six-value rubric Brex codified into the template. Source: metaview.ai/notetaker .

Codify the rubric

Metaview Notetaker : the scorecard auto-fills against the template, rating each value with the evidence and timestamps that justify it, so every interviewer scores from the same rubric instead of memory.

Brex went back through the interview corpus and pulled out the strongest questions for each of the six values.

These were the questions that actually surfaced behavioral evidence rather than rehearsed answers.

Each value got its own question set and its own scoring rubric.

The recruiting team built the rubric into a Metaview template, so every interviewer started from the same scorecard. Six interpretations became one shared definition of what good looked like.

Meeting type is auto-detected from the calendar metadata; Brex set the values-interview template as the default for engineering panels, so every interviewer started from the same six-value scorecard. Source: metaview.ai/interview-notes .

Train new interviewers with Snippets

Brex’s experienced interviewers had built up intuition for what a strong values-interview answer sounded like.

New interviewers, including newly-promoted hiring managers running their first panel, hadn’t.

Instead of putting them through a workshop, Brex used Metaview’s Snippets feature to clip 30-second moments from real interviews.

Strong candidate answers, weak ones, follow-up questions that worked, follow-up questions that didn’t. Each clip showed the actual interaction, not a slide explaining what should happen.

New interviewers watched the clips before running their first panel. Experienced interviewers used the same clips to recalibrate against each other when the rubric got ambiguous.

Where to start with Snippets The clip library doesn’t need to be perfect on day one. Brex started with five clips from interviews already in their corpus, then added one or two per week as they spotted strong moments.

Audit and refine with AI Reports

Metaview Reports : a live view of interviews captured, scorecard completion, recommendation mix by department, and talk-time, so the recruiting team can spot where the rubric is holding and where an interviewer is drifting.

Once a few months of data had accumulated under the new rubric, the recruiting team ran AI Reports across the corpus.

They asked questions like: which values were getting the most behavioral evidence? Which were over-indexing on culture-fit anecdotes? Which interviewers were drifting from the rubric?

The reports surfaced the answers in plain language, written in natural prose, not as dashboards the team had to build themselves.

Metaview AI Filters : ask the corpus a plain-language question and get ranked results with the exact evidence behind each match, the same shape Brex used to surface which values were getting consistent evidence and which weren't.

Want this set up on your interviews? Connect Metaview to your ATS in under 10 minutes. See it live

The result

The values interview at Brex went from six interpretations to one rubric.

Consistent scoring across panels. Every engineering candidate now gets the same six values, the same questions, and a rubric every interviewer agreed to.

Every engineering candidate now gets the same six values, the same questions, and a rubric every interviewer agreed to. Faster onboarding for new interviewers. Snippets cut the time from “promoted hiring manager” to “running a values panel” significantly. No half-day workshop required.

Snippets cut the time from “promoted hiring manager” to “running a values panel” significantly. No half-day workshop required. Debriefs on evidence, not memory. When a panel splits on a candidate, anyone can go back to the recorded values interview and find the exact moment in question.

When a panel splits on a candidate, anyone can go back to the recorded values interview and find the exact moment in question. A growing training library. Every new strong values-interview moment becomes a future training clip. The library compounds with every panel.

“ Brex is definitely an advocate for candidate experience. Everyone really cares about how we’re running candidates through and building relationships.” PC

Why this matters if you use Metaview

Most recruiting teams have a stage somewhere in their hiring process where the rubric on paper doesn’t match what’s happening in the room.

It might be the values interview, the culture round, the leadership panel, or something else. Whatever it’s called, the symptom is the same.

Different interviewers ask different things. Hiring managers calibrate on feelings rather than evidence. The panel debrief turns into a memory match rather than an evidence review.

Metaview can help you change that.

Before Different interviewers asking different questions for the same value

Rubric on paper, intuition in practice

New interviewers trained in a half-day workshop or not at all

Panel debriefs rely on what someone remembers from the room After One rubric and one question set, applied across every panel

Scoring guided by a structured template that lives where the interview is captured

New interviewers train on real clips from the corpus before their first panel

Panel debriefs reference exact moments from the recorded interview

Metaview Reports holds the values-interview corpus as a queryable analysis layer. Brex used it to spot where the new rubric was working and where individual interviewers were drifting. Source: metaview.ai/reports .

Every interview you capture in Metaview becomes part of the training set for the next one.

The more interviews you run, the more concrete that training set becomes.

Lessons from the Brex rollout

Capture before you train. Brex recorded every values interview they were already running and listened back through them. The audit showed where the rubric drifted and which interviewers asked the strongest questions. The new rubric came from that audit.

Brex recorded every values interview they were already running and listened back through them. The audit showed where the rubric drifted and which interviewers asked the strongest questions. The new rubric came from that audit. Codify what good already sounds like. The strongest values-interview questions were already in the corpus, asked by Brex’s best interviewers. The new rubric promoted those to the default and retired the ones that didn’t surface behavioral evidence.

The strongest values-interview questions were already in the corpus, asked by Brex’s best interviewers. The new rubric promoted those to the default and retired the ones that didn’t surface behavioral evidence. A clip library beats a workshop. Brex built a library of real values-interview moments that new interviewers watch before their first panel. Adding a new clip costs roughly nothing, and the library gets stronger with every interview.

Where to apply this playbook The interview stage hardest to standardize is usually the one where the rubric is most subjective. Capture it first, then promote the strongest questions to the default. The rest follows from there.

See it in action Bring Metaview into your hiring stack. Live notes, structured scorecards, and ATS sync - set up in under 10 minutes. Book a demo