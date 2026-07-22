How Khosla Ventures built an AI-native talent function & helps portfolio companies hire at scale with Metaview

Customer : Khosla Ventures

: Khosla Ventures Headquarters : Menlo Park, California

: Menlo Park, California Company size: 80+ employees

size: 80+ employees Uses Metaview for: Sourcing; Executive enablement

Khosla Ventures is a leading Silicon Valley venture capital firm, backing AI, enterprise software, healthcare, climate, and deep tech companies. Portfolio companies include OpenAI, Stripe, Ramp, Doordash, Rocketlab, and Instacart.

The KV Talent team has a critical and complex assignment. Five talent partners operate as a fully embedded function across hundreds of portfolio companies, simultaneously. Every search is different, every founder has different expectations, and every role requires deep context that typically takes weeks to build. Speed and judgment, at that scale, used to be in tension. Metaview changed that equation.

As Khosla Ventures expanded its support for founders, the team needed a faster, more flexible way to identify high-quality candidates across engineering, sales, executive leadership, recruiting, and other functions. So they turned to Metaview.

Results at a glance Scalable recruiting support across 500+ portfolio companies.

Significant reduction in manual sourcing effort.

Founder-ready shortlists delivered in under 24 hours.

Talent partners now support a broader range of roles, faster, without domain expertise as a bottleneck.

Majority of placements sourced in house, with Metaview as the engine.

Millions in search fees saved for founders in H1 2026.

Portfolio companies adopting Metaview directly, trained by KV.

Supporting 500+ companies with endless hiring needs

“We have over 500 companies in our portfolio” says VP, Talent Partner Ryan Batra . “We're not a recruiting team embedded in a single portfolio company, we're operating partners focused on talent, running across an entire ecosystem. The scale is real, the context-switching is constant, and the bar we hold ourselves and our founders to keeps rising. That's exactly why getting the tooling right isn't optional.”

It’s more than just a volume issue. Roles are specific, highly skilled, and nuanced. Which requires a deep level of understanding and lots of context switching for the KV Talent team.

“The range is intentional, and it's more than a volume problem. We're meeting founders at seed, doing talent diligence before a check is written, turning around to run a VPE search at a Series A, a CRO at a Series B, then a Head of Marketing for a founder we're working with for the first time. The domain changes constantly. The standard doesn't. We're always in service of our founders.", says Ryan.

Before Metaview, sourcing relied heavily on LinkedIn Recruiter, personal networks, referrals, Boolean searches, in-person events, and a range of disparate point solutions. All eventually produced some results, but required major manual effort and made it difficult to quickly generate founder-ready candidate shortlists.

Today, top-of-funnel sourcing runs primarily through Metaview. Search has become faster, more targeted, and far more cost effective.

“ A large majority of the candidates we place now originate from Metaview. It’s fundamentally changed what we can deliver to founders, and how fast.” /KV

Building founder-ready shortlists in 24 hours

The most immediate impact of Metaview’s AI Sourcing is speed. When a founder comes to KV with an urgent hire, the first thing they need to see is that you've done the work. A calibrated, defensible shortlist. Not a promise.

"Founders don't want to hear that you're searching. They want to see who you're going after and why. The faster I can get a strong, calibrated list together, the faster I can get the right conversations started, and the faster a founder goes from a hiring need to real candidates in their pipeline.", says Ryan.

Previously, assembling a shortlist for a niche role meant days of manual research, multiple search iterations. With Metaview, that collapses to hours without sacrificing quality. For a team operating across hundreds of companies and dozens of functions simultaneously, that compression isn't just convenient, it's the difference between being a reactive and a proactive thought partner.

Reducing the learning curve for new hiring domains

Supporting hundreds of companies, KV Talent partners regularly work on roles outside their primary areas of expertise. They switch from engineering leadership searches one day to sales, recruiting, or executive roles the next.

“We each have areas we can go deep in,” says VP, Talent Partner Anne Foor . “But we can work on anything. I've taken on roles here that I've never worked on before.”

Historically, it took significant time to learn the domain before confidently sourcing candidates. Metaview helps recruiters quickly understand role requirements while simultaneously identifying talent. “You feed it everything you know about the role and get a strong first slate back almost immediately.” says Anne.”

“ The domain doesn't matter anymore, and that's the point. My learning curve is never the bottleneck. We make placements spanning every level and function: Founding Engineers, Chief Product Officers, Heads of Risk, VPs of Engineering. That breadth, at the pace we're moving, wouldn't be possible without an AI-native sourcing infrastructure built around Metaview.” /KV

Finding talent beyond LinkedIn

LinkedIn Recruiter is both a ubiquitous tool, and a common complaint. It forces recruiters to manually scroll profiles, continuously adjust filters, and work within a logic that wasn't designed for the kinds of searches KV runs. And even this is severely limited.

“The AI search on some other tools I've used didn't work at all," says Anne. "And when you're sourcing, if you go through too many profiles, they can kick you out. Metaview is a great improvement and operates on a completely different level.”

The cookie-cutter nature of Boolean sourcing is also an issue. Innovative frontier companies can't accept generic candidates. They need top performers with unique skills, specific technical depth, domain fluency, and often founder-adjacent experience. Profiles that don't map cleanly onto keyword filters.

Unlike Boolean sourcing, Metaview draws on a wide array of data and formats. These include your own conversations, job descriptions, example CVs, interview notes and scorecards. Natural language helps the agents understand what you’re truly looking for, beyond basic keyword matching.

Unlike filter-based search, Metaview's conversational recruiting agents let you workshop the profile and refine as you go, surfacing both exact matches and high-quality adjacencies that a traditional search would have missed entirely.

“Metaview gives me two or three highly specific candidates right away. But then it also surfaces the silver medalists, people who might not fit the original criteria perfectly but are genuinely compelling. That second layer is often where the best hire comes from.” says Ryan.

One of the most valuable aspects of Metaview is its ability to suggest adjacent talent pools and alternative candidates. Rather than simply returning exact matches, the platform identifies strong prospects who may not fit the original search criteria perfectly but are still highly relevant.

“I love that Metaview pushes back: here, try this angle, here's a profile you haven't considered. The more context and feedback I provide, the sharper it gets. Every search makes the next one better. I’m not just running a search, I’m building a sourcing engine that compounds. That's a fundamentally different relationship than a search tool.”, says Ryan.

The feedback loop is also deeply individualized, which matters for a team where each partner works differently, serves different founders, and brings different sourcing instincts. That individualization extends to how each partner thinks about the tool itself.

Overhauling manual sourcing workflows

The KV Talent team didn't switch to Metaview because it was convenient. They switched because the old model (LinkedIn, Boolean strings, referral networks) wasn't built for the kind of searches they’re running. Executive roles at frontier companies require contextual understanding, not keyword matching. Metaview was the first tool that actually understood the difference.

Before Metaview, every search required constant manual intervention. Today, the platform runs searches autonomously while the team focuses on higher-leverage work. As Anne explains, “sometimes I’ll just leave Metaview to source on its own and come back to a slate worth reviewing.”

“Every other sourcing tool I've used forces you to adapt to it: adjust your filters, rework your Boolean, fit your search into its logic. Metaview is the first tool that actually adapts to you. You describe what you're looking for in plain language, and how you want the results, and it gets smarter as you give it feedback”, says Ryan.

“It’s the conversational interface that makes Metaview so powerful and intuitive to use. You’re not stuck with rigid presets or struggling against clunky tools.”

“ Using Metaview is like managing a team of sourcers. The interaction feels native, the same way you'd think through a problem out loud with a colleague. That's not something you get from a filter-based tool. It changes how you source because it changes how you think about what you're looking for. I love that.” /KV

Driving measurable founder outcomes

The goal is to build a talent function that makes founders better at one of the hardest and most important things they do: hiring.

“Our goal isn’t just to fill roles, it's to help founders make the right organizational decisions. That's a different mandate, and it requires different tools. We're now training portfolio companies to use Metaview directly. When founders have the same sourcing infrastructure we do, our role sharpens into what it should’ve always been: judgment, calibration, strategy. That's exactly where we want to spend our time.”, says Ryan.

Metaview is a core part of that effort. Candidate recommendations generated through the platform now contribute significantly to the team's sourcing output and hiring impact.

The result is better founder experiences, a stronger and more activated talent network across the KV portfolio, and meaningful cost savings that go straight back to the companies KV backs. The numbers reflect a fundamental shift in how a venture firm can show up for its founders on talent.

“ When you look at where our best candidates are coming from, and where our placements are landing, Metaview is at the center of it. The future of work has been profoundly impacted by AI, and recruiting is no exception. The operational layer has been automated and what used to require a team is now infrastructure. What's left is judgment. The teams that figure out how to build with these tools, not just use them, will have an edge that compounds. We'd rather be early than catch up to it.” /MV