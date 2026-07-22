How Eneba sources top technical talent with Metaview's AI agents

Customer : Eneba

: Eneba Headquarters : Vilnius, Lithuania

: Vilnius, Lithuania Company size : 350+ Enebians

: 350+ Enebians Uses Metaview for: Sourcing, Notetaker, MCP

Eneba is one of Europe's leading digital entertainment marketplaces, helping millions of gamers buy games, gift cards, subscriptions, and other digital products. As the business expands, hiring is a strategic priority.

Sara Machado leads hiring for backend engineering roles from mid-level through principal, plus senior finance positions. She's known as the recruiting team’s "techie," constantly experimenting with AI models, prompts, and recruiting workflows to find better ways of hiring.

That mindset has made Metaview a core part of her recruiting workflow. Sara uses Metaview’s AI Sourcing , AI Notetaker , and MCP across intake meetings, sourcing, interviews, reporting, and hiring decisions. The result is targeted tech recruitment at scale, with no compromise on quality.

Key results Exceptional sourcing . Every search builds on previous hiring manager feedback, successful hires, and evolving candidate profiles. Eneba gets stronger candidates with less manual effort.

Less interview admin . AI-enhanced scorecards save 5-10 minutes per candidate, while removing the need to copy transcripts into external AI tools.

Better hiring decisions . Recruiters and hiring managers can revisit interviews, scorecards, and debriefs for more context, rather than relying on memory.

More powerful reporting . Connecting to Lever and Claude through Metaview’s MCP lets Sara build sophisticated reports to measure and improve hiring quality over time.

More time for recruiting. Eneba spends less time on administration and more time partnering with hiring managers, engaging candidates, and making better hiring decisions.

Recruiting with context, not just keywords

Sourcing starts long before you launch the search. Sara records intake meetings in Metaview, so every hiring manager discussion feeds into her search criteria. As candidates are reviewed, whether through scorecards or in review meetings, feedback automatically loops back into the project, helping refine what "great" actually looks like.

Instead of starting from scratch every time, each search gets smarter. "The more I work the role on Metaview, the more I can find patterns and craft what the profile we hire actually looks like."

And that has changed the way Sara thinks about AI. Rather than expecting perfect answers, she works alongside it as if it was a new recruiter on the team.

"Treat it as an assistant that might not have more domain expertise than you, but has a better memory than you."

That combination of recruiter intuition and AI memory has changed how Eneba sources technical talent. Instead of spending hours refining searches, the organization is continuously refining its understanding of what great candidates look like.

“ Metaview is one of the most successful agents I've seen so far. Not just in recruitment, because there are lots of things that aren't necessarily recruitment-specific; they're business-specific. Selling, getting buy-in, understanding a profile. You can change it to fit your approach.” /E

Excelling in hard-to-hire roles

"We have some very specific, hard-to-source and time-consuming roles to fill," says Sara. Metaview helps her iterate closely with hiring managers to ensure they're focusing on the right qualities and candidate profiles.

"I'll show them a couple of candidates in Metaview, and it helps me to give them a better view. We'll have a breakdown of top skills or red flags from the actual language the hiring managers use, which is really useful."

Technical recruiting is notoriously challenging. Every role defines itself differently, and recruiters need a very clear understanding of who they’re targeting.

Metaview gives Eneba an ideal candidate profile that develops over time, based on real conversations and past performance.

“I've hired seven or eight backend engineers since I started,” says Sara. “So there's a profile. I use Metaview to break down the things that all the successful candidates did well in the scorecard, and any red flags I need to avoid. It also spots patterns in the interviews. If the hiring manager said this, most likely that turned into a good hire.”

Less admin. Better decisions.

Technical hiring at Eneba is heavily sourcing-led. The majority of backend hires come from proactive outreach rather than inbound applications. And recruiters spend a significant portion of their time identifying, engaging, and qualifying candidates in an increasingly competitive market.

“I'm constantly on calls. So not having to context switch between what I'm focused on and admin tasks like typing, copy/paste, including others in the process, and so on, saves so much time.”

Sara runs up to 20 candidate interviews every week. That’s on top of intake meetings, hiring manager syncs, and team discussions. Before Metaview, interview notes meant transcripts, prompts, copy-pasting into AI tools and manually building scorecards.

Now that all happens automatically.

And having every interview captured, structured and searchable by default takes a significant load off each recruiter.

“ I only have five minutes between calls. Now with Metaview, I don't spend those five minutes making sure I'm putting all my notes through so I won't forget. All of that is already slotted, so I can just make a coffee.” /E

A recruiting assistant with perfect memory

One of Sara's favourite uses of Metaview isn't taking notes, it's retrieving information. Rather than searching through notes, scorecards, Slack messages, or trying to remember which interview a particular comment came from, she can simply ask Metaview.

Because Metaview has captured intake meetings, interviews, hiring manager syncs, and debriefs, it can connect information that would otherwise remain siloed. And that changes how Sara prepares for conversations, justifies hiring decisions, and builds consensus with stakeholders.

“I use Claude to do talent market mapping and reporting. And Claude doesn't connect directly to Lever. So Metaview finds me things like salary expectations within a role, or common themes across candidate feedback. And I can easily build a report around that data.”

When discussions come up around seniority or compensation, Sara isn't relying on memory. She can pull together interview transcripts, scorecards and hiring feedback to build a complete picture and advocate for candidates.

That retrieval layer directly powers reporting. By combining Metaview with Lever and Claude, Sara builds analyses in minutes that would take hours to create any other way.

“ Metaview is really good at creating data and databases once you know what you want to create.” /E

AI that makes recruiters better

Sara doesn't see AI replacing recruiters. She sees it removing the operational work that gets in the way. "I don't feel threatened in my job by Metaview. It has increased my speed because it's like having an assistant with incredible memory."

That assistant now sits across her entire workflow, from intake meetings and sourcing, through interviews, hiring decisions and reporting.

The result isn't just faster recruiting. It's more contextual, better-informed hiring and an improved experience for recruiters, hiring managers, and candidates alike.