How Lemonade halved sourcing costs & doubled recruiter efficiency with Metaview

Customer : Lemonade

: Lemonade Headquarters : New York, USA

: New York, USA Company size : 1,400+ employees

: 1,400+ employees Uses Metaview for: Notetaker; Sourcing; Reports, Ashby integration

Lemonade is a digital insurance company operating across the US and Europe. Its Talent Acquisition team supports hundreds of hires every year across product, engineering, operations, and business functions.

Lemonade prizes talent density: building exceptional teams without adding unnecessary headcount. The team needed to engage deeply with candidates, maintain rigorous hiring standards, and support a growing business—all without expanding the recruiting organization.

So they looked for leverage. What began as a search for better interview notes led to rich interview intelligence, efficient sourcing, deep market research, and easy recruiter enablement.

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Hiring 300–400 people a year with a lean team

Even in years with slower headcount growth, Lemonade makes hundreds of hires. 2026 has included a major push for increased engineering and product talent on top of that. Which required a rethink of the company’s recruiting process.

“Our lens was around creating efficiencies in each pillar,” says Director of Global Recruiting Fiona Keane. “From candidate discovery through to offer acceptance and handoff, to onboarding."

Each stage of the recruiting funnel needed attention, with AI and automation used as key efficiency drivers. That began with interviewing. "It was around taking time back, being present in the moment for interviewers so that they weren't notetaking."

Metaview’s AI Notes help interviewers focus fully, and feedback is sent immediately after every call.

Cutting sourcing costs by 60%, with improved outcomes

Most recruiting teams assume sourcing quality requires expensive tools. But Lemonade found just the opposite. They’ve been able to save huge sums on what were previously thought to be standard operating costs.

"We slashed our LinkedIn costs by 60%,” says Fiona.

But the decision wasn't simply about reducing costs. It was about finding a better way to work. "Metaview's Sourcing is more creative, and very different to the other tools we looked at,” says Fiona.

The results have been remarkable: Twice the recruiting output, richer reporting, smarter decision making, and thousands of hours saved.

📣 “We’ve literally doubled the output of the team. And a huge part of that is Metaview. It’s given us back around 4,000 hours of recruiter time.”



- Fiona Keane, Director of Global Recruiting

"We've used other sourcing tools," says Senior Recruiting Operations Specialist Lilly Ivancha. "In terms of the quality of sourcing results and user experience, Metaview performs much better for us."

For Lemonade, the outcome is lower software spend, faster workflows, stronger candidate pipelines, and a recruiting team that can operate at a much higher level of efficiency.

What started as a search for a notetaker has helped redefine the hiring approach at Lemonade.

📣 "The biggest win is how smart the AI is, and how deeply we can go into detail. Metaview really understands context and can bring highly accurate results. And it's amazing to see how fast the tool is evolving."



- Yael Golan Ben Zaken, Talent Acquisition Partner

Sourcing that learns what “good” means for you

Talent sourcing can be painful. Typical tools stick to strict filters and rigid rules, and don’t allow for nuance or context. But Metaview’s AI Sourcing is fundamentally different.

Talent Acquisition Partner Yael Golan Ben Zaken uses Metaview on every open role. But she doesn't treat sourcing as a series of searches. She treats it as a learning process.

"I start with the JD, then notes like which companies to look at or profiles to avoid. I give it feedback and adjust things until I get a really good list of exactly what I need."

For highly specialized technical roles, that's made a meaningful difference. "Metaview creates a shortlist for me. It’s small but very strong, and exactly what I’m looking for."

📣 "It's like having a smart partner that can take our sourcing processes forward in terms of speed, quality, and efficiency. I can really feel it in our searches and results."



- Yael Golan Ben Zaken, Talent Acquisition Partner

The result isn't just faster sourcing. It's also a more integrated recruiting approach.

"Metaview has the Notetaker and Sourcing tool in one,” says Senior Recruiting Operations Specialist Lilly Ivancha, “and they learn from one another. It saves us time having to explain the same thing to different tools, and we're getting a far better ideal candidate profile."

Deep market intelligence before opening the search

Great recruiters have to understand the overall talent market to find candidates and position roles. Before launching a search, Lemonade's recruiters use Metaview to understand talent supply, hiring complexity, and market realities.

"I use it for all of my open positions now, and it actually starts before the search," says Yael. "Maybe I’m picking up a role in the US or the EU for the first time. It helps me to get a clear picture of the market numbers and relevant talent pool."

And those insights are shared for beyond the recruiting team.

"I share with the hiring manager for them to understand how the market looks, and what we can expect in terms of timeline. Is it a very specific and hard-to-fill role, or do we expect to fill it more quickly?"

The team also uses Metaview's MCP capabilities to analyze recruiting data at a much broader level.

📣 "It's amazing the insights Metaview can provide. Particularly with Metaview's MCP, I'm analyzing compensation expectations for different jobs in engineering, for example. Or for a broader analysis across departments and roles."



- Lilly Ivancha, Senior Recruiting Operations Specialist

Better notes, scorecards, and decisions

Like so many recruiting teams, Lemonade had a scorecard problem. "People weren't filling in scorecards or weren't taking notes down,” says Fiona. “So there was confusion."

Metaview solved both the notetaking and scorecard issues at once.

Interviewers could stop typing and stay focused on the conversation. Recruiters got structured notes that mapped cleanly to their Ashby scorecards and workflows. Most importantly, feedback actually got completed.

Better data in has also created new opportunities for analysis and insight.

📣 "The reporting adds huge richness to what we can do with the data. Things like training needs for hiring teams, being able to pick up themes within an interview, talk time—a variety of stuff that you wouldn't be able to do outside of the tool."



- Fiona Keane, Director of Global Recruiting

The company hires across Israel, the Netherlands, and other international markets. Interviews regularly switch between languages. Some happen over Zoom; others over the phone. And the tools they tried couldn't keep up.

"The Metaview Notetaker is much more sophisticated than the other tools we looked at," says Fiona. "The team or candidates would speak Hebrew at times. It didn't support that bi-directional language."

Another issue was flexibility. "Doing calls over the phone rather than Zoom was a big thing for us. A lot of the other providers don’t provide that."

Accurate interview records shouldn’t depend on language, location, or meeting format. Metaview’s ability to adjust as needed is essential.