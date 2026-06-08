How Qargo uses Metaview Sourcing to find hidden talent

Customer : Qargo

: Qargo Headquarters : London, England

: London, England Company size : 200+ employees

: 200+ employees Uses Metaview for: Sourcing, Notetaker

Fast-growing logistics SaaS company Qargo is scaling aggressively. The talent team hired more than 100 people in less than a year, with offices in Ghent, London, and Chicago, it’s unsurprising, then, when a team of four recruiters struggles to keep up with demand.

Qargo’s talent pros have typically relied solely on LinkedIn Recruiter. But the process was repetitive and time consuming, and particularly challenging for certain niche roles. So they added Metaview to their arsenal.

“We were looking for something that could help increase the amount of candidates, but also just be more pleasant for the team to work with,” says Laura. And the results started coming right away.

A measurable upgrade over traditional sourcing

Recruiters have been following a common outbound sourcing approach for years. But it’s not always a fast, targeted way to search, says Senior Talent Partner Claudia Giles. “Your first search on LinkedIn Recruiter takes so long. I would say probably 2 hours.” Working at scale and with high expectations, those hours can be an eternity.

To make matters worse, traditional Boolean searches simply weren’t returning fresh talent with specialized logistics experience.

📣 “It’s difficult to find new potential candidates on LinkedIn. At a certain point, you feel that you've seen every face. It can be very draining for the team.”



- Laura Van Bellinghen, VP of People & Talent

By contrast, says Claudia, “Metaview does the search within about 10 minutes. So it really does save a lot of time.” Recruiters can get a short list of highly relevant candidates much faster.

Metaview is the alternative to LinkedIn Recruiter Qargo badly needed. “For my team, Metaview is now the go-to source,” says Laura.

📣 “We've hired quite a few people we've found on Metaview. It's been a lot quicker to find those candidates, and we're finding it easier to find people with niche skills.”



- Claudia Giles, Senior Talent Partner

Faster search is one thing. But Metaview’s ability to understand each role and Qargo’s specific company context beats anything they found with traditional sourcing tools.

“We’re going into new markets where they don't speak much English,” explains Claudia. And if a candidate doesn’t explicitly list their spoken languages, you’ll never spot them. “They're French, but they have been living in the UK for ages. Maybe it doesn't pop up that they speak French and would be willing to move back to the French markets.”

“Metaview looks at everything in the profile,” adds Laura. “It’s a far more contextual view of a profile. And we see a big difference in the quality of candidates.”

That context extends to vital work experience, even where the profile isn’t clear or explicit. “Often transport or logistics candidates aren’t big on updating their social media,” says Claudia, “so Metaview really helps us find the best candidates. It finds people who aren’t currently working in transport, but who did three years in an operational role that’s very relevant to us.”

Contextual, intelligent AI sourcing beats Boolean filters every time.

📣 “Metaview can be quite creative, and it will iterate on what you say. We actually ended up with a pool of candidates that we've never seen before. And we see a big difference in the quality of candidates.”



- Laura Van Bellinghen, VP of People & Talent

Significant recruiter adoption and measurable hiring impact

AI tools only bring results if people actually use them. And at Qargo, Metaview quickly became a core sourcing tool across the recruiting team. “Most of our outbound now goes through Metaview,” says Laura, “and we’ve definitely had many joiners through it.”

And it’s not just in the name of time saved or efficient. Even something seemingly simple like a clear search history can be a game-changer. “You can pick up where you left off,” says Claudia. If you exit a tab, that's fine. You can just go back onto the tab on Metaview and it's all saved there.”

The high adoption rate is also thanks to the AI-native experience. “We are a very AI-first company,” says Laura, “and Metaview feels like an extension of that. It's definitely the speed, and then the fun of using it.”

📣 “Metaview is fun. It’s natural, and it just feels fresh.”



- Laura Van Bellinghen, VP of People & Talent

From intake to sourcing in record time

Just launching a new role can be a major time barrier to hiring. Recruiters have to intrinsically understand the skills and scope of each new position, then translate that to sourcing search and candidate review.

And here’s another delightful benefit of using Metaview.

“I've been using it for intake meetings,” says Claudia. “When you record the intake call Metaview can summarize it and then create your first search. You don't have to put in all of the keywords. It's already generating a first search for you and you can tweak it from there.”

Metaview can even start sourcing your short list before the conversation hangs up.

📣 “When you're on an intake call with a hiring manager, you're trying to process all of the information they're telling you. Sometimes it takes time to think about what keywords you need. Whereas with Metaview, it just does that straight away.”



- Claudia Giles, Senior Talent Partner

Iterative sourcing at scale

Scaling at such pace leads many recruiters to treat sourcing as a pure numbers game. But, having tested other sourcing tools before, Claudia doesn’t see the value in “the sheer volume of candidates they often return.

“You’re shovelling through so many people that just aren't relevant. Metaview gives you a smaller pool, but they're going to be more relevant.”

This is the result (and benefit) of AI sourcing agents that learn and grow alongside you. You’re never starting entirely from scratch, says Claudia. “There's a constant feedback cycle each time you search or give feedback. It gets more precise with the candidates it offers.”

Again, it’s sourcing in context that makes all the difference. Metaview knows what great looks like for this role in your organization, and it brings this full history to every search.

“It's way more useful for understanding and refining skills,” adds Claudia. “Of course you can put skills into LinkedIn Recruiter, but that constant feedback cycle really helps hone in on the key particulars.”

A better system of knowledge sharing

The best hiring teams have the same consistent understanding of who and what they’re looking for. To build this, Qargo uses Metaview’s Knowledge Hub to standardize hiring criteria and define skills across recurring roles.

“Usually salespeople are the first people we hire in new markets,” says Claudia. “So I've set out in the Knowledge Hub, that a business development manager must have full sales cycle experience, with demos of software products. And it’s a big plus if they're within the transport and logistics industry, and also have SaaS experience.”

This way everyone at Qargo has a shared history and definition of these common roles. They can kick off new roles faster than ever, and every recruiter and hiring manager agrees on the biggest priorities.

A better recruiter experience and happier teams

For Qargo, Metaview is far more than just another sourcing tool. It helps the recruiting team move faster, surface higher-quality candidates, discover untapped talent pools, and reduce the manual burden of sourcing in highly competitive markets.

And just as crucially, Metaview has directly improved the day-to-day sourcing experience. “Most of our outbound goes through Metaview now. We get better quality, speed, and overall team happiness,” says Laura.

“It keeps my team happy.”

Most importantly, Metaview lets recruiters spend less time tweaking keywords and filters, and more time hiring.

📣 “When you work in such a saturated market, a tool like Metaview that takes into account the constant feedback you're giving it. I really can't express how much time it saved me.”



- Claudia Giles, Senior Talent Partner