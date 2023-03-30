Sign inBook a demo

AI in Candidate Assessment

16 Mar 2023 • 60 min watch

In this conversation moderated by Recruiting Brainfood’s Hung Lee, we explore how forward-thinking recruiting teams can apply AI to more effectively, and fairly, assess candidates.Annie Jackson (Head of Talent Acquisition, Cleo), Matthias Schmeißer (Global Director of Talent Acquisition, EMnify), Siadhal Magos (Co-founder & CEO, Metaview), and others discuss:

  • How recruiting teams can leverage AI to augment their assessment of candidates
  • Where human assessment and decision making is most effective and where AI is best placed to play a role
  • How to mitigate bias when introducing AI into your assessment process

