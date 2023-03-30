AI in Candidate Assessment

Metaview Events 16 Mar 2023 • 60 min watch

In this conversation moderated by Recruiting Brainfood’s Hung Lee, we explore how forward-thinking recruiting teams can apply AI to more effectively, and fairly, assess candidates.Annie Jackson (Head of Talent Acquisition, Cleo), Matthias Schmeißer (Global Director of Talent Acquisition, EMnify), Siadhal Magos (Co-founder & CEO, Metaview), and others discuss:

How recruiting teams can leverage AI to augment their assessment of candidates

Where human assessment and decision making is most effective and where AI is best placed to play a role

How to mitigate bias when introducing AI into your assessment process

Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our updates Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe

Other resources