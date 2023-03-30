Sign inBook a demo

AI in Recruiting Data

Metaview Events

27 Apr 2023 • 60 min watch

In a conversation moderated by Recruiting Brainfood’s Hung Lee, we explore the ways in which AI can take recruiting data visibility to new levels. Kevin Wheeler (Founder, Future of Talent Institute), Magdalena Masluk-Meller (Expert, SAP Talent Intelligence Practice), Manjuri Sinha (Global Director of TA, OLX), and Siadhal Magos (Co-founder & CEO, Metaview) discuss how forward-thinking recruiting teams can leverage AI to:

  • Enable unprecedented insight into what’s going on in your recruiting process and how to improve it
  • Reveal patterns not visible to the human eye and make predictive recommendations
  • Connect data sets together to build a more complete view of your hiring process

Episode 1
AI in Candidate Assessment

Episode 2
AI in Interviewer Training

Episode 3
AI in Candidate Experience

AI in Recruiting

Webinar series

