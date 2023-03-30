AI in Recruiting Data
27 Apr 2023 • 60 min watch
In a conversation moderated by Recruiting Brainfood’s Hung Lee, we explore the ways in which AI can take recruiting data visibility to new levels. Kevin Wheeler (Founder, Future of Talent Institute), Magdalena Masluk-Meller (Expert, SAP Talent Intelligence Practice), Manjuri Sinha (Global Director of TA, OLX), and Siadhal Magos (Co-founder & CEO, Metaview) discuss how forward-thinking recruiting teams can leverage AI to:
- Enable unprecedented insight into what’s going on in your recruiting process and how to improve it
- Reveal patterns not visible to the human eye and make predictive recommendations
- Connect data sets together to build a more complete view of your hiring process
