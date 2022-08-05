Read our AI & Hiring Alignment Report with insights from 505 recruiting & hiring leaders.
Integrations
Metaview works with all the tools in your recruiting stack.
Category
Applicant Tracking Systems
Website
Manatal
Integrate Metaview with Manatal to unlock richer candidate data and advanced functionality:
- Automated interview capture: Metaview automatically records, transcribes, and summarizes calls scheduled through Manatal.
- Notes pushed straight to Manatal: Instantly sync Metaview’s AI-generated notes to Manatal, so all of your candidate data lives in one place.
- Streamlined application review: Review applications, move candidates through your hiring stages, and action reject or advance decisions without leaving Metaview.
- Built-in sourcing: Push sourced candidates and applications straight into Manatal to keep your pipeline up to date.
- Seamless team management: Metaview makes it easy to decide which interviews you want to capture.
More integrations
FAQ
Metaview is ready to use instantly. No setup or training required. Just connect your work email and you can record your first interview or run your first candidate search in just 48 seconds.