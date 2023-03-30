AI in Interviewer Training
30 Mar 2023 • 60 min watch
In a conversation moderated by Recruiting Brainfood’s Hung Lee, we dive into how recruiting teams can leverage AI to make interviewer training faster and more effective—with less strain on the people managing the process. Andreea Lungulescu (Principal Talent Partner, Wayfair), Ashley Chu (Recruiting Ops Manager, Protocol Labs), and Siadhal Magos (Co-founder & CEO, Metaview), discuss how forward-thinking recruiting teams can leverage AI to:
- Establish consistent, effective interviewer training that improves quality of process—and quality of hire
- Make personalized interviewer feedback at scale possible to enable ongoing improvement
- Automate the manual aspects of running a training program to remove bottlenecks and train new interviewers faster
