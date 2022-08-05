Integrations
Metaview works with all the tools in your recruiting stack.
Category
SSO
Website
JumpCloud
Metaview's JumpCloud integration supports single sign-on and user and group provisioning. Metaview admins can seamlessly manage user permissions and role-based access controls. Users can safely and securely sign in to Metaview using their existing credentials.
More integrations
FAQ
How long does it take to start using Metaview?
Metaview is ready to use instantly. No setup or training required. Just connect your work email and you can record your first interview or run your first candidate search in just 48 seconds.
Who can use Metaview?
What is the candidate experience?
How secure is my interview data?
What is your data retention policy?
Can I delete recordings?
What tools does Metaview work with?
What languages do you support?
Can you customize the bot name?