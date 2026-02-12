AI lawsuits, workplace romance, and lazy backchanneling

In this episode, Nolan and Siadhal give their take on three spicy conversations shaping recruiting today:

- The Eightfold lawsuit—and why AI-assisted application review actually increases fairness

- Founder drama between former OpenAI execs and what it says about relationships at work

- What people get wrong about exec backchanneling



Key takeaways:

- Most resumes aren’t reviewed at all. AI makes “invisible” candidates visible.

- Backchannels should inform decisions, not replace them.

- The best recruiters and hiring managers pressure-test references instead of hiding from friction.



