Vercel’s Amina Moinuddin Darwish on winning the war for AI talent

In this week's episode, Nolan chats with Amina Moinuddin Darwish, Global Head of Talent at Vercel—masters of vibe coding and one of today’s hottest AI companies. Amina gets into how Vercel is winning talent in the super competitive world of AI. She also gives an inside look at how Vercel evaluates recruiters based on the long-term impact of their hires and why CEO approval of hires is key to maintaining their talent density. You'll hear about how Vercel's mantra “iterate to greatness" plays out in their recruiting process and why focusing on continuous, incremental improvements drives big results.



