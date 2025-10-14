How to stop wasting your outbound at-bats

Recruiting top talent isn’t just hard, it’s a game of scarcity. In this episode, Chandler Martin shares how to operationalize talent density with predictive hiring, disciplined outbound, and ruthless clarity.



He covers:

Why indiscriminate outbound is killing your long-term pipeline

The predictive hiring model Zocdoc uses to anchor hiring managers

How to bring humanity (and speed) back to candidate experience

