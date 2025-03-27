Live from Transform: Learnings from leaders at Affirm, Greenhouse, & more

This week, we’re bringing you a special edition of 10x Recruiting live from the Transform conference in Las Vegas. Nolan interviewed an epic lineup of talent leaders at the Metaview booth from companies like Affirm, Greenhouse, and more. Nolan and his guests cover everything from tactical tips on how teams are applying AI in hiring, to market insights on the talent that’s in-demand today, to real-talk on getting leadership buy-in. It’s an episode jam-packed with insights and practical takeaways.

🔑 Key moments (audio episode) 🔑

00:53 Emerson Croxton, Director of TA at Affirm, on why AI can only enhance whatever is already going on in your hiring process

5:23: Daniel Chait, Greenhouse CEO, on using AI to promote fairness and giving candidates tools to create more signal

14:34 Melanie Naranjo, CPO at Ethena, on strengthening the HR <> CEO relationship

18:30 Matt Staney, VP of Community at Higher on the future of DEI

21:45 Cassie Leemans, VP of Talent at Craft Ventures, on calibrating 1% talent in the age of AI

25:30 Annie Wenzel, Partner at SwingSearch, on the early-stage startup talent that’s in demand today

29:30 Natalie Stones, co-founder of Talent Collective, with real-talk on the fractional vs. full-time debate

34:30 Chloe Glasgow, Head of People & Talent at Normal Compute, on her secret sourcing sauce

37:08 Caitlin Pino, VP of People at Notabene, on hiring a global talent pool

38:50 Virgina Tirado, co-founder of Reku, on the state of leadership recruiting

42:08 Scott Kirsch, VP of Sales & Search at Connery Consulting, on the reality of AI deployment today

44:45 Ed Snook, Director of People Ops & Recruiting at Mysten Labs, on building AI strategies