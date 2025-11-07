Talent Partner 2.0: VCs don’t want advice. They want hires.
Metaview
7 Nov 2025 • 1 min read
Matt Stephenson, Head of Tech Talent at Bain Capital Ventures, joins Nolan to get real about what VC talent partners actually do—and what it really takes to hire the best in 2025.
This one covers the whole ground game: VC strategy, comp wars, secondary equity, sourcing experiments, and why the best recruiters today are business partners first.
In this episode:
- What being a VC Talent Partner actually looks like
- Why advice alone doesn’t cut it anymore—only hires do
- How leading startups are adapting comp, equity, and secondaries to win
Check it out on:
Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to our updates
Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.
Other resources
Are scorecards killing your exec hiring?
Blog • 1 min read
Metaview • 30 Oct 2025
The next great recruiters will be grown, not hired
Blog • 1 min read
Metaview • 23 Oct 2025