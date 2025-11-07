Talent Partner 2.0: VCs don’t want advice. They want hires.

Matt Stephenson, Head of Tech Talent at Bain Capital Ventures, joins Nolan to get real about what VC talent partners actually do—and what it really takes to hire the best in 2025.



This one covers the whole ground game: VC strategy, comp wars, secondary equity, sourcing experiments, and why the best recruiters today are business partners first.

In this episode:

What being a VC Talent Partner actually looks like

Why advice alone doesn’t cut it anymore—only hires do

How leading startups are adapting comp, equity, and secondaries to win

