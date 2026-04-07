Why being human is still an edge in hiring

Mike Moriarty left the VC life to build Arsenal Pulse, a recruiting firm focused on defense, aerospace, and manufacturing. After years of being embedded with high-performing founders at Human Capital, he uncovered the recruiting tactics that actually drive an advantage when capital isn't the bottleneck—talent is.



In this episode, Nolan talks to Mike about what separates average recruiting from the kind that changes company trajectories. This one is packed with practical ideas: from treating recruiting like a true operating function, to creating candidate experiences that actually feel different, to why involving spouses in senior hires is wildly underused.



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