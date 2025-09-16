CEO hot takes + Nolan’s AI hacks
In this episode, Nolan shares unfiltered hot takes from Day One Ventures’ CEO Converge event—what CEOs really think about team chemistry, Glassdoor, and who makes the best salespeople.
Then he shifts gears to show recruiters how to go beyond “AI slop” with two practical hacks from his own workflow: a custom GPT for LinkedIn posts and Metaview templates that save 40+ minutes per candidate write-up.
