The recruiter behind the best GTM execs

24 Sep 2025 • 1 min read
As a senior partner at Swing Search, Annie Wenzel has placed some of the most impactful GTM execs in tech—often before they were obvious bets. In this episode, she breaks down the playbook that consistently lands top 10% talent, even in a market full of fear, fatigue, and overpromising.This conversation is a masterclass in strategic recruiting:
- Why every great search starts with alignment, not speed
- How to vet founders before taking on a search
- The real reason 10x operators say no—and what gets them to yes
- How to use candidate experience as leverage, not fluff
This one’s for anyone who’s ever had to win trust, coach a founder, or close someone who doesn’t need the job.
