Recruitment Manager, Hannah, shares how she uses Metaview as a safety net to catch all the important details from interviews.

What made you decide to try Metaview? I actually heard about Metaview in a recruiting podcast that I listened to, and people had some great things to say about how the AI was really streamlining the process for them and decided to give it a shot.

What’s your favorite thing about Metaview? It consolidates all my notes and really helps me digest what the candidate actually said. It's easier to go back and review my days to say, 'Okay, who was the highlight from today?' and look back at those notes. It's definitely easier to share with the team instead of my stream of consciousness typing that can be disjointed. It makes me sound more professional when I'm presenting next steps for candidates, which is great. And, it saves me a ton of time on writing up those notes.

Have there been any unexpected benefits of using Metaview? It helps me be more engaged with the candidate at the time. Especially if before I was sometimes using two screens and typing on one screen and trying to look at the candidate on another screen. I think they thought I was maybe not paying attention to them sometimes. So this is really nice and helps with that. Also, it's nice to have a recording. We had a candidate who claimed that they set a different salary in their screening interview than they did when they were offered. And I was able to say, ‘I have a recording of it and this is what was said’. So it's nice to have that evidence support.

How much time are you saving per week because of Metaview? At least an hour a day, if not more, depending on how many screenings I do. Which is huge.