Coit Group

Learn how Noémie, Senior Technical Recruiter, leverages Metaview to impress hiring managers with her note quality.

What made you decide to try Metaview? I partook in a webinar where you were speaking and I just thought that your product was so innovative and I had never heard anything like it, so I was like 'I need to jump on this’. It looked like something that could really help me just be more natural with candidates when I'm speaking to them in interviews.

What’s your favorite thing about Metaview? Not having to go back and clean up all my notes. It saves me so much time. I'm working on a lot of different requisitions right now, so it's relieving a lot of stress, but also just saving me a lot of time so that I can spend it doing other things that are more important.

Have there been any unexpected benefits of using Metaview? I think the biggest thing for me is that sometimes I'm working on a variety of different reqs and as a recruiter, I don't know everything about what the candidate is telling me, but I find that sometimes Metaview actually captures small little details that maybe I wouldn't have understood or even knew how to write it. So my hiring managers have been really surprised and happy because there's just so much detail in my notes now, so I'm taking all the credit.

How much time are you saving per week because of Metaview? I would say per interview, I save at least a good 30 minutes of not having to clean up my notes, which at the end of the week accumulates to a lot of time.