Hear how Meera, Head of Talent, and the Flash Pack team use Metaview to authentically engage with candidates and make more informed decisions.

What made you decide to try Metaview? As you know, AI is all the rage out there and we've seen lots of AI tools and new AI tech out in the industry. But Metaview caught our eye because it was specifically targeting recruitment and we're heavily recruiting here at Flash Pack. So we thought we'd give it a try.

What’s your favorite thing about Metaview? My most favorite thing is that I can really and totally authentically engage with every candidate. So there's no more frantically writing notes, trying to remember what somebody said or how they said it. You can really build that connection with every candidate and give them your undivided attention for that whole interview. And I just love that.

Have there been any unexpected benefits of using Metaview? Quite a few actually. The main ones would be being able to train our internal managers. So, easily being able to share interviews, show them techniques and best ways of asking questions and the types of questions we use.So that's one really great benefit here at Flash Pack. Personally for me, it’s helpful for my own self-reflection. You can watch yourself back. Have you asked things in the right way? Have you got a good interview technique? I find that a really massive benefit. Another one is sometimes you get a difference of opinion on somebody, right? So you can really go back, have that conversation again, and just make an informed decision because you've got the playback on the video.

How much time are you saving per week because of Metaview? It's really hard to quantify, but I would say a lot of time. If you can imagine an hour interview, all the notes from an hour's interview, and then you might have two or three interview stages—that's many hours a week we've saved.