Dom, Senior Talent Partner, shares how Metaview helps save time for the entire HowNow team.

What made you decide to try Metaview? So I originally kind of stumbled across Metaview if I'm completely honest. I was on the website and there was the Interview Quality Evaluation that you could fill in to outline how effective, efficient, and objective your interview process was. My role is coming into the company relatively freshly as the first talent partner hire, which means there's not been many processes in place, or if they are, they've typically been quite founder led. Coming into the role, a lot of my job was to set up those processes. So I found that evaluation really helpful. And then I stumbled across this product that basically said it would save loads of time and be really helpful in terms of improving the quality of interviews, which caught my eye. In actual fact the product has given me loads more than what I initially expected.

What’s your favorite thing about Metaview? So the main feature that I love is the one where I can shorten or transcribe the interviews. That in itself has been just a game changer. I immediately saw the ROI. And that is a real pain point as a talent partner that's moved to virtual interviews. The opportunity to have different levels of conciseness is really helpful in the sense that depending on the interview, like if it's more technica for example, I can create a shorter summary or vice versa if I need a more lengthy answer. But I think the actual fact that the transcribing itself provides enough detail is super, super helpful.

Have there been any unexpected benefits of using Metaview? Yeah, quite a few. So, first I explored the product for the transcriber. Then I realized that it could actually do a whole lot more based on the features that it had. So, for example, the recording function has been recognized across the entire business as being a massive game changer. Sometimes our founders want to look back at a potential first stage interview. Typically you would just share notes, but being able to see the video to understand body language, how enthused people are about the product, for example, has had really, really good buy-in from top down. In terms of the time saved, we're using it to streamline processes. I think we're still very considerate of the candidate experience. But for example, as a talent partner, you obviously send on the CV, you send on notes. Having that video format in there as well has really helped get second opinions, for example. Or if the team aren't available to make that interview, we can still proceed and perhaps allow them to watch that video and move forward that way. So in terms of objective benefits, it’s streamlined our processes which hopefully over the long term will help to reduce our time to hire.

How much time are you saving per week because of Metaview? Loads. It saves not only my time, but also I think it saves the entire company time. For example, founders not having to read through notes or have extra interview stages for bits that they've missed. So it's not just my time that's saved, it has actually saved time of people who potentially don't need to go to an interview now when they previously did. The note taking piece is always challenging when you're in an interview and having the headspace to be able to type and ask questions in interviews in general is quite a high pressure situation for everyone. So being able to actually focus on the conversation, I feel like that has just improved in terms of quality as well as the time saved from not having to aggressively type your notes and bash your fingers on the keys as you're asking questions.