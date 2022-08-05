Hawk-Eye Innovations

Hear how Metaview helps Senior TA Partner, Thomas, manage the high-pressure task of getting candidates in quickly.

What’s your favorite thing about Metaview? Being neurodiverse and having ADHD I always forget things. And so I think being able to use the TLDR to transcribe and actually give that over to the hiring manager where I don't have to worry about typing, getting my pen out and remembering and re-asking the questions again. So I think it's been very helpful where it obviously does everything for you and it's a massive strain for me being neurodistinct and it helps me focus just on what I need to be asking the candidate.

Have there been any unexpected benefits of not having to take notes? I have been using it for taking job requests within our teams so if there's a new job that comes about then I'm able to ask all the questions and actually record it and then help build my job description from that or if I need to reference a question that I've asked then I can just go back onto Metaview and get that information quite quickly.

How much time are you saving because of Metaview? Hours. Yeah, it's one of the things that does save you so much time especially when you're in a high pressure environment where there is a lot of hiring requirements and you need to be fast paced and get the candidate in. It saves me loads of time of just going to the TDLR, gettig the highlights of the interview and then just sending that particular part that highlights the key achievements or key text that the candidate said that would be identical for what I need to be sending to my hiring manager. So it's quick fast process to send it over and I can move on to the next one instead of me just sitting there typing away and trying to remember everything.