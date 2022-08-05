Sign inBook a demoTry for free

Hawk-Eye Innovations

Hear how Metaview helps Senior TA Partner, Thomas, manage the high-pressure task of getting candidates in quickly.
What’s your favorite thing about Metaview?
Being neurodiverse and having ADHD I always forget things. And so I think being able to use the TLDR to transcribe and actually give that over to the hiring manager where I don't have to worry about typing, getting my pen out and remembering and re-asking the questions again. So I think it's been very helpful where it obviously does everything for you and it's a massive strain for me being neurodistinct and it helps me focus just on what I need to be asking the candidate.
Have there been any unexpected benefits of not having to take notes?
I have been using it for taking job requests within our teams so if there's a new job that comes about then I'm able to ask all the questions and actually record it and then help build my job description from that or if I need to reference a question that I've asked then I can just go back onto Metaview and get that information quite quickly.
How much time are you saving because of Metaview?
Hours. Yeah, it's one of the things that does save you so much time especially when you're in a high pressure environment where there is a lot of hiring requirements and you need to be fast paced and get the candidate in. It saves me loads of time of just going to the TDLR, gettig the highlights of the interview and then just sending that particular part that highlights the key achievements or key text that the candidate said that would be identical for what I need to be sending to my hiring manager. So it's quick fast process to send it over and I can move on to the next one instead of me just sitting there typing away and trying to remember everything.
Do you enjoy interviewing more as a result of using Metaview?
Most definitely. I think the key thing with us is obviously about candidate experience and I'm able to build constructive feedback based on Metaview's notes and also what the hiring manager's department are saying. So if they aren't successful in the interview, I'm actually able to send tips and tricks for them for later in their career based on their interview as well.
Replit
Hear how Replit’s Talent team uses Metaview to save hours per week and go deeper with candidates.
Localyze
Hear how Stephanie, TA Lead, saves 20+ hours per by relying on Metaview’s AI-generated summaries.
Flash Pack
Hear how Meera, Head of Talent, and the Flash Pack team use Metaview to authentically engage with candidates and make more informed decisions.
Perkbox
Hear what Natalie, Head of TA, loves about Metaview’s seamless user experience and support in making more informed decisions.
Polar Analytics
Learn why Metaview has been "the biggest step change" in Polar Analytics' interviewing that Head of People & Talent, Luke, has seen.
Ledger Investing
Senior Tech Recruiter, Nick, shares how Metaview helps him deliver candidates to hiring managers “on a silver platter”.
Ready Set Rocket
Head of Talent & HR, Shayna, shares how Metaview does the work of note-taking for her so she can focus on amazing conversations with candidates.
Teraflow.ai
Hear how Metaview enables Lead Recruiter, Nix, maintain the human connection with candidates.
HowNow
Dom, Senior Talent Partner, shares how Metaview helps save time for the entire HowNow team.
Birdcall
Recruitment Manager, Hannah, shares how she uses Metaview as a safety net to catch all the important details from interviews.
Formitable
Georgie, Senior TA manager, shares how Metaview helps her take more accurate, detailed notes.
RVezy
Hear how Metaview helped Head of People & Culture, Céline, reduce her post-interview note-writing time from 20 minutes to 30 seconds.
Coit Group
Learn how Noémie, Senior Technical Recruiter, leverages Metaview to impress hiring managers with her note quality.
Settlement Agreement Solicitors
Operations lead, Martin, shares how Metaview gives him reassurance that, even if an interview derails, all the important points are captured.
Ready to try Metaview?
Try for freeBook a demo