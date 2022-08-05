Craft Ventures

Hear how Cassie uses Metaview to save hours per week, fully engage with candidates, and automate notes perfectly customized to hiring managers' needs.

What made you decide to try Metaview? I was actually testing out a whole bunch of other note taking applications and AI tools to be able to streamline the process for us on the recruiting side. We manually take notes on every single conversation and number one, it's distracting. I'm looking on the side of my screen talking to candidates. And half the time I'm writing jarbled sentences that don't really make sense the next time I look around them.



So we were on the market as a team to look for something that was going to save time, but be more accurate in note taking because we present candidates to our portfolio companies' founders or executives who are helping to hire for these roles and we wanted to just have really accurate notes on every single candidate.



So when this tool came out, I tested it out and Metaview has just been saving our day every single day.

What’s your favorite thing about Metaview? So I work on four to five different types of roles across G&A. So finance, operations, people, and talent. And there are different components that I do care about from these conversations where I love being able to customize the output of the notes. So for operations, just understanding what type of go-to-market teams they've worked with before, what the ARR looks like, and diving in a little bit more granularly because I know those questions will be asked from our founders or our hiring teams. Being able to customize that out and the note taking components spitting out the information that we're looking for just makes it so seamless. I just copy and paste that over.

How much time are you saving because of Metaview? The time saving is just enormous. The amount of time I was spending rewriting the sentences or going back into my notes on candidates and being like, “What was I writing? Oh, I think I remember.” And writing out a full sentence so that I could be able to share that over to a founder. That has just changed my entire workflow. I save several hours per week.