Teraflow.ai

Hear how Metaview enables Lead Recruiter, Nix, maintain the human connection with candidates.

What made you decide to try Metaview? There are so many AI tools flying around at the moment and I was just really excited to see one that was specific to recruitment that might be something that would help me do the things that I do on a daily basis faster and more efficiently. Because there are so many flying around, it took me seeing the Metaview name a couple of times in a couple of important places which excited me to actually start using it. So that was how it came to be.

What’s your favorite thing about Metaview? The fact that I can maintain human connection. The machine does what the machine does best and captures those notes so that I no longer have to sit there and type out notes at the same time as genuinely connecting with a human being on the other side, which I think is really powerful. So that's been a massive one for me. Another key feature which I really like about Metaview is how it summarizes things for me. I don't even have to go back and do that. I can just tweak the summary before I send it off to hiring managers. And I really like how I can drag and drop and condense answers together.

Have there been any unexpected benefits of not having to take notes? Time. I have time to focus on other things, which is something that I'm really passionate about. If technology can do all of this stuff and do it so well, then what's left? What is there space for that the human must do? I've really enjoyed exploring that.

How much time per week are you saving because of Metaview? Hours and hours. For every interview that I do, in the past I would spend at least 30 mins writing those notes. I do about three to four interviews a day. So, if you do the math, that’s a lot of time saved.