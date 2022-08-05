Sign inBook a demoTry for free

Hear how exec search leader, Shiv Brodie, uses Metaview to dig deeper with candidates and bring their responses to life for mission-driven hiring teams.
What made you decide to try Metaview?
I heard about Metaview through Dom Blossom, who recommended you guys. I focus on leadership search. A big part of that is our, you know, our interviews with candidates.

And as it's just me, I spend a lot of time, A) on the call writing up notes and trying to divvy my time between concentrating on the candidate, asking probing questions and then writing notes. And then a lot of time after that interview, kind of delving into those notes and writing them up for clients.

And so I signed up for the week's trial, used it a few times and haven't looked back.
What’s your favorite thing about Metaview?
My favorite thing about using Metaview is the fact that the quality of my interviews has improved. It frees me up to really concentrate on what the candidate is saying or not saying.

So that my written notes really just focus on probing further and digging deeper. So that's my favorite thing. And then time saved. Previously, I could spend over an hour writing up candidate interview notes. It probably takes me about 15 to 20 minutes now.
Have there been any unexpected benefits of not having to take notes?
I really enjoy the snippets feature. I work with a lot of mission driven businesses and being able to, alongside my notes, capture the candidate talking about what's attracted them to work for the company.

It's a really quick and effective way to kind of really bring those notes to life.
Do you enjoy interviewing more as a result of using Metaview?
Absolutely. I definitely enjoy interviewing more now that I'm using Metaview. Like I say, it means I can really focus on the candidate and I think particularly where I work with earlier stage startups and finding evidence of kind of grit, resilience, determination, drive.

It's important that in my interviews, I kind of really push candidates and taking away the note. Taking element means that I can be really much more rigorous in the interviewing style.
