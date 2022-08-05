Learn how Harrison and the Jagger team are expertly using Metaview to do their best work for clients and candidates.

What made you decide to try Metaview? I think the low barrier to entry through the trial period at Metaview gave us the ability to try it out really quickly, but also it allowed us to use the same tools that we were already using, like our phones, our recruiting tools that we have. Plus the integration with our ATS system was super attractive.

What’s your favorite thing about Metaview? The fact that we never miss any key information on calls now. We can go back and make sure that we've got a hundred percent accurate information when we're talking to our candidates or our clients.



A close second though, for me would be the fact that it makes our calls more engaging. So a lot of the times when you're trying to get some of the key information down without any assistance, you're focusing on the notes. Someone's already on to the next topic and you're trying to make sure you don't lose some of the key details. It just made us more engaging. And I feel like we're just more dialed in on the calls. And I think that the other party, whoever we're talking to, also senses that too, that we're just totally engaged on them. It's just about the call. It's very, very organic at that point.



And so that's been probably one of the biggest takeaways for us for Metaview.

Have there been any unexpected benefits of using Metaview? Originally we were thinking about how do we maintain accurate notes on screening calls with candidates, because we are a recruiting firm. We quickly realized that we could be using this for reference calls, job debriefs with clients. We could be using it for interviews when we take part in a panel session, and we can make sure we record the notes. We can help out clients on calls. Even if we're not on the call, we can use our note-taker and then help them debrief after too if they don't have any sort of note-taking AI capabilities.



And then additionally, we have a set way of formatting our notes in general. So an early hesitation that became an unexpected benefit for us was that Metaview allowed us to create our own Jagger templates meaning that we had little to no post call editing.



So literally just copy and paste and we're saving a ton of time from that too.



I would say the practical most unexpected benefit for us has been the unlock for us as a company, because we travel a lot, we're always really working.We're at the beck and call of our clients. The ability to take calls anywhere, anytime, and know with 100 percent certainty that we'll have excellent notes from that call, even without having to open our laptops, we almost take it for granted now. We'll go to a coffee shop, we'll take a call, it allows us to actually keep our lives a bit more balanced, versus I can't see you just yet, I can't go to the coffee shop yet, I have to keep the notes here on my laptop. I'll walk to the coffee shop, I'll take that call. I know that I'll be just as engaging. I know that I won't miss any information.

How much time are you saving because of Metaview? So conservatively I would say about one to two hours a day, per recruiter. That's really conservative. So a boutique firm like ours with seven, eight people. We're talking 12 hours a week. I would honestly say it's probably more two to three times that, just because of how integrated Metaview's become with both ends of our desks, both with the candidates and with the clients and then everything in between. We can be talking 12 to 36 hours a week that’s saved.